Read full article on original website
Related
WKYT 27
Kentucky observes PANDAS/PANS Awareness Day for first time
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Carter Cox’s parents say when he was born he was a healthy baby. When Carter turned two, his parents started to notice some sensory issues. He was diagnosed with autism by the time he was three. “But it was sort of a cyclical thing, every...
WKYT 27
Tracking a Workweek Warm up
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another frosty night for Central and Eastern Kentucky. A Frost Advisory is active for Frankfort, Lexington, Morehead, Danville, Richmond, Hazard, Pikeville, London, and Somerset. The nice weather, we enjoyed, over the weekend, sticks around for the start of the week. The good news, temperatures warm to...
WKYT 27
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A frosty start followed by a nicer stretch
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning everyone! It is a bone-chilling cold start across Kentucky with temps around freezing. A freeze warning is still up across most of eastern and central Kentucky till 9:00 AM EDT. Temps today likely rebound back into the low 60s. Let’s get to it!...
wdrb.com
Body of missing Kentucky flood victim found
JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — A body found on the bank of an eastern Kentucky creek has been identified as a missing flood victim, a coroner said. Nancy Cundiff, 29, was one of two people still missing after historic flooding in July killed dozens and left hundreds without homes. Cundiff's body was found Saturday near Troublesome Creek, which overflowed its banks during the floods, Breathitt County Coroner Hargis Epperson told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Cundiff lived with her mother, who also died in the flooding.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKYT 27
Kentucky has now entered wildfire season
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Firefighters say on dry days, like it is on Friday, if you were to light a match and throw it in a field, a fire would start and spread quickly. That’s because the wind is picking up and the air is getting dry. The...
Kentucky’s Dahmer: Chronicling the ‘Kentucky Cannibal’
As the Netflix show "Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" incites a renaissance in serial-killer fascination, you may find yourself wondering about other serial killers and cannibals. You don't have to search too far to find one right here in the Bluegrass State known as the "Kentucky Cannibal".
WTVQ
Police: Kentucky cruise passenger kisses 5-year-old girl on mouth
MORNING VIEW, Ky. (LOCAL 10) — A Northern Kentucky man was arrested Monday for allegedly kissing a random child while on a cruise, per ABC affiliate Local 10 News. Ernest Bishop, Jr., of Morning View, Kentucky, was arrested after the Carnival Sunrise returned to Miami. According to the arrest...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky or you plan on traveling there soon, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already and if you want to see what a good steak really tastes like.
RELATED PEOPLE
'Team Kentucky' standard license plate coming soon
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The commonwealth will soon be offered a new license plate option in addition to the current standard license plate. Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that the state will soon offer a 'Team Kentucky' standard license plate. The new plate design showcases the state's strength, unity...
34 Things That Might Shock Out-of-Staters About Kentucky
Growing up, I always heard one big thing that people thought about Kentuckians that really isn't true...that we all run around barefoot all the time. As a kid, that's very confusing since winter is, you know, a REALITY and that wouldn't make any sense. See, you should never underestimate kids; when something doesn't make sense, they'll know and they'll let YOU know.
Wave 3
Miss Black Kentucky USA Pagent kicks off Sunday
After another inmate death, LMDC Director reaffirms commitment to jail safety. Collins talked to reporters Friday afternoon, to assess his progress as the jail’s director, while also identifying places to improve. Governor Beshear waits for more information before acting on pot possession pardons. Updated: 6 hours ago. The president...
wdrb.com
5 guns being raffled for charity by Kentucky State Police Foundation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Police Foundation is raffling off five guns for charity. Christensen Arms Ranger .22LR w/LeupoldVX-3HD 4.5x14x40mm Optics and Leupold BX-4 Pro 10x42mm Binoculars. Blaser F16 Sporting Clays Std. 12 ga. Shotgun w/32” barrel. Benelli Lupo Rifle in 6.5 Creedmoor. Beretta A400 XCEL Sporting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Officials advise Kentuckians who raise poultry to be vigilant after deadly virus found in backyard flock
Federal and state authorities say a case of avian influenza has been detected in a backyard flock of mixed-species birds in Fayette County. Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn said the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in samples taken from a bird submitted from the premise.
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 14, ASHLAND, KY. RELEASES ANNOUNCEMENT OF UPCOMING CHECKPOINTS
OCTOBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. On October 1, 2022, a press release statement from the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post 14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, announced they will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
WKYT 27
Tracking Frosty Overnight Low Temperatures
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High pressure creates a sunny and cool weekend across Central and Eastern Kentucky. A calm wind and clear sky will cause overnight lows to cool to the middle and upper 30s, which is why a Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are both active. Here are some tips on how to keep your favorite plants safe from the ice-cold hand of Jack Frost.
Wave 3
Eating Disorders increase; Care options in Kentucky
Everything you need to know about registering to vote in Jefferson County. We’re less than a month away from Election Day. The mid-term elections are on November 8th and the deadline to register is coming up fast. WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Saturday, October 8, 2022. Updated: Oct. 8,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
“No One Should Be in Jail Simply Because of Possession of Marijuana” Says Kentucky Spokesman for Governor Beshear
On October 6, President Biden announced that he will be issuing an executive order to offer presidential pardons to Americans incarcerated for simple possession of marijuana. It is thought the order would benefit thousands of Americans who currently find themselves in jail or with criminal records for the crime and that alone.
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Frost and Freeze This Weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Chilly winds are blowing behind a strong cold front working through the region today. This ushers in a cold air mass for the weekend and it’s one that brings our first killing frost and light freeze. While on the subject of cold, we will take a little look into November and December to see what kind of cold we can find.
Kentucky man finds out he won $1 million after checking old Powerball tickets
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky man still went to work the next day after discovering that a Powerball ticket he bought in August was a million-dollar winner. The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he discovered it after checking a stack of 40 old Powerball tickets dating back to June, according to a release from the Kentucky Lottery obtained by WDRB.
wnky.com
Will rainbow fentanyl be a concern for trick-or-treating? Officials say no
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-With Halloween and trick-or-treat right around the corner, and rainbow fentanyl on the rise, officials don’t want you to be overly concerned. “We don’t suspect that this is given to kids or used to attract kids to using drugs,” said Dr. Ashley Webb, Director of the Kentucky Poison Control Center.
Comments / 0