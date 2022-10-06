ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Metro police searching for convenience store shooting suspect

By Ethan Illers
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Up9c_0iOsjbV700

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man involved in a shooting at a North Nashville convenience store on Sept. 28.

According to police, the young man entered the Z-Mart located in the 2600 block of Clarksville Pike just before 1 p.m. with a handgun that was visible in his waistband. He then got into a fight with a 16-year-old inside the store and shot him.

2 accused of ramming police cars in stolen vehicle

Police said the teen suffered critical injuries and remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the suspected shooter’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 . Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
WSMV

Man killed while stopped at north Nashville intersection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night at the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard, police reported. Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard. Sidney Stewart, 42,...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Cars#Convenience Store#Violent Crime#The Z Mart#Clarksville Pike#Nexstar Media Inc
whopam.com

Clarksville PD investigating snapped telephone pole that caused crash on Peachers Mill Road

The Clarksville Police Department is investigating this morning into a vehicle versus telephone pole collision that closed Peachers Mill Road just north of Abraham Drive. Officers were called to that area right before 5 a.m. Sunday morning for reports that a vehicle had hit some downed power lines there were from a broken telephone police, causing the vehicle to crash. The driver and a passenger received non-life-threatening injuries.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Gunshots hit Germantown apartment complex with kids inside

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People who live inside a Germantown apartment complex are uneasy after gunshots were fired and hit windows. Metro Police say people were inside when their windows were shattered. Neighbors say they saw families run outside the Randee Rogers apartments moments after rounds were fired. “They were...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Group of store thieves caught in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE Tenn. (WSMV) - Four shoplifters have been identified in a string of thefts at several businesses in Sumner and Davidson counties over the last few months. According to Hendersonville Police, 25-year-old Roneshia Fletcher, 32-year-old Terrell Matthews, 24-year-old Kadijah Majok and 21-year-old Julia Majok are believed to have stolen items from stores beginning in August.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

47K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy