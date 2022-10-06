ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Hurricane Ian aftermath: Car, truck carnage litters SWFL landscape

By Mark H. Bickel, Fort Myers News-Press
 3 days ago
These are some of the "Cars of Hurricane Ian."

Upside down cars.

Sideways cars.

Pricey paint-scratched sports cars parked in Naples

Cars with broken glass and cars rendered useless because they were submerged in storm surge water that Ian brought with it.

It's difficult to tell if there were more cars and trucks or boats tossed around by the Category 4 storm that lashed Southwest Florida on Sept. 28.

Doesn't matter. Carnage is carnage. And there is plenty of that right now from Fort Myers Beach to Captiva.

Our photographers are spread out in communities throughout Southwest Florida.

Fort Myers and Fort Myers Beach

Downtown Fort Myers

Bonita Beach

Naples

Pine Island

These are just a few of the damaged car and truck photos they have captured.

