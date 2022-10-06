ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Burlington, VT

Burlington murder defendant also charged in South Burlington killing

By Lilly St. Angelo, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M1bhe_0iOsipVQ00

Denroy Dasent has been charged in the murder of Brian K. Billings in South Burlington, the second fatal shooting for which he is facing charges. Dasent pleaded not guilty in his arraignment on Thursday, according to VTDigger.

Dasent was also charged earlier this week in the murder of Sheikhnoor Osman, which happened just hours before the shooting of Billings at Swiss Host Motel and Village on Williston Road on Sunday night. Dasent pleaded not guilty to this charge as well.

Vermont State Police divers recovered a Glock pistol from Lake Champlain on Tuesday believed to be involved with both homicides, said Acting Chief Jon Murad of the Burlington Police Department in an email Wednesday. Other evidence linked the two murders in court documents filed by Burlington police.

Previous reporting:Is one suspect responsible for both Oct. 2 homicides?

Dasent owns Island Passion, a Caribbean restaurant at University Mall, with his wife and is a resident of South Burlington. He has been arrested twice in Vermont for misdemeanors and convicted of one. He also been convicted of crimes in California and New York and is a convicted felon, according to Burlington Police.

Dasent's attorney has not responded to a request for comment.

The murder was the first in South Burlington since 2018, South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke said in a press conference Monday.

There is also evidence that points to Dasent being involved with the Sept. 28 gunfire incident in City Hall Park although this case is still under investigation, said Acting Chief Jon Murad of the Burlington Police Department on Monday.

Contact Urban Change Reporter Lilly St. Angelo at lstangelo@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @lilly_st_ang

Related
WCAX

Two men arrested following fatal ATV crash

SHEFFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont men are facing charges following a fatal ATV crash, that left a teenage girl dead. This comes after two ATV’s were stolen in September, leading to the crash that killed 19-year-old Samantha Henderson of Lyndon. On Saturday, Vermont state police conducted a search...
LYNDON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for domestic assault in Royalton

ROYALTON — A 38-year-old man was cited following an incident in Royalton on Friday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight at around 8:25 p.m. Police allege that Michael Rice, of Royalton, had caused fear of serious injury to a family or household member, restrained them, and prevented them from contacting emergency services.
ROYALTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Tobacco shop owner in St. Johnsbury facing multiple charges

ST. JOHNSBURY — Authorities say they executed a search warrant that led to the seizure of drugs, ledgers, cash, and other evidence depicting illegal drug sales in St. Johnsbury. During a six-month investigation, police say they verified complaints associated with Best Buds Smoke Shop in St. Johnsbury, which currently...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
WCAX

Police in New York are investigating a homicide in Malone

The candidates vying for Vermont's top job duked it out in the WCAX News studio on Thursday. Our Calvin Cutler breaks down the debate. Fall Maple Open House final weekend begins tomorrow. Updated: 5 hours ago. Maple syrup doesn’t taste any less delicious off-season and during this downtime, sugarhouses across...
MALONE, NY
WCAX

Burlington Police raid Old North End home, discover nonresidents

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some residents of Burlington’s Old North End saw a heavy police presence Wednesday evening along North Street. Burlington Police say they executed a search warrant on North Street and discovered 13 nonresidents staying at the address. Police say they ordered those people out at gunpoint. They also believe narcotics are tied to that location.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington requests more help from state police to patrol city streets

Man seriously injured in White River Junction shooting. How Vermonters feel about president, direction of country, according to new poll. President Biden’s approval rating among Vermonters is on the way up, but a majority of the state thinks the country is headed in the wrong direction. Friday Weathercast. Updated:...
BURLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Police arrest suspect for homicide in Malone

Malone, NY — New York State Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the deadly stabbing in the Town of Malone on Thursday night. Investigators have determined that Joshua P. Donais, 39 of Owls Head, NY was responsible for the stabbing of deceased Donald I. Raymond. Donais was...
MALONE, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for man responsible for thefts across Addison County

MIDDLEBURY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in multiple thefts in Addison and Chittenden County back in August. On August 30, police were contacted about an identity theft/fraud incident at multiple Vermont Federal Credit Union branches. According to the rep[ort,...
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Police searching for murder weapon pull gun from Lake Champlain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police pulled a gun from Lake Champlain on Tuesday afternoon-- a break in a double-homicide investigation. Denroy Dasent, 52, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Sheikhnoor Osman, 40, Sunday night in Burlington. And police say Dasent is the suspect in the killing of Brian Billings, 37, just three hours later in South Burlington.
BURLINGTON, VT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Vermont town stunned after learning city worker lowered fluoride level in water for years

RICHMOND, Vt. — The water superintendent of a small Vermont town admitted that he lowered the fluoride level almost four years ago. Kendall Chamberlin, Richmond’s water and wastewater superintendent, told the Water and Sewer Commission last month that he had intentionally reduced the fluoride level because he was worried about quality control in the fluoride used in U.S. drinking systems because it comes from China, according to The Associated Press.
RICHMOND, VT
VTDigger

Missing person’s truck recovered with ‘no obvious human remains’

Donald Messier has been missing since Oct. 15, 2006, when he was last seen at a party in Waitsfield. At the time he disappeared, the then 34-year-old was last seen driving his red Ford F-150 pickup truck. Read the story on VTDigger here: Missing person’s truck recovered with ‘no obvious human remains’.
VTDigger

Violence in the Queen City

Once again the proud Queen City devolves into violence thanks to your “elected” city officials and the “catch and release” policies of your State’s Attorney's Office. First, the voters of Burlington allowed the City Council to “defund” the police over an event that had nothing...
