Official Depth Chart: The Mississippi State game

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

The No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks are set to face another tough SEC opponent on Saturday, as they travel to the Magnolia State to battle No. 23 Mississippi State for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff at Davis Wade Stadium.

The Razorbacks hold an 18-11 overall series lead over the Bulldogs and have won two straight games. Despite the recent success, Arkansas has won just three games over the last ten seasons.

This season’s game will begin the College Football schedule at 11 a.m. CT, which is an ideal time to play a game on the road says head coach Sam Pittman.

“Any time you can go on the road and play in the morning, at least for me, that would be the no. 1 time we would want to play,” Pittman said on Monday. “Any time it starts getting later than that, the tailgates get better and the people get louder.”

The only position that would be worth keeping an eye on as far as late changes go, is at quarterback. There has not been an official announcement of KJ Jefferson sitting out, but if he is still limited at practice, Arkansas will go with Cade Fortin as the starter.

Here is a look at how Arkansas will line up against Mississippi State.

Quarterback

QB1: KJ Jefferson (Backup: Cade Fortin)

Running back

RB1: Raheim Sanders (Backup: AJ Green)

Wide Receiver

WR1: Warren Thompson (backup: Jaedon Wilson) WR2: Jadon Haselwood (backup: Bryce Stephens) WR3: Matt Landers (backup: Ketron Jackson)

Tight End

TE1: Trey Knox (backup: Nathan Bax OR Hudson Henry)

Offensive Line

LT: Luke Jones (backup: Andrew Chamblee) LG: Brady Lathan (backup: Jalen St. John) C: Ricky Stromberg (backup: Patrick Kutas) RG:  Beaux Limmer (backup: E'Marion Harris) RT: Dalton Wagner (backup: Ty'Kieast Crawford)

Defensive line

DE1: Landon Jackson (backup: Jashaud Steward) DE2: Zach Williakms (backup: Jordan Domineck) DT1: Eric Gregory (backup: Terry Hampton) DT2: Isaiah Nichols (backup: Cam Ball)

Linebacker

LB1: Bumper Pool (backup: Jordan Crook) LB2: Drew Sanders (backup: Chris Paul)

Defensive backs

CB1: Dwight McGlothern (backup: Keuan Parker) CB2: Malik Chavis (backup: Hudson Clark) S1: Latavious Brini (backup: Khari Johnson) S2: Simeon Blair (backup: Jayden Johnson) Nickel: Myles Slusher (backup: Trent Gordon)

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

