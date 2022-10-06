St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 16-year-old girl
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO) is asking for public assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.
Mikeconney Celestine, 16, was last seen leaving the address of 5339 Grand Prairie Hwy in Opelousas on October 6, according to SLPSO.Lafayette High School lockdown downgraded to shelter-in-place
Celestine is described as 5’2, and about 130 lbs. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, blue jeans, and white Air Force tennis shoes.
There is no known direction or mode of travel at this time, according to SLPSO.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
KLFY Daily Digest
Anyone with information is asked to call 337-948-TIPS or submit a tip online here .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.
Comments / 0