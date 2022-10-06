Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Update: Walmart Store ClosingsJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
Will the Real Martin Luther King Please Stand Up?Dr. Mozelle MartinAtlanta, GA
This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesAtlanta, GA
Atlanta Technical College HistoryTyler Mc.Atlanta, GA
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
Neighbors in Douglas County community warning drivers to slow down after crash
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglas County Sheriff’s patrol car blocked portions of S Burnt Hickory Rd. late Saturday night after a crash, neighbors told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to neighbors in the community the crash happened...
Deputy coroner: Man found dead in woods off Forsyth Road in Macon
MACON, Ga. — According to Bibb County Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley, a man's body was found in the woods just off Forsyth Road Friday evening. Miley pronounced the man dead when he was found. he says the man's brother had been looking for him because the area was a place he was known to spend time in.
Gwinnett County man charged with double shooting blocks from UGA campus
A Gwinnett County man has been charged in a shooting that left two people injured just blocks away from the University of Georgia campus Saturday morning, according to police.
Woman killed in hit-and-run near I-20 in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for the driver of the vehicle that struck and killed a woman along a busy DeKalb County roadway Saturday evening. It happened around 7:30 p.m. along Gresham Road near Interstate 20. DeKalb County police said the woman was already dead when officers arrived at the scene.
Restaurant And Other Food Service Inspection Scores In Cobb County: Friday September 30 – Thursday October 6￼
HILTON GARDEN INN – FOOD. !!TK – TK ELEVATOR – LEVEL 26 FINISHING KITCHEN. 1125 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 108 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4535. 3565 AUSTELL RD SW STE 1003 MARIETTA, GA 30008-5770. Permit Type: FS. Last Inspection Score: 91. Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022. LA COCINA MEXICAN...
Phase 3 of the Town Center area’s South Barrett Reliever commences
The South Barrett Reliever has been a major ongoing project of the Town Center Community Improvement District, and Phase 3 of the project has gotten underway. Cobb County described the project and its current state in a news release on its website. Here is an excerpt from the news release:
30-Year-Old Chassity E Hogan Died After A Wrong Way Crash On I-75 (Cobb County, GA)
The Cobb County Police Department responded to a wrong-way crash that claimed a life. A preliminary investigation revealed that 30-year-old [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
32-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported in Macon, on Wednesday. Officials confirmed that 1 person died due to [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Suspect captured in Spalding County, shelter-in-place lifted
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Christopher Thomas McLemore has been safely caught. The shelter-in-place has been lifted. The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office is telling people to shelter in place as they search for a suspect who may be armed. Deputies shared a photo of Christopher Thomas McLemore, the...
Cobb homeowner says county project caused $500K damages to his home
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County homeowner is filing a lawsuit against the county after he says one of their projects caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to his home. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln spoke with a man who says he has been hit...
PHOTOS: These cats and dogs are available for adoption in Henry County
These cats and dogs are up for adoption in Henry County. Each animal is listed by their name and pet identification number. For description of any of the animals, visit the Friend's of Henry Animals Facebook page.
Coweta County deputy receives Law Enforcement Purple Hear
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - The U.S. Marshals Service Task Force officer shot by a teenage murder suspect in Fayette County in July received a special honor this week. William "Hank" Helton, who has been with the Coweta County Sheriff's Office for 22 years, received the Law Enforcement Purple Heart. Helton was shot on July 24 as the task force was attempting to make an arrest of a Pike County murder suspect in a Fayette County mobile home park.
I-285 lane closures: Some alternate routes, ideas to avoid traffic jam
Here are some alternate routes and suggestions for drivers trying to avoid I-285 on the north end, especially between Roswell Road and Ashford Dunwoody while construction forces lane closures in both directions, starting in October 2022. For starters, leave early and as the traffic team says, pack your patience.
2 people including UGA student shot less than 1 mile from campus, suspect arrested
ATHENS, Ga. — Two people including a University of Georgia student are recovering after being shot early Saturday morning less than one mile from campus in Athens. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police told Channel 2 Action News around 2:12 a.m. officers were on...
Funeral announced for star high school football player gunned down at Lawrenceville mall
JEFFERSON, Ga. — The funeral service for a star high school football player who was shot to death Wednesday night has been announced. Elijah DeWitt, a senior Jefferson High School football standout, was found shot and killed in the Sugarloaf Mills Mall parking lot near the Dave & Buster's, located at 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville, according to authorities.
1 killed in head-on crash with tractor trailer off Hall County highway, GSP says
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — One person was killed in a crash Friday after colliding head-on with a tractor-trailer off Georgia State Route 52 in Hall County, GSP said. The crash occurred when the driver of a Honda Accord was driving eastbound on the highway when they veered over the center of the median and struck a tractor-trailer, troopers said. The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead.
Pedestrian hit, killed on Eisenhower Parkway identified
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 10:24 a.m.:. Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley has identified the man as Rusty Allen of Macon. The family has been notified at this time. Bibb deputies are investigating after a 55-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on Eisenhower Parkway Friday night. According to...
Bibb Sheriff’s Office: 10 arrests made, 12 firearms seized in Operation ‘Red Zone’
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 10 people were arrested and 12 firearms were seized Wednesday as part of Operation “Red Zone.”. Two of the firearms were reported stolen, and several narcotics were also seized, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release. 29-year-old Kannyata Francis: Trafficking Schedule...
3 Persons Killed In Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash In Covington (Convington, GA)
According to the Georgia State Patrol, a fatal accident was reported in Covington on Wednesday. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
