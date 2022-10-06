Cartwheels, dancing and hugs: Nordstrom’s latest event had it all. The retailer is celebrating its 12th annual campaign with Shoes That Fit, bringing another giveaway to kids in need. On Thursday, Nordstrom hosted its third annual shoe delivery to students in New York City. The retailer teamed up with nonprofit Shoes That Fit and Nike to bring an energetic event featuring sneakers from the footwear brand, gift bags, a DJ, and an appearance from WNBA player Kia Vaughn at the Franklin D. Roosevelt Elementary School. “We at Nordstrom want to give back as much as we can in the communities that we...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO