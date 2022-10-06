Read full article on original website
bossierpress.com
Dr. Shawn Wilson speaks to Bossier City Rotary Club
On Thursday, October 6, 2022, members of the Bossier City Rotary Club hosted Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Secretary, Dr. Shawn Wilson, as the guest speaker for their weekly lunch meeting. Dr. Wilson gave several Northwest Louisiana road project updates including an update on the Jimmie Davis Bridge...
KTBS
Public help asked to find missing Bossier Parish woman
BENTON, La. - The Benton Police Department and the Bossier Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing woman. Cheryl Leann Way, 42, was last seen on October 7th at around 8 a.m., when she walked away from her residence in the 1000 block of Sharon Street in Benton, LA. Way...
bossierpress.com
The Red River will not prevent law enforcement from working together
On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, local government leaders and law enforcement officials from both sides of the Red River came together for a meet-and-greet and to discuss working together to fight crime. Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler organized the meeting in order to have the new Bossier City Police Chief,...
ktalnews.com
Caddo Parish to host free expungement workshop
CADDO PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish is partnering with the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court and other community organizations to host a summit to educate citizens on the expungement process. The Caddo Parish Expungement Summit and Resource Fair is scheduled for Friday, October 14, at the Louisiana State...
KSLA
Drive-thru flu shots being offered at WK Quick Care in Shreveport, Bossier
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KSLA) - Protecting yourself and those around you will be even easier as WK Quick Care will be offering drive-thru flu shots. WK Quick Care will soon be providing drive-thru flu shots, all you need to do is preregister online for yours. The Shreveport shots will be delivered at WK Portico Center and Bossier shots will be delivered at WK Quick Care Bossier.
bossierpress.com
Missing Benton Woman Sought
Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office now believe that Cheryl Leann Way was. possibly last seen walking northbound on LA. Hwy. 3 near the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. Fleet Maintenance Shop at around 9am on October 7th. . Way is a white female who stands 5’3”, weighing approximately 180...
KSLA
Pedestrian dies in wreck on westbound I-20
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A pedestrian died in a wreck on Interstate 20 in Shreveport, authorities confirm. The westbound lanes remain closed at Jewella Avenue while they investigate the crash. Caddo 911 dispatch records indicate it happened at 9:24 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9. That’s when Shreveport Fire Department dispatched...
KTBS
Texarkana is the next stop for the KTBS 3 Community Caravan
TEXARKANA, Texas - The KTBS 3 Community Caravan crew is looking forward to meeting up with our neighbors in Texarkana the week of Oct. 10. That's our next stop. We'll be having lunch at noon on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Pecan Point Gastropub & Brewery. That's at 213 Main Street in Texarkana, Texas. We hope you'll join us.
Shreveport Mayor Perkins Involved in Traffic Accident
Mayor Adrian Perkins was involved in a traffic accident Wednesday afternoon in downtown Shreveport. The wreck happened just before 3pm on Market Street near the intersection with Lake Street not far from Festival Plaza where the Red River Revel is going on. KEEL News has learned the Mayor was not...
KSLA
SFD battles abandoned house fire in west Cedar Grove
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department battles flames at an abandoned home and they find signs of a squatter living on the property. On Oct 9 at 10:18, the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) responded to a house fire on the 600 block of Argyle Street. The house was vacant at the time of the fire and there were no utilities.
ktalnews.com
Ribbon cutting ceremony for the new opening of Shreveport Fire Station 8
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After almost one hundred years, Shreveport officially closed its historic Fire Station 8 located on Velva Street. “We went to what felt like a closet, to now just Taj Mahal or the Hilton,” Evan Bayton, a firefighter at station 8 said. “I mean, it’s great. I get lost sometimes, walking in circles trying to find out where I’m going.”
KSLA
Silver Alert: Elderly Caddo man goes missing
GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Caddo Parish man. Greenwood police are asking for the public’s help in locating 68-year-old Curtis Carrol Lassiter, who stands 5′9″ tall and weighs about 155 pounds. He last was seen getting into the...
The Wait Is Over, Huge Burgers Now Being Served In North Bossier
Papa & Co Announced They Were Coming to North Bossier and We All Freaked Out. Papa & Co is one of Shreveport's staples, everyone knows of this spot because the burgers are the size of your head. Seriously. Could This Be the Biggest Burger in the South?. Papa and Company...
ktalnews.com
Candidate Profile: Orlisa Nash-Johnson for Caddo Parish School Board Dist. 2
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Orlisa Nash-Johnson is running for Caddo Parish School Board District 2, seeking to unseat current District 2 board member Jasmine Green. Johnson grew up attending school in the Caddo Parish school system. She retired from teaching after 33 years and believes that experience is necessary to represent the district.
KSLA
BPSO: Missing Haughton woman found safe
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says a missing Haughton woman has been found. Deborah Mitchell, 59, was initially reported missing after not being heard from since Oct. 2.
VIDEO: Chaos as gunfire rings out at Louisiana high school homecoming afterparty, cheerleader wounded
A cheerleader at Huntington High School was struck by gunfire during a rolling shootout last Saturday.
KTBS
State Fair of LA, Shreveport Downtown Development Authority team up for Treasure Hunt
SHREVEPORT, La. - The State Fair of Louisiana is just around the corner, and this year there’s something new that could put money in your pocket – a treasure hunt! The Fair and Shreveport Downtown Development Authority have partnered for this exciting new adventure. The lucky person who...
ktalnews.com
CPSO: Search for missing teen ends with 1 in custody, 2 on the run
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two young males in Keithville another is in custody after a missing person search ends in a brief chase. CPSO deputies searched the Grawood Subdivision Saturday afternoon in search of two fugitives described as young Black...
Speed Cameras in Shreveport School Zones Are Working
Cameras in school zones all around Shreveport are working and drivers are slowing it down in the zones. Shreveport police report speeding during school zone hours is down by as much as 90% in the areas where the cameras have been deployed. The cameras are up and going in 20...
ktalnews.com
Bossier City’s patriotic-themed water tank needs your votes to win
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City is looking for another win in the world of water tower art. The city’s Shed Road tower won the People’s Choice award in TNEMEC‘s annual Tank of the Year contest in 2020. The Kansas-based manufacturer of protective coatings sponsors the annual contest to celebrate innovative and creative ways to coat water tanks.
