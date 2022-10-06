Read full article on original website
Florida man wanted for kidnapping hid under clothes & trash to avoid capture, sheriff says
A Florida man's attempt at hiding from deputies in a pile of trash didn't work out so well, according to authorities.
Wanted Florida Man Get Arrested On LIVE TV After Barricading Himself In A Trailer
A Florida man made his debut on LIVE TV Saturday after barricading himself in a trailer because of four felony warrants for his arrest. According to investigators, deputies responded Saturday Night to a residence of a wanted suspect, while appearing live on the show On
Vandalism at Florida beach possibly related to TikTok trend, deputies say
Vandalism found at a Citrus County beach is possibly related to a recent TikTok trend, deputies said.
Florida boy, 14, accused of stabbing deputy six times during stop
A Florida deputy was attacked by a teenage boy while on patrol on Thursday.
Fla. deputy gives furry friend a place to call home after Hurricane Ian
HOLIDAY, Fla. — Despite the massive carnage left by Hurricane Ian, the storm did help forge a special bond between one homeless furry friend and a Pasco County deputy. WTSP News reported that as residents were bracing for Hurricane Ian days before the storm was set to make landfall, the noise from heavy wind and rain caused a terrified kitten to scutter into the middle of an intersection.
1 dead, 5 injured after driver crashes into Sarasota home, police say
A woman was killed ad five others were injured after a driver crashed into a house in Sarasota Friday night, police said.
Texas Roofing Contractor Arrested In Florida Without State License
A Texas roofing contractor was arrested for conducting business in without a Florida license to operate in the state. At approximately 1:30 pm on Friday, the Charlotte County Economic Crimes Unit received a call from an investigator at the Department of Business and Professional Regulation
Florida Sheriff pushes Hurricane Ian victims to ‘shoot’ looters until they look ‘like grated cheese’
In wake of Hurricane Ian, the sheriff of Polk County, Florida, Grady Judd, strongly urged armed homeowners to actively defend themselves and their homes.
Manatee deputies locate baby in ‘dire need’ of medical treatment
Manatee County deputies are looking for a 7-month-old who they say is in "dire need of medical treatment."
Undocumented immigrants burglarize a Habitat for Humanity home
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies arrested two burglars in Charlotte County. On Oct. 5 Indian River County Sheriff's Office received a call reporting two men who were stealing equipment from a home under construction. The pair were loading the items from the house into a truck, deputies say.
‘Don’t do this’: Sarasota man busted for shining laser at police helicopter, deputies say
A 44-year-old man is behind bars Wednesday after he was caught on camera shining a laser at a police helicopter, according to authorities.
Gov. DeSantis Pleads with Looters
Governor Ron DeSantis made a moral appeal against looting and said that lawlessness would not be tolerated while Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian. “They boarded up all the businesses, and there were people that wrote on their plywood, ‘you loot, we shoot,’” DeSantis said. “At the end of the day, we are not going to allow lawlessness to take advantage of this situation. We are a law-and-order state, and this is a law-and-order community, so do not think that you’re going to go take advantage of people who’ve suffered misfortune.”
Causes of death in Hurricane Ian: Many drownings but also post-storm suicides, accidents
Hurricane Ian is one of the deadliest storms in Florida’s history, with over 115 fatalities confirmed by state and county authorities. But the hurricane’s magnitude is also reflected in the geographic area in which those deaths occurred, spanning the peninsula from north of Daytona Beach to the Lower Keys.
Coast Guard offloads $22 million worth of cocaine in Florida
A Coast Guard crew dropped off a big payload from multiple drug seizures in the Caribbean.
First Alert Traffic: U.S. 41 northbound blocked at Manatee Avenue
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash is blocking all northbound lanes of U.S. 41 at Manatee Avenue in Bradenton. Two westbound left turn lanes are also blocked. Avoid the area if possible.
Body of missing Zolfo Springs man recovered in Hardee County, authorities say
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. — A week after Hurricane Ian tore through Hardee County, nine bodies have now been recovered in that area, authorities say. One body recovered on Tuesday afternoon has now been identified as 35-year-old Craig Markgraff Jr., the Hardee County Sheriff's Office said. He was swept away in rushing floodwater Thursday morning from the storm.
If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been
The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
Two children hit by vehicle while riding their bikes in North Port
North Port Police Department and North Port Fire Rescue are investigating an incident where two children were hit by a vehicle while riding their bikes on Thursday afternoon.
