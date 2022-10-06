Read full article on original website
wcbu.org
Tazewell County state's attorney, sheriff challenge SAFE-T Act in court
Add Tazewell County's top prosecutor and sheriff to a growing list of law enforcement officials around Illinois suing to block full implementation and ultimately overturn a criminal justice reform bill signed into law nearly two years ago. Tazewell County State's Attorney Kevin Johnson and Sheriff Jeff Lower filed suit Wednesday...
Central Illinois Proud
East Peoria Mayor John Kahl thanks 50 state’s attorneys for standing up against SAFE-T Act
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Shots were taken early and often at Thursday night’s Illinois governor’s debate between incumbent Gov. JB Pritzker and his opponent Sen. Darren Bailey. One of the hot topics of the debate was the controversy surrounding one provision of the SAFE-T Act that will...
tspr.org
Decomposed body found in rural Knox County village
Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a storage unit in Maquon on Friday evening, after a report of a suspicious odor. The owner of the storage unit reportedly told deputies the odor was a dead possum. But when deputies asked the owner to open a box inside the storage...
1470 WMBD
ourquadcities.com
Salvi expects ‘surprise’ win over Duckworth in Illinois Senate race
Duckworth has 100 times more cash on hand than GOP challenger. This morning we focus on the U. S. Senate race in Illinois. This race features incumbent Democrat Tammy Duckworth being challenged by Republican Kathy Salvi. There’s a big disparity financially between the two: Duckworth with almost $8 million in...
aledotimesrecord.com
Candidates for Knox County offices to meet at forum Tuesday in Galesburg
GALESBURG — Knox County residents will get a chance to see and hear candidates for county office at a candidate's forum from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, on the second floor of the Galesburg Public Library, 40 E Simmons St. The Galesburg NAACP is organizing the forum, which will...
Pen City Current
For the Record - Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022
10/06/22 - 11:05 a.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a burglary in the 1500 block of Avenue E. 10/06/22 - 4:40 p.m. - Fort Madison Police arrested Andrew Edward Flowers, 26, of Panorama City, Calif., in the 1400 block of Avenue H, on a charge of public intoxication. He was taken to Lee County Jail.
CBS News
As cash bail nears an end in Illinois, judge explains how she decides defendants' bonds
The battle over no-cash bail is heating up in Illinois. There are lawsuits and fiercely divided opinions on the law that could allow most people charged with a crime to remain free until their trial. Bond court judges are left in the middle. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov talked to one Cook County judge about how she decides who gets out and who doesn't.
Illinois Democrats carved up their state — and may still lose a seat
Outgoing Rep. Cheri Bustos’ campaign message in 2020 was “Illinois is worth fighting for.” Now, her one-time Republican challenger is running a similar message: “America is worth the fight.”
whporadio.com
ILLINOIS STATE POLICE ANNOUNCE AN ADDITIONAL ARREST IN THE SHOOTING OF BRADLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT OFFICERS IN DECEMBER 2021
On October 5, 2022, the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 3 officials arrested Xavier Harris, 22-year-old male of Bradley, IL for two counts of Obstructing Justice (Class 4 Felony), and two counts of Concealing or Aiding a Fugitive (Class 4 Felony). On December 29, 2021,...
Body found in Illinois storage unit; charges pending
A body found Friday in a Knox County storage unit has not been identified as an investigation continues, according to a Saturday news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. About 6 p.m. Friday, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to storage units at 105 E. 3rd St., Maquon, Ill., after a complaint […]
Applications for $500 monthly payments for some Illinois residents now open
Illinois residents of Cook County could receive $500 per month in cash for two years, and applications are now open.
kjan.com
(UPDATED) IA DCI assists in eastern Iowa homicide investigation: person of interest identified
Bellevue, Iowa – Authorities in eastern Iowa report during the early morning hours of October 9, 2022, Jackson County resident, Christopher Prichard was taken into custody without incident by law enforcement officials. He was arrested on warrants issued on September 30, 2022 for: Adjudicated Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact Order/Protective Order-Contempt. Original Charge(s) – Violation of No Contact/Protection Order Contempt. Prichard is currently being housed in the Jackson County Sheriffs’ jail.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Illinois is not safe under Pritzker
Democrats and the leftwing media are doing everything they can to push back on the Safe-T Act and the damage it causes to the safety of law abiding citizens. The truth is, the law turns safety concerns upside down making the priority concerns for the criminals more than for the law abiding citizens. The removal of automatic cash bail for suspects applies to all suspects including felony criminals charged with rape and murder. Instead of making it mandatory, it gives a judge the discretion to decide, a decision that could as easily release a suspected rapist or murderer as require them to post bond.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect in high-school vandalism guilty on lesser charge
A suspect in the vandalism of Moline High School who pleaded guilty to a lesser charge has been found guilty, and will be sentenced in November. Steven Anderson, who turned 22 on Wednesday, appeared in court Friday with his attorney. He has been released on a $10,000 recognizance bond and may travel to the state of Iowa for employment purposes only, court records say.
Why are flags flying at half-staff in Illinois on Sunday?
Flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9, in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
Attendees react to Pritzker-Bailey debate
NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — As Governor Pritzker and Darren Bailey debated on the Illinois State University campus Thursday night, they did so in an auditorium full of people watching. As those people filtered out of Braden Auditorium once the debate was over, I spoke with several of them on how they thought the debate went […]
Groups hold women's march in Davenport and Rock Island
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Many groups spreading their messages as the midterm election approaches. On Saturday, Oct. 8, a march for women's rights was held at the Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport. "I can't sit on the sidelines and allow a government to infringe upon our rights," said Jazmin...
tspr.org
State Week: Takeaways from the Illinois governor's debate
Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker stood on the stage with Republican Illinois Senator Darren Bailey in the first televised debate between the two this election season. They strongly disagreed on many subjects. But did voters learn anything? We discuss what the candidates had to say and whether debates are still a useful method of finding out where politicians stand on key issues.
How to Fill Out Form for Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates as Deadline Approaches
As part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan that was approved in April, roughly six million Illinois residents are eligible for income tax and property tax rebates, although time is running out to fill a form to find out if you're eligible. Rebate checks began rolling out last month, although...
