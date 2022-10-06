Read full article on original website
No. 9 Ole Miss Rolls Past Vandy in Second Half
No. 9 Ole Miss storms out after halftime to defeat the Vanderbilt Commodores 52-28 on Saturday in Nashville. Ole Miss (6-0, 1-0 SEC) trailed for only the second time this season in the first half against the Commodores. The Commodores took a 13-3 advantage over the Rebels as AJ Swann...
Ole Miss Soccer Falls on the Road at No. 4 Bama
In a top-25 matchup, No. 20 Ole Miss was unable to withstand a tough test at No. 4 Alabama, falling 4-1 to the Crimson Tide. The Rebels took the lead early but allowed four unanswered goals. In an action-packed first half, the Ole Miss (9-2-2) offense started on the attack...
Davion’s Den
After five weeks of the college football season, the Rebels remain undefeated! They played their hardest matchup of the season last Saturday, and boy were they ready. Before losing to Ole Miss, Kentucky was a Top 10 team nationally. That didn’t intimidate those determined Rebels, however, as they were able to come out with the 22-19 victory. It was a nail-biter throughout the entire contest, but with that win Ole Miss jumped to No. 9 going into week six.
Rebel Basketball Programs Return for Square Jam October 14
As the start of college basketball draws near, the Ole Miss men’s and women’s basketball teams will partner with the City of Oxford to host the eighth Square Jam presented by Oxford Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine on Friday, Oct. 14. The action is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. CT from the historic Oxford Square.
Two UM Graduate Students Named to Medical Research Training Program
The Jackson Heart Study Graduate Training and Education Center at the University of Mississippi Medical Center has selected UM doctoral students Miguel DeLeon and Zakary Patrick as members of its fourth cohort of the Robert L. Smith, M.D. Scholars Program. The two-year program provides scholars with intense research training and...
UM Accountancy Master’s Graduates Receive Prestigious CPA Exam Award
Two graduates of the Patterson School of Accountancy at the University of Mississippi have received the 2021 Elijah Watt Sells Award, the most prestigious certified public accountant exam award in the world. More than 72,000 individuals sat for the Uniform Certified Public Accountant Examination in 2021, with only 57 meeting...
New Ole Miss STEM Building to Focus on Eco-Friendly Learning Environment
It’s the largest construction project in the history of the University of Mississippi’s Oxford campus. The new Center for Science and Technology Innovation is now about halfway through the construction phase and those overseeing the project say it’s going to house a unique learning space. “Having things...
Dry Conditions Lead to Increase in Brush/Grass Fires in Lafayette County
With low humidity and no rain for almost two weeks, the Lafayette County Fire Department has responded to four times the number of brush fires so far this month than it did for the entire month of October in 2021. And it’s only the first week into October. As...
Sheriff’s Department Nabs Two for Stolen Catalytic Converter Thefts
In the early morning hours of Sept. 27, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle after the vehicle was seen at a Church in the Harmontown community. Deputies made contact with three individuals and after further investigation, it was determined that the two male...
