Russia strikes Kyiv, multiple Ukrainian cities; many dead
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia unleashed a lethal barrage of strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities Monday, smashing civilian targets including downtown Kyiv where at least eight people were killed. The intense, hours-long attack marked a sudden military escalation by Moscow. It came a day after Russian President...
Russia Sets Up Ferry Service to Bypass Damaged Kerch Strait Bridge
Russia's Ministry of Transport has set up a ferry service across the Kerch Strait to take over vehicle traffic, offsetting some of the impact of the damage to the Kerch Strait Bridge on Saturday morning. According to Russian officials, a truck was blown up on the westbound road deck of...
In New Era of Competition, American Maritime Needs Geostrategists
In 1567, a Spanish navigator named Álvaro de Mendaña y Neira set sail for an ill-fated voyage to Oceania. His mission was to find a stopover for the famed Manila Galleons, ships carrying supplies and looted resources between the Spanish colonies in the Philippines and Peru. Where he landed was an undiscovered island in the South Pacific christened Santa Isabel, but his crew ultimately encamped for three months in an area further north dubbed Guadalacanal. Both locations are better known in the modern day as part of the Solomon Islands.
A Time of Courage
With its Ukrainian roots and focus on the seafarer, Danica is leading the way in finding and caring for qualified crews against a backdrop of war and an ongoing pandemic. (Article originally published in July/Aug 2022 edition.) “At the start of Danica Crewing Specialists, our primary base of mariners were...
N. Korea says recent tests were 'tactical nuclear' drills, overseen by Kim
North Korea's recent missile tests involved "tactical nuclear" drills to simulate hitting the South, and were overseen by leader Kim Jong Un in response to US-led joint military exercises in the region, state media said Monday. In response, North Korea "decided to organise military drills under the simulation of an actual war" that gamed out hitting South Korea's ports, airports and military command facilities, the Korean Central News Agency said.
U.S.-Funded Maritime Training Center Opens in Somalia
A U.S -funded Maritime Training Center Opens in Somalia. After a consistent reduction in piracy along Somalia’s coastline in the last couple of years, the country has opened a new Maritime Training Center in Mogadishu. The facility is meant to grow Somalia’s domestic capacity to protect its territorial waters, specifically due to rising problems with IUU (Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated) fishing.
U.S. Navy Tries Reloading VLS Missile Cells With a Commercial OSV
The U.S Navy has tested out a new way of rearming its warships with a trial vertical launch system (VLS) reload in San Diego. In a test evolution, the crane-equipped OSV Ocean Valor conducted a VLS reload with guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance, an exercise intended to prove out a new way to reload guided missile destroyers in sheltered waters. Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer successfully lowered training ordnance into the ship’s forward VLS cells in a proof-of-concept evolution.
Taiwan leader tells China war 'absolutely not an option'
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has told China that "armed confrontation is absolutely not an option" for resolving Beijing's claim to the island
Landslides leave 22 dead, more than 50 missing in Venezuela
At least 22 people have died and more than 50 others are still missing in north-central Venezuela where heavy rain induced landslides over the weekend, officials said.
'No room for compromise' on Taiwan's sovereignty, President Tsai says in National Day speech
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said Monday there is "no room for compromise" over the self-ruled island's sovereignty but she is willing to work with China to find "mutually acceptable ways" to maintain peace across the Taiwan Strait.
Today is: Columbus Day
Columbus Day celebrates the landing of Christopher Columbus in the Americas on October 12, 1492. Columbus, whose journey was financed by the Spanish monarchs King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella, was attempting to find a western route to Asia — to China, India, and Asian islands with gold and spices. Instead, he landed in the Bahamas and became the first European to explore the Americas since the Vikings landed in Greenland and Newfoundland about 500 years earlier. Not only does the United States celebrate the day, but many Latin American countries observe it as "Día de la Raza," Spain observes it as "Día de la Hispanidad," and various other countries celebrate the day as well. Source: Checkiday.com This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Today is: Columbus Day
Royal Navy Frigate Seizes $45 Million Worth of Meth in Gulf of Oman
On October 2, a Royal Navy frigate seized a remarkable 870-kilo shipment of methamphetamine in the waters of the Gulf of Oman. U.S. 5th Fleet estimates the value of the seizure at about $45 million, or about $50,000 per kilo. Montrose was operating under the aegis of Combined Task Force...
Video: Spanish Frigate Catches Fire at the Pier at Naval Station Rota
[Brief] A Spanish Navy frigate has caught fire at the port of Rota, Spain, prompting a large-scale response. The vessel, identified as the guided-missile frigate Santa Maria, caught fire at about 2100 hours on Friday night. She was due to sail in support of the Operation Atalanta counterpiracy mission on Sunday, according to local media.
