Sutton man killed in rollover crash
SUTTON, Alaska (KTUU) - A Sutton man was killed in a crash in Sutton early Thursday morning, according to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers. At 12:30 a.m. Thursday, troopers got a report of a single-vehicle crash on North Jonesville Mine Road in Sutton. Arriving troopers and Emergency Medical Services...
Car crashes into ravine off Interstate 78 in New Jersey, catches fire
State police are investigating after a car crashed into a ravine off Interstate 78 in New Jersey and caught fire.
Fentanyl cases, arrests up for South Dakota Highway Patrol in 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been digging into the rise of illegal and counterfeit fentanyl in South Dakota’s two largest cities. We also reached out to the Highway Patrol. So far this year, there have been double the number of cases and three times the number of arrests involving fentanyl. More than 1,200 pills have been seized since January.
MISSING AND ENDANGERED IDAHO TEENS: The boy and girl disappeared more than a week ago
Police are searching for two Idaho teens who have not been seen in over a week and are believed to be in danger. Police are identifying the teens only by their first names, Autumn and William, who also goes by Billy. Autumn was last seen on Sept. 29 while William was last seen on Sept. 30 or Oct. 1, police said. ...
Driver of pickup towing 2 trailers killed in rollover on I-15
At least one person was killed in a crash on I-15 Sunday afternoon in southern Utah, completely closing down the freeway in one direction.
One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine
According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, the Maine portion of which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
Pennsylvania police identify remains found 10 years ago as teen who went missing in 1969
Authorities in Pennsylvania said human remains found nearly a decade ago have been identified as belonging to a Wilkes-Barre City teenager who went missing in 1969, and police are now looking for the person responsible
Forecasters tracking new storm for Alaska's Arctic coast
Juneau, Alaska (AP) — Damage reports indicate that a fall storm packing strong winds damaged roofs and windows in parts of western and northwest Alaska and resulted in flooding of roads in the far northern city of Utqiagvik. National Weather Service meteorologist Jonathan Chriest says water levels dropped by...
Utah man says his horse was found and returned home after he ran away with wild mustangs for 8 years
A Utah man said his horse was found 8 years after he ran off with a herd of mustangs. Shane Adams said his horse, Mongo, ran off while the pair were camping in West Desert when a herd ran by. After years, the Bureau of Land Management found Mongo with...
September storm leaves behind treasured beach finds
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok not only battered Alaska’s west coast in September, the storm surge also brought hurricane force winds, high seas, and severe damage to some Western Alaska communities. Homes were flooded and personal belongings were destroyed. But in its wake, the storm also left behind a few treasures.
Alaska's state historian talks how to can salmon and more at final weekend of 'Mug Up'
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Katie Ringstrum, Mug Up project leader and Alaska's state historian, talked about the Mug Up exhibit at the Alaska state museum Saturday. Bristol Bay Night at the Alaska state museum Saturday was 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with free admission. Mug Up is a term Alaska...
2 South Dakota drug dealers plead guilty
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota drug dealers will soon be headed to federal prison. Friday in federal court, Rickey Young, Jr. – also known as Rock – pleaded guilty to selling crack cocaine. Court papers say he and another man got the drugs from...
Troopers sum up summer narcotics operation results
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Alaska Department of Public Safety joined by Alaska Department of Health officials and local, state, and federal law enforcement partners announced the results of a summer operation that targeted drug seizures across the state during a live press briefing in Anchorage today. Over 212 pounds...
FAA alters, adds routes for Alaska air travel
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ralph Gibbs of Angel Aviation first got the flying bug when he was 19 years old and behind the wheel of a hot rod. “Literally. I was driving my GTO by the time my draft number came up. That’s what got me into aviation, military aviation in particular,” Gibbs said.
Walker proposes endowment to fund marine highway
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Gubernatorial Candidate Bill Walker was on action line, and says he is interested in seeing an endowment to fund the Alaska marine highway system. According to the 2022 "Southeast by the Numbers" report by Raincoast data, they report that ridership on the ferries is down. The report said that from 2012 to 2021, ridership on the ferry is down 73%.
Students encouraged to enter 2nd Alaska Radon Poster Contest
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Young artists can help bring awareness to the dangers of radon - a gas that can cause lung cancer - by entering the Alaska Radon Poster Contest. The U.S. Surgeon General lists radon exposure as the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States.
The 20 Best Places to Visit in Alaska
Many people’s first associations with Alaska are extreme cold, gloomy skies, and mountains of powdery snow. However, Alaska is the place to go if you’re seeking adventure. In this enormous, rocky state, one can find some of North America’s most stunning and varied scenery. The state of Alaska is known for its untamed beauty, unique wildlife, and quaint beach communities, to name just a few attractions. This far-off paradise is a delight for those willing to travel there because many destinations are only reachable by plane or water.
Alaska lawmakers urge investigation on fuel price spike in Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Thursday, Anchorage Senator Bill Wielechowski and Fairbanks Senator Scott Kawasaki wrote to Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor urging the Department of Law to investigate Alaska’s excessively high fuel prices and determine if Alaskans are experiencing price gouging. According to AAA, Alaska consumer prices for...
Wyoming’s ‘Highway To Heaven’ Not A Hoax
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A photo circulating on the internet shows a stretch of highway on Interstate 80 between Evanston and Lyman that looks like it stretches all the way up to the sky. Some online have questioned the authenticity of the image, while those...
State Senators Ask Attorney General To Investigate Spike In Fuel Prices
Two Democratic State Senators wrote a letter to Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor asking the Department of Law to investigate Alaska’s high price spike at the gasoline pump and to determine if Alaskans are experiencing price gouging. The letter penned by Anchorage Sen. Bill Wielechowski, and Fairbanks Sen. Scott Kowasaki urges Taylor to find out why pump prices went up so much in the past week.
