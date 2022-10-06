Teen charged in fatal Knoxville apartment shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Knoxville Police Department on Thursday announced new charges brought against teen in a fatal shooting of a 16-year-old victim.
New juvenile petitions have been filed charging a 16-year-old male with reckless homicide and tampering with evidence. The suspect had previously faced a charge of possession of a firearm by a juvenile.East Tennessee native killed in Turks and Caicos shooting
Officers responded to the Big Oak Apartments off of Middlebrook Pike on Sept. 26 where a 16-year-old male was found fatally shot.
Police found an unresponsive male gunshot victim in a first-floor breezeway. Responding paramedics attempted to give him aid, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.
The suspect was detained at the scene and taken into custody for an “outstanding juvenile petition,” according to a police spokesperson. Multiple possible witnesses were found at the scene and questioned.
