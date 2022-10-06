Read full article on original website
Gladie – “Nothing”
After releasing a wealth of EPs, demos, and one-off singles in the interim, Augusta Koch’s Philly-based indie band Gladie are ready to roll out their follow-up to 2020 debut Safe Sins. It’s called Don’t Know What You’re In Until You’re Out, and it’s coming next month. Lead single “Nothing” is a hard-charging rager of a song, hooky as hell and brimming with energy.
Watch Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Japanese Breakfast, & The Linda Lindas Cover Kim Wilde’s “Kids In America”
Yeah Yeah Yeahs played the Hollywood Bowl last night in support of their new album Cool It Down. They kicked off their encore by inviting openers Japanese Breakfast and the Linda Lindas onstage for a run through Kim Wilde’s new wave classic “Kids In America.” They also began the show with Mike Hadreas aka Perfume Genius in tow to sing his parts on Cool It Down single “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World.” Watch overhead footage of both songs below.
Their / They’re / There – “Living Will Or Living Well”
Chicago math-rockers Their / They’re / There — the project of Evan Weiss (Into It. Over It., Pet Symmetry, the Progress, Stay Ahead Of The Weather) — are back with a vengeance on their ripping new song “Living Will Or Living Well.” The new track will appear on T/T/T’s first-ever long-player, which comes after a lengthy hiatus. T/T/T released two EPs, Their / They’re / There and Analog Weekend in 2013 before dipping out. This year, they shared a split EP with Pacemaker called Them Dogs. Moving into their new era, T/T/T have a new drummer, with Jared Karns (Kiss Kiss) taking over from Mike Kinsella.
Big Bliss – “Sleep Paralysis”
Like many bands, the Brooklyn post-punk combo Big Bliss — led by brothers Tim and Cory Race — had their album delayed by COVID. The plan was to start recording Vital Return, the follow-up to their 2018 debut At Middle Distance, way back in April 2020. Ultimately they didn’t track the new songs until this year, but it sounds like the wait was worth it.
Hear A Previously Unreleased Demo From Sigur Rós’ 20th Anniversary ( ) Reissue
Later this month, Sigur Rós’ officially-untitled third album, known to most of us as ( ), will celebrate its 20th anniversary. That album, an absurdly pretty 71-minute collection of untitled tracks, was a lot of people’s introduction to Sigur Rós, and it remains the favorite of many fans. On the day of the album’s anniversary, Sigur Rós will release a remastered reissue of ( ), and it’ll include a few unreleased demos. Today, they’ve shared one of them.
Stream Counterparts’ Heavy, Emotive New Album A Eulogy For Those Still Here
Hamilton, Ontario’s Counterparts are one of the biggest, most cult-beloved metalcore bands on the current landscape. They’ve been around for 15 years, and they were playing the Warped Tour back when that was still a thing. Counterparts don’t really sound like an underground band; their whole sound is too big and clean and professional for that. But Counterparts bring a serious, majestic level of emotion. They’re heavy and catchy and cathartic, and there’s something deeply satisfying about the sweep of their music.
New SPLC Benefit Comp Has Gel, FAIM, Rid Of Me Covering “Sabotage,” & More
Exhibit A is a new compilation assembled by the Philly “heavy punk” label Knife Hits, benefitting the Southern Poverty Law Center. The comp has a bunch of cool hardcore bands like Gel, FAIM, and HIRS, and at least two noteworthy covers. Bitter Branches, whose drummer Jeff Tirabassi curated the tracklist, cover PJ Harvey’s “50ft Queenie” from 1993’s Rid Of Me. And Rid Of Me, a band named after that album, continue their own streak of covers from the ’90s (and shortly thereafter) with a ferocious take on Beastie Boys’ yell-your-head-off classic “Sabotage.” Take it all in below, and buy Exhibit A at Bandcamp.
Fiona Apple – “Where The Shadows Lie”
Last month, a photo of Fiona Apple in the studio surfaced on Instagram. It (quite understandably) got people all excited about any sort of follow-up to 2020’s Grammy-winning Fetch The Bolt Cutters. Since Fetch The Bolt Cutters came out, Apple has covered Sharon Van Etten’s “Love More” for the 10th anniversary of Van Etten’s second album, Epic, and this past June she joined Watkins Family Hour on their cover of “(Remember Me) I’m the One Who Loves You.” Well, today we have a substantial Fiona Apple update: she has released a new song called “Where The Shadows Lie” from The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power soundtrack.
Watch Eddie Vedder Cover The Cure’s “Just Like Heaven”
Eddie Vedder closed out a brief run of dates with his solo band Earthlings last night (October 7) in Las Vegas. Rolling out songs from Vedder’s third solo album Earthling (released earlier this year) at Dolby Live at Park MGM, the Pearl Jam frontman also tried out a cover of the Cure’s “Just Like Heaven” for the encore.
Beavis & Butt-Head Watch Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” Video: “I Would Love To Have A Girl Be This Mad At Me”
Paramount+ recently rebooted the classic MTV show Beavis & Butt-Head, with a new movie and new episodes of the show. That means we get to hear Mike Judge voicing both Beavis and Butt-Head as they process the intricacies of 2022 popular culture. The show has plotlines, but it also devotes significant real estate to its two heroes as they watch present-day music videos, as well as TikToks and YouTube clips. We’ve already posted Beavis and Butt-Head’s reactions to BTS and Tyler, The Creator, and now they’ve also weighed in on Olivia Rodrigo’s 2021 classic “Good 4 U.”
Make Up The Breakdown
It’s funny to think now, two decades later, what the early Aughts Return To Rock(™) era hath wrought. As the Strokes and their downtown-cool, Velvet Underground-revivalist shtick surged in popularity – largely a pendulum swing away from TRL boy bands, rap-rock, post-post–post grunge (and all other strains of Butt Rock) — a wave of like-minded guitar acts followed, from New York or not. As journalist Lizzy Goodman outlined in her 2017 scene opus Meet Me In The Bathroom, “almost every artist I interviewed for this book – from all over the world – said it was the Strokes that opened the door for them.” One of those bands hailed from British Columbia and had an eye-twitchingly meta name: Hot Hot Heat.
Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All Compilation Available For One Day Only
As part of Bandcamp Friday, Good Music and Noise For Now have released a new fundraising compilation benefiting organizations that help facilitate abortion access in restrictive states. Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All will be available for just 24 hours exclusively on Bandcamp and features new songs, covers, remixes, live versions, and unreleased demos from: Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, Cat Power, Daniel Rossen, David Byrne and Devo, Death Cab For Cutie, Fleet Foxes, Gia Margaret, Grouplove, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Mac DeMarco, Maya Hawke, Overcoats, Pearl Jam, PUP, The Regrettes, R.E.M., Sleater-Kinney, Soccer Mommy, Tegan And Sara, Thao x Tune-Yards, Ty Segall, Wet Leg, and more. Also, the comp features cover art by Kim Gordon.
Lana Del Rey Guests On Taylor Swift’s Midnights Track “Snow On The Beach”
Taylor Swift has announced the tracklist for her new album Midnights, dropping two weeks from today. Swift has been revealing the titles one by one via a TikTok video series called “Midnights Mayhem With Me.” Last night she reeled off the last few, concluding with a superstar duet.
Stream Baltimore Hardcore Band Jivebomb’s Ripshit Debut EP Primitive Desires
Baltimore hardcore is in an absolutely ridiculous place right now. Obviously, Turnstile are on top of the world, but it goes way beyond that. End It have emerged as one of the best bands on the underground. Praise just came back with a great new record. Early next year, scene overlords Trapped Under Ice will return to headline their hometown’s Disturbin’ The Peace fest, and it’s already sold out. And then there’s Jivebomb, a new band that’s already doing a lot of damage. After dropping their demo last year, Jivebomb have just come out with their debut EP, and it’s a beast.
