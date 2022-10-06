Read full article on original website
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Marching bands from West Genesee and Baldwinsville traveled to Delaware for a big regional test on Saturday, and both came away having made the trip look very worthwhile. The Bees took sixth and the Wildcats claimed the 10th spot in the Bands of America 2022 Mid-Atlantic Regional...
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. I have always been a gym junkie. It started with step class at Gold’s Gym in DeWitt, then I went to step class at the YMCA in Fayetteville. I dibbed and dabbed into running, and it was not until 2016 that I really became a “runner.” I had workouts on demand and would do insanity max 30 workouts with the famous Shaun T and any other workouts. Again, I was a workout junkie, always trying to lose weight, tone, and maintain my endurance. However, I struggled with weight loss, it seemed that I would always plateau. I thought I was eating right with small portions and veggies with almost every meal. I would only splurge on the weekends. Well, it was not until 2021 that I decided to take a leap of faith and not just focus on my workouts, but also instead take a closer look at my nutrition.
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au Poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry-aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
Somehow each and every year, I get suckered into exploring haunted attractions during Halloween season. I am a person who would much rather carve pumpkins, watch Hocus Pocus and eat candy. My friends are not. If you're like my friends and you're looking for a very impressive series of haunted...
SYRACUSE, N.Y.(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Kim Infanti hosted Friday’s version of Bridge Street, but we wanted to put them to the test. Erik Columbia put his gameshow host hat on and put the couple under the spotlight. How well do Steve and Kim really know each other? We all get to find out in the show’s newest game… Who’s Sleeping on the Couch?
Syracuse, N. Y. — International wine industry consultant Cha McCoy often uses the term “under-represented” when talking about her field of expertise. It covers a lot of bases. It’s about under-represented wine styles and grape-growing regions, she says. It’s about wines that are under-represented in local stores...
Both the men and women held scrimmaged in front of the Rochester faithful
Bowling is one of the oldest past times in human history, with evidence of primitive gameplay going as far back as ancient Egyptian times. Knocking things over with a ball is just good, clean fun. And when you add some beer, food and friends to the mix, it's easy to see why bowling has remained so popular all these years.
UTICA, N.Y (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Week five of the varsity football season brought some of the best and most anticipated matchups of the year to the Mohawk Valley. Battles of top teams in classes A, C, and 8-Man highlighted the docket, with sectional seeding on every team’s mind with just three regular season weeks remaining.
Syracuse basketball will have one of its priority targets in the 2024 class on campus in the near future. Class of 2024 forward Damarius Owens will take an official visit to Syracuse the weekend of October 14th, he tells All Syracuse. Owens will join guard Elijah Moore as official visitors that ...
Syracuse, N.Y. – A person crashed a stolen car into a house in Syracuse on Sunday, separating a set of concrete steps from the home, police said. A mother, along with her two-year-old daughter, were upstairs asleep in the home when she heard a loud noise and felt the house shake. Audreanya Pelosi, 32 of Syracuse, came downstairs to discover the car smashed into the front entrance.
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) It looks a bit wet to start the week in Syracuse, but warmer weather is poised to return by midweek. Sunday night starts quiet across Central New York. There are plenty of clouds and dry weather for most of us but we’ll be watching for a few lake effect rain showers east of Lake Ontario the first half of the night.
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — With the days getting shorter and temperatures getting colder, more people are turning to comfort food as autumn settles in. We’ve found just the spot for just this occasion: Olive’s Eatery. From the outside, Olive’s Eatery looks like just another historic home in Baldwinsville....
Integrated circuitsPhoto by Laura Ockel on Unsplash. Today Democratic Senator Schumer announced that the world’s largest chip manufacturer, Micron Technologies, will invest $100 billion in a massive new plant outside of Syracuse, NY. That price tag may be the largest investment ever by a US manufacturer and could create 50,000 jobs.
Syracuse, N.Y. — North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary will undergo an MRI on his right throwing shoulder Sunday, coach Dave Doeren told reporters after Saturday night’s 19-17 win against Florida State. Leary, the preseason player of the year in the ACC, left the game favoring his shoulder...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rainbow fentanyl pills are small and colorful. Just like the opioid’s other forms, it can have serious consequences. “It’s 50 times more potent than heroin and a hundred times more potent than morphine,” said Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski, Public Information Officer for Syracuse Police. “So if a small child gets ahold of these pills you’re talking instantaneous death.”
Class of 2024 Bronx (NY) Cardinal Hayes guard Elijah Moore will officially visit Syracuse basketball the weekend of October 14th, he tells All Syracuse. Moore is a 6-3 guard with an Orange offer and has visited previously. "Just want to chill with the coaches and the team," Moore said. "Watch ...
The United States Postal Service is hiring in Utica and Rome, and they're hosting job fairs in both cities next week. One is being held at the Rome Post Office at 110 E. Garden Street from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m. next Thursday (Oct. 13). And, another at the Utica Post Office on 100 Pitcher Street from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m. next Friday (Oct. 14).
A forecaster with the National Weather Service thinks Central New York’s winter will be milder than usual this year. The La Niña weather patterns in the upper atmosphere jet stream over the Northeast is showing milder patterns here and colder waters off the Pacific West Coast. It's the third year in a row the weather pattern has occurred and is known as a Triple Dip La Niña! But, Central New York is still expected to get its fair share of cold temperatures. South of New York State, several states are under frost and freeze warnings this weekend which shows the effects of the weather pattern can vary greatly, depending on where you live.
New Hartford, N.Y.-- A Tennessee man was arrested for Aggravated D.W.I. after he left the scene of an accident late Friday night in New Hartford. 68-year-old Brian Hassett of Nashville, TN was arrested after he struck a parked vehicle in the area of 1 Genesee Street around 11:30 Friday night. New Hartford police say that Hassett then attempted to drive away from the accident scene, but was stopped a short distance away by officers.
