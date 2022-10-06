Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Earns Distinguished Budget Presentation Award
For the second consecutive year, Yavapai College has earned the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its budget. The award represents a significant achievement, reflecting the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. To receive the budget award, YC had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity’s budget serves as:
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff Commission on Council Salaries Seeks Public Input
The City of Flagstaff Commission on Council Salaries is holding public meetings to discuss council salaries and craft a recommendation on future salaries for the City Council’s consideration. Community members are invited to provide feedback either in person or electronically. The salary review process and Council Salaries are set...
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Dark Sky Committee Members Needed
The City of Cottonwood is seeking volunteers to serve on its Dark Sky Committee. The Dark Sky Committee assists in the coordination of dark sky events, education and outreach, annual reporting, and sky readings. The newly developed committee will be establishing goals and events that assist the City in its...
SignalsAZ
New Yavapai County Chief Adult Probation Officer Appointed
Presiding Judge John Napper and Associate Presiding Judge Krista Carman are proud to announce the selection of Bryan Prieto as Chief Adult Probation Officer for Yavapai County, effective October 17, 2022, to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Chief John Morris. Mr. Prieto comes to us from Orange...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SignalsAZ
3rd Annual Plein Air Art Celebrates Prescott Beauty
From October 13-16, 2022, fifteen professional artists will take their studios outdoors, painting at scenic locations around the Prescott area as part of the 3rd Annual Prescott Plein Air Art Festival. Presented by the Highlands Center for Natural History and the City of Prescott, in partnership with the Prescott National Forest, Touchmark at the Ranch, Yavapai College Art Gallery, and Mountain Artists Guild this special event will showcase Prescott’s natural, historical, and architectural beauty.
SignalsAZ
Hold Your Next Event at the Prescott Valley Town Center Turf Park
Did you know the Prescott Valley Town Center has a Turf Park available to rent for your special event? With 12,000 square feet of premium turf grass, this outdoor venue is located in the heart of the Town Center for private events and is perfect for any event!. The Turf...
SignalsAZ
AZ Phil Presents Classic Wines in New Bottles
Arizona Philharmonic (AZPhil.org) welcomes back Maestro Peter Bay to conduct Classic Wines in New Bottles on Sunday, October 16th at 3:00 pm at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center. The concert features Arizona Philharmonic’s full-string section with harpsichord, and Concertmaster Katherine McLin soloing on violin. Pre-concert talk begins at 2 pm, tickets are available at AZPhil.org or the YCPAC box office.
SignalsAZ
Great Places for Fall Colors in Flagstaff Arizona
By October each year, colors are usually in full splendor in the upper elevations of the Coconino National Forest. Many of the trees in the higher elevations near Flagstaff reach their prime in early October, but the views are still beautiful throughout the season. See this map image for all viewing locations. The maples on the Mogollon Rim District are worth the visit, and the deciduous trees in Oak Creek Canyon and the Sedona area later in October and well into November are spectacular. Check out photos of our fall colors on the Coconino National Forest Fall Colors album on Flickr and get updates at @CoconinoNF on Twitter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SignalsAZ
Compact Burning Bush: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Compact Burning Bush! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. A neat, well-behaved shrub prized for its blazing red foliage in...
SignalsAZ
Tips on Skunks from Prescott Valley Animal Control
Skunks are a common sight here in Prescott Valley and these animals are mostly nocturnal by nature. Even though skunks are extremely cute and shy, having skunks around your home can present health and safety risks. Aside from being sprayed with their noxious musk, skunks are known carriers of rabies...
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff’s Buffalo Park Closed Oct 10 and 11
A full closure of Buffalo Park will take place on Monday, October 10 and Tuesday, October 11 to allow for construction activities related to the Arizona State Parks Grant for the Buffalo Park Trail Accessibility project. The full closure will include the closure of the parking lot, ramada, restrooms and all other areas within Buffalo Park.
SignalsAZ
Lisa’s Pretty Fall Flowers: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talks about pretty fall flowers. Learn fall colors of pansy and viola. Listen to them talk about fall trees, shrubs, and more. Check out more of The Mountain Gardener Podcasts and subscribe to the Watters Youtube channel!. Free...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SignalsAZ
Celebrate Life – The Chief’s Desk
I have always been open and honest with you, some might say a little too honest and straightforward sometimes, though I prefer to call it strategically planting seeds of information and debate. So, why change now… To that end, I absolutely don’t feel like writing anything this week. There, I said it, I’m physically and emotionally drained, just as so many of you are right now. I am okay until I am not okay and then okay again.
SignalsAZ
Brian Chartrand Quartet Returns
Roll into your autumn on a tide of folk and rock harmonies, sung in an intimate setting with close companions, table beverages and four of the finest musicians around. Yavapai College Performing Arts Center invites you to enjoy the Brian Chartrand Quartet, in the second session of its critically acclaimed Cabaret Series, Friday night, October 21, at 7 p.m.
SignalsAZ
Bradshaw Mountain Football Excels on Both Sides of the Ball In Win Over Thunderbird
The Bradshaw Mountain High School football team executed on defense and offense Friday as they broke a three-game losing streak with a 37-8 win over the Thunderbird Titans in Phoenix. Bradshaw Mountain head coach Bob Young on Talkin’ Central Arizona Sports on Tuesday praised the defense following the team’s 19-3...
Comments / 0