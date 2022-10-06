ASHLAND — The Oregon Department of Transportation announced an overnight detour on Interstate 5 northbound from the California border to exit 6 on Oct. 10 and 11. All northbound traffic between these locations will be diverted between between 7:30 p.m. and 7 a.m. onto Old Siskiyou Highway (OR 273) between the Exit 1 near the border to the Mt. Ashland Exit, ODOT said.

ASHLAND, OR ・ 22 HOURS AGO