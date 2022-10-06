Read full article on original website
Related
fox5ny.com
Things to do in NYC this weekend
NEW YORK - There are plenty of events, concerts, and sports going on in the New York City area the weekend of Oct. 7-9. Here is a sampling of some things you can do. All weekend long - the sold-out New York Comic Con continues. you can still snag tickets through the Lyte ticket exchange program on newyorkcomiccon.com. Experience your favorite comics, movies, and collectibles, and meet stars like Oscar Isaac, Sebastian Stan, and a ‘Back To The Future’ reunion with Michael J. Fox, and Christopher Lloyd!
I'm a lifelong New Yorker — these are the 12 best restaurants near Broadway to eat before or after you see a show
From gourmet dining to slow-cooked BBQ, these 12 spots offer delicious eats in the Theater District — including Sicily Osteria, Lambs Club, and more.
cohaitungchi.com
50 Things To Do Alone in New York City: Solo Travel in New York City
The things to do alone in New York City are great if you’re by yourself. Solo travel in New York City is very fun because of that!. You are reading: Things to do in nyc today alone | 50 Things To Do Alone in New York City: Solo Travel in New York City.
‘Real Husbands of New Jersey’ play a round of charity golf at La Tourette – and leave the Housewives home
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On the heels of “Dancing With The Stars” with Teresa Guidice, her husband, Louie Ruelas, flew cross country to show support for a New York City not-for-profit that bridges the gap between the underprivileged, those with special needs and mainstream youth and young adults.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look inside the creepy NJ house where new Hollywood movie is set in
It’s no secret that New Jersey has been the birthplace of some of America’s favorite movies. While most people may think of Jersey as the boring suburbs, it is actually home to some of the most unique towns and homes in the world. Over in Matawan, New Jersey...
This New Jersey Playground is Rumored to be Haunted
Some haunted places can be hard to spot at first. Seemingly ordinary, these places can often fly under the radar. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
SILive Experience winners dine like VIPs at ‘Festa Italiana’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Every one of our winners ate like Italians for our VIP giveaway at “Festa Italiana” Saturday. These Advance/SILive.com subscribers sampled a myriad of Italian eats and sweets at Mount Loretto in Pleasant Plains, as a thank you from us. “I couldn’t wait to...
Nordstrom Hosts Third Annual Shoe Delivery Event for Students with Shoes That Fit & Nike in NYC
Cartwheels, dancing and hugs: Nordstrom’s latest event had it all. The retailer is celebrating its 12th annual campaign with Shoes That Fit, bringing another giveaway to kids in need. On Thursday, Nordstrom hosted its third annual shoe delivery to students in New York City. The retailer teamed up with nonprofit Shoes That Fit and Nike to bring an energetic event featuring sneakers from the footwear brand, gift bags, a DJ, and an appearance from WNBA player Kia Vaughn at the Franklin D. Roosevelt Elementary School. “We at Nordstrom want to give back as much as we can in the communities that we...
RELATED PEOPLE
NYC officials say man jumped from 29-story luxury hotel in Times Square
New York City officials said that a man jumped from The Row hotel in Times Square and was pronounced dead by emergency medical workers on Friday morning
Peter Luger Stripped of Michelin Star as 19 New York Restaurants Gain Awards
Approximately three years after receiving a scathing zero-star review from The New York Times, Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn has been stripped of its Michelin star while 19 other restaurants gained recognition from the fine-dining eating guide for the first time. “This year in New York, there’s a feeling of evolution,” Michelin’s North America chief inspector anonymously told Bloomberg.
‘Don’t give. It’s not your pastor,’ Staten Island church warns of social media scams
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With many donation-related scams designed to get unsuspecting citizens to fork over their hard earned cash, it’s no surprise fraudsters pretending to be clergy are preying on Americans in increasing numbers. Parishioners of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. (OLGC) Church in Tompkinsville were warned...
Two of NYC’s Most Acclaimed Restaurants Just Lost Their Michelin Stars. Here’s Who Made the Cut.
When a restaurant loses its coveted Michelin star, it shakes up the culinary world just a little bit. And that’s exactly what happened on Thursday night, with a number of notable New York City restaurants dropping from the annual list. Among the restaurants missing from New York’s 2022 Michelin Guide are the hot spots Carbone and Peter Luger, which both held one star as recently as last year. In total, the one-star list lost 11 restaurants—some because they have since closed, and others simply because the Michelin inspectors decided that they weren’t up to snuff. “This year in New York, there’s a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5ny.com
Sukkah vandalized on Upper East Side ahead of Jewish holiday
NEW YORK - Police are searching for a suspect they say vandalized a sukkah in New York City early Saturday morning. The sukkah was built Friday morning in front of the Chabad Israel Center located at East 92nd Street and First Avenue on the Upper East Side ahead of the Jewish holiday, Sukkot.
Cannoli, sausage-n-peppers and amore: Italian Feast returns at The Mount
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Is it possible to down seven Ferrara cannoli in just a few minutes? Indeed it is for Carlo Giambotto of Rossville who consumed just that at the Mount Loretto Italian Festival on Friday, Oct. 7. But the competitive eating contest was just a fraction of sights at the annual Pleasant Plains three-day festa.
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.
A group of six females dressed in neon green has been the recent topic of conversation and fear in New York City recently. On Sunday at approximately 2 a.m., according to news reports, this group of females allegedly assaulted and robbed two teenage girls.
erienewsnow.com
Scared Heart Hosts Drive-Thru Chicken Dinner
Sacred Heart Church on West 26th Street was busy after masses on Sunday with their drive-thru Chiavetta's Chicken Dinner. This isn't the first time the Knights of Columbus of Scared Heart has brought in Chiavetta's chicken from Western New York for a fundraiser. They have done these drive-thru chicken dinners close to a dozen times and finds them to be successful.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Is Where You’ll Find New Jersey’s Absolutely Best Pancakes
Whether you call them pancakes, flapjacks, or just plain delicious, there is no denying New Jersey has a love affair with the pancake. For many of us, the mere mention of a light, fluffy pancake has us drooling, and also brings us back to happy times in our lives, including magical memories of our childhood.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn Hospital Center’s new ER, cancer center a big hit
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN – When you see a podium and lots of balloons it may not always be a momentous event. But last week, as inclement weather drove celebrants inside The Brooklyn Hospital Center for a ribbon-cutting, the scaled-down ceremony represented something profound: a transformative change upping the game of medical service to Downtown and surrounding communities.
tmpresale.com
Jeff Dunham: Still Not Cancelled at Prudential Center in Newark Feb 26th, 2023 – presale code
The Jeff Dunham: Still Not Cancelled presale code has just been published: For a very short time you can order your very own tickets ahead of the public!!!. You owe it to yourself, your friends who might like to go with you or maybe even those special someones in your life – how often will you get the chance to get Jeff Dunham: Still Not Cancelled tickets during a presale like this?
Budding entrepreneurs open laser center with a ‘passion’ for helping others
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For Marisol Martinez and Elia Salgado, the process of laser hair removal is more than just typical beauty upkeep -- it’s an extremely personal experience that can be potentially life-changing. “We have worked with people of all backgrounds and skin types, and regularly treat women...
Comments / 0