KTVL
California creates task force to combat illegal cannabis, criminal organizations
SISKIYOU COUNTY — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced in a release that Governor Gavin Newsom has initiated the creation of a task force to address illegal cannabis grows and transnational criminal organizations. "As we have been requesting for years, Siskiyou County urgently needs support and commitment...
KTVL
New low-income housing will be available to homeless, fire survivors come November
WHITE CITY — More housing for low and middle-income families will be coming throughout all of the Rogue Valley. The first installation from the Jackson County Housing Authority will be in White City and open on November 1. “We will have at least 12 units set aside for homeless...
KTVL
Interstate 5 to divert traffic near the California border overnight for road repair
ASHLAND — The Oregon Department of Transportation announced an overnight detour on Interstate 5 northbound from the California border to exit 6 on Oct. 10 and 11. All northbound traffic between these locations will be diverted between between 7:30 p.m. and 7 a.m. onto Old Siskiyou Highway (OR 273) between the Exit 1 near the border to the Mt. Ashland Exit, ODOT said.
KTVL
Native annual plant sale helps teach Rogue Valley community about ecology
PHOENIX — Pollinator Project Rogue Valley hosted its fifth annual native plant sale pop-up shop in Phoenix to help educate and share the importance of planting pollinators in one's garden. “The act of growing native plants is a way of contributing that doesn’t take a lot of time and...
