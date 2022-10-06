Read full article on original website
Wlisa
3d ago
sick people in this world. May Karma strike them double
Lexi Grace
3d ago
what is wrong with people.... maybe someone should do that very same thing to them....
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Bury Your Pet in Your Backyard?
It goes without saying that pets are part of the family. Some pets live just as well as their human counterparts. I know a few people here in Berkshire County who have made their pets a permanent part of their home and/or property as they have had their animals buried in their yard and some have even had their furry friends cremated.
Springfield Police Department holds food drive
The "Faith and Blue" weekend that began Friday with a pledge for greater harmony between Springfield Police and the neighborhoods they protect concluded Sunday with a food drive.
Wicked in Pink motorcycle run for cancer in Agawam
Over in Agawam, the annual Wicked in Pink Motorcycle run is being held Sunday morning.
NECN
Cows on the Loose on I-84 in Vernon, Conn.
Multiple cows were seen on Interstate 84 in Vernon this afternoon. An NBC Connecticut viewer captured photos and videos of the uncommon sight. It appears as though a few cows were able to make it out of a person's animal trailer and a short time after, they were walking on the side of the highway.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield event educates families on self-protection
Watching Your Wallet: How to adjust your budget with inflation. Crash on I-90 involving a moose created major traffic delays as a tow truck cleaned up the moose. Rachel DePompa gives tips on how to manage credit card debt. Police cruiser hit by a car. Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 at...
Register Citizen
Bear in Somers fights off bee stings for honey
SOMERS — A bear braved a swam of bees in an effort to get honey from their hive in the backyard of a local home last weekend. Homeowner Michael Bushior said the bear tried to get into his beehive around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, but was able to "shoo" the bear away. The bear came back 30 minutes later and tried harder to get the honey. Bushior lives in a wooded area on Rose Haven Road where him and his family usually spot a bear or two each year.
whdh.com
Pharmacy closures disadvantage patients in Western Mass
EASTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of East Hampton are now forced to leave town to fill their prescriptions. Last month a local CVS closed for repairs following a storm, and recently the Walgreens closed as well, citing staffing shortages. Those who were supposed to get their prescription from the now-closed locations were told to go to Northampton or Southampton.
fallriverreporter.com
Suicides in southeastern Massachusetts jails continues as Kianna Barrows murder suspect dead
Bristol isn’t the only county in Massachusetts with recent issues concerning inmate suicides. In June of this year, a Barnstable County grand jury returned indictments against 23-year-old Tyler Gibbs of Worcester for Murder; Assault & Battery with a Firearm; Carrying a Firearm without a license; Receiving stolen property under $1200; Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (x2); and Aggravated Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Kianna Barrows of North Falmouth on May 10, 2022.
Springfield’s Graffiti Jam on Gasoline Alley to feature more than 20 artists
Springfield's 2nd annual public Graffiti Jam featuring more than 20 artists is to be held on Saturday.
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee Police, local organizations provide child safety ID kits for parents
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee Police Department partnered with Core-Awakening and the Molly Bish Foundation to provide child identification kits to families in order to protect children from being abducted. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reports that roughly 800,000 children are reported missing in the United...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to car vs. bicyclist crash in Northampton
Fire Department holds open house to encourage, educate on fire safety and prevention. Fire Department holds open house to encourage, educate on fire safety and prevention. 10th annual Wicked In Pink Run benefits cancer center. Updated: 10 hours ago. 10th annual Wicked In Pink Run benefits cancer center. Annual Fall...
Pickup truck smashes into Worcester liquor store
WORCESTER — A pickup truck slammed into a city liquor store early Sunday morning, damaging the storefront and sending two people to the hospital. The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m., said Ishwar Patel, who owns the building at 1140 Grafton St. where YD Liquors is located. The driver and a passenger in a GMC pickup truck were...
NBC Connecticut
Child Injured by Lawnmower in Manchester
A child was injured by a lawnmower in Manchester on Saturday. Police said they received a call about a child injured by a lawnmower on Avery Street. Authorities have not released details about the incident or the child that was injured. The extent of the injuries are unclear at this...
It’s Illegal in MA to do This to Your Pet…5 Years in Prison, $2,500 Fine
Throughout the years that I have been working in radio here in Berkshire County, I would have guests on the air from various animal shelters. I was informed about which animals are looking for new homes as they were up for adoption. People's lives change, they have to move to areas that may not allow pets or they have family members that are allergic, whatever the reason, there would be a steady flow of furry friends that were ready to go home. I heard plenty of happy-ending stories over the years for these Berkshire County animals and was glad to hear that people were giving them warm, loving homes.
Duo Used Theft Method 'To Attempt To Go Undetected' At Marshalls, Milford PD Says
Two Connecticut residents are facing larceny charges after police said they attempted to steal merchandise worth more than $260 from Marshalls. Officers in New Haven County responded to a report of shoplifting from a loss prevention officer at the store, located at 1413 Boston Post Road in Milford, at about 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, according to the Milford Police Department.
Springfield’s Oktoberfest celebration continues for second night
Springfield's Oktoberfest has returned to Fort Street in downtown Springfield, and it's a local favorite with a lot of people looking forward to celebrating the second and final night on Saturday.
Car crashes into tree on Parker Street in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was called to Parker Street in Springfield on Saturday morning for a car vs. tree accident.
MISSING: Police search for three-month-old last seen in Enfield
UPDATE: The missing child was located and the silver alert was cancelled at 5 pm Saturday. ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for a three-month-old baby that was last seen in Enfield on Saturday. The baby boy, named Dhimani Pearson, is Black with brown eyes. He weighs around 14 lbs. Police said Dhimani may […]
Dakin Humane Society receives homeless cats from Florida
Dakin Humane Society received over a dozen cats from Florida to make room for additional animals impacted by Hurricane Ian.
westernmassnews.com
Donation drive held in West Springfield for Thunderbirds’ Teddy Bear Toss Game
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The community gathered in West Springfield Saturday to collect Teddy Bears for Charity. Suellyn Pevlin, organizer for the event, said she was inspired by last year’s Springfield Thunderbirds Teddy Bear Toss game and thought she could partner with them to hold a collection drive. The...
