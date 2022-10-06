SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KSLA) - Protecting yourself and those around you will be even easier as WK Quick Care will be offering drive-thru flu shots. WK Quick Care will soon be providing drive-thru flu shots, all you need to do is preregister online for yours. The Shreveport shots will be delivered at WK Portico Center and Bossier shots will be delivered at WK Quick Care Bossier.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO