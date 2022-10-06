This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. I have always been a gym junkie. It started with step class at Gold’s Gym in DeWitt, then I went to step class at the YMCA in Fayetteville. I dibbed and dabbed into running, and it was not until 2016 that I really became a “runner.” I had workouts on demand and would do insanity max 30 workouts with the famous Shaun T and any other workouts. Again, I was a workout junkie, always trying to lose weight, tone, and maintain my endurance. However, I struggled with weight loss, it seemed that I would always plateau. I thought I was eating right with small portions and veggies with almost every meal. I would only splurge on the weekends. Well, it was not until 2021 that I decided to take a leap of faith and not just focus on my workouts, but also instead take a closer look at my nutrition.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO