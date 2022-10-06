ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

fox5ny.com

Things to do in NYC this weekend

NEW YORK - There are plenty of events, concerts, and sports going on in the New York City area the weekend of Oct. 7-9. Here is a sampling of some things you can do. All weekend long - the sold-out New York Comic Con continues. you can still snag tickets through the Lyte ticket exchange program on newyorkcomiccon.com. Experience your favorite comics, movies, and collectibles, and meet stars like Oscar Isaac, Sebastian Stan, and a ‘Back To The Future’ reunion with Michael J. Fox, and Christopher Lloyd!
Entertainment
Footwear News

Nordstrom Hosts Third Annual Shoe Delivery Event for Students with Shoes That Fit & Nike in NYC

Cartwheels, dancing and hugs: Nordstrom’s latest event had it all. The retailer is celebrating its 12th annual campaign with Shoes That Fit, bringing another giveaway to kids in need. On Thursday, Nordstrom hosted its third annual shoe delivery to students in New York City. The retailer teamed up with nonprofit Shoes That Fit and Nike to bring an energetic event featuring sneakers from the footwear brand, gift bags, a DJ, and an appearance from WNBA player Kia Vaughn at the Franklin D. Roosevelt Elementary School. “We at Nordstrom want to give back as much as we can in the communities that we...
InsideHook

Peter Luger Stripped of Michelin Star as 19 New York Restaurants Gain Awards

Approximately three years after receiving a scathing zero-star review from The New York Times, Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn has been stripped of its Michelin star while 19 other restaurants gained recognition from the fine-dining eating guide for the first time. “This year in New York, there’s a feeling of evolution,” Michelin’s North America chief inspector anonymously told Bloomberg.
Robb Report

Two of NYC’s Most Acclaimed Restaurants Just Lost Their Michelin Stars. Here’s Who Made the Cut.

When a restaurant loses its coveted Michelin star, it shakes up the culinary world just a little bit. And that’s exactly what happened on Thursday night, with a number of notable New York City restaurants dropping from the annual list. Among the restaurants missing from New York’s 2022 Michelin Guide are the hot spots Carbone and Peter Luger, which both held one star as recently as last year. In total, the one-star list lost 11 restaurants—some because they have since closed, and others simply because the Michelin inspectors decided that they weren’t up to snuff. “This year in New York, there’s a...
fox5ny.com

Sukkah vandalized on Upper East Side ahead of Jewish holiday

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a suspect they say vandalized a sukkah in New York City early Saturday morning. The sukkah was built Friday morning in front of the Chabad Israel Center located at East 92nd Street and First Avenue on the Upper East Side ahead of the Jewish holiday, Sukkot.
erienewsnow.com

Scared Heart Hosts Drive-Thru Chicken Dinner

Sacred Heart Church on West 26th Street was busy after masses on Sunday with their drive-thru Chiavetta's Chicken Dinner. This isn't the first time the Knights of Columbus of Scared Heart has brought in Chiavetta's chicken from Western New York for a fundraiser. They have done these drive-thru chicken dinners close to a dozen times and finds them to be successful.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Hospital Center’s new ER, cancer center a big hit

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN – When you see a podium and lots of balloons it may not always be a momentous event. But last week, as inclement weather drove celebrants inside The Brooklyn Hospital Center for a ribbon-cutting, the scaled-down ceremony represented something profound: a transformative change upping the game of medical service to Downtown and surrounding communities.
tmpresale.com

Jeff Dunham: Still Not Cancelled at Prudential Center in Newark Feb 26th, 2023 – presale code

The Jeff Dunham: Still Not Cancelled presale code has just been published: For a very short time you can order your very own tickets ahead of the public!!!. You owe it to yourself, your friends who might like to go with you or maybe even those special someones in your life – how often will you get the chance to get Jeff Dunham: Still Not Cancelled tickets during a presale like this?
NEWARK, NJ

