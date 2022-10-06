Minds worldwide prepare to combust, as Disney’s ‘Immersive Animation Experience’ tour is coming

Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Werewolf by Night’ dodges the Phase Four curse to become one of the MCU’s best-reviewed projects ever
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has never experienced anything like the backlash to have greeted almost every Phase Four project so far, but it looks as though spooky Disney Plus spectacular Werewolf by Night is bucking the trend. Eternals, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and...
wegotthiscovered.com
Disney Plus fumbles ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ exclusivity with an early first episode leak
It’s been a decade-long wait for Bleach to make another jump from the pages of a manga and into an anime adaptation, but the time is finally upon us for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War to hit the small screen, and to the delight of a few eagle-eyed fans, it came earlier than expected.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Anime News: ‘Bleach: Thousand Year Blood Wars’ leaks on Disney Plus ahead of premiere while Netflix’s ‘Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean’ finale gets its release date
The internet has been in a full-scale meltdown during the past 24 hours as Disney accidentally leaked the first episode of the new Bleach anime series. But, if you’ve calmed down enough, now is the perfect time to save the date as the finale for Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean has announced its release schedule.
wegotthiscovered.com
An ambitious sci-fi disaster that tried to change cinema but killed a studio instead goes back under the spotlight
Plenty of big budget blockbusters come along and claim that they’re going to change cinema forever, but you can count the ones that have actually managed to do it on a couple of hands at most. As flawed as it was, colossal commercial catastrophe Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within did at least make an ambitious play to reinvent the wheel.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wegotthiscovered.com
An atrocious excuse for a sci-fi adventure stinks up the ancient tombs of streaming
A 2008 made for television movie that features a raft of low-rent and no-name stars getting themselves involved in a ridiculous hybrid of Indiana Jones-style adventure and horror-tinged sci-fi shouldn’t really be held to any sort of high standards, but even then, The Lost Treasure of the Grand Canyon managed to be worse than anyone imagined.
wegotthiscovered.com
The perfect director to take on ‘Blade’ has just landed in Marvel’s lap
The MCU’s very first “Special Presentation” landed on Disney Plus today, in the form of Werewolf by Night, and horror-leaning Marvel fans are loving it. There’s been a lot of interest in seeing the studio embrace the supernatural, darker side of its universe in recent years, ever since a Blade reboot was announced back in 2019, and WbN perfectly introduced us to that corner of the MCU, offering a spooky, gory, funny thrillride.
wegotthiscovered.com
A claustrophobic horror masterpiece claws it way to a new streaming home
One of the 2000s’ best horror films has found a new home for streaming, as the spooky month gains another juggernaut entry to re-experience. British horror film The Descent stunned many in 2005 when it released, with the low-budget film grossing $57 million out of nowhere. The Neil Marshall directed hit film will now see a change of streaming homes, with Amazon Prime Video playing host to the claustrophobia thriller.
wegotthiscovered.com
An unjustly ignored comic book bomb gets the band back together on Netflix
Even though countless insiders and analysts have been predicted for years that the comic book bubble is about to burst at any moment, it hasn’t happened yet. Unfortunately, the downside is that a number of unfairly overlooked offerings have slipped through the cracks, bombed at the box office, and then been largely forgotten, and The Losers is definitely one of them.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s newest anticlimactic original defies critics once more to grab the top spot in 49 countries
At this stage, Netflix’s ongoing assault of original movies have become about as bulletproof as it gets, with almost every single one of them performing admirably on the rankings in spite of overwhelming critical apathy. The misses may outnumber the hits, then, but Luckiest Girl Alive is proving once more that it doesn’t mean a damn thing when it comes to convincing subscribers to push play.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Werewolf by Night’ director addresses the absence of big-name cameos
Not every Marvel Cinematic Universe project is obligated to feature cameos or guest appearances from new and/or old franchise favorites, but that doesn’t mean fans don’t go into each new feature film and Disney Plus exclusive expecting them anyway. As a standalone special designed to look like a classic black-and-white creature feature, Werewolf by Night was hardly going to include an Avenger or two, but that hardly prevented the rumor mill from churning regardless.
wegotthiscovered.com
A trilogy-killing debacle that became a cult classic after losing $200 million finds a savior on streaming
It’s been 10 whole years since Andrew Stanton’s John Carter secured the unwanted reputation of becoming one of the most colossal financial failures in the history of cinema, but the ambitious sci-fi epic is arguably more popular than ever before. Of course, it would have been nice had...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Gaming News: First ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ trailer delivers a heavy dose of nostalgia while a surprise star shines in the teaser for Hideo Kojima’s latest game
As always, the gaming world is abuzz with glorious new content. If it wasn’t the reveal of a long-awaited trailer that dominated the news, it was developments surrounding a pair of stellar actresses. In the ever-changing gaming universe, it’s important to stay on one’s toes and expect the unexpected. Yesterday, we tackled a Destiny 2 bug fix, a potential Elden Ring live-action adaptation, and Overwatch 2‘s problematic launch. In today’s gaming news round-up, we were spoiled for choice with headlines, especially after the first trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie dropped out of seemingly nowhere, sparking discourse about the casting choices — both good and bad. Without further ado, let’s take another deep dive into the fast-paced gaming newsroom.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror enthusiasts gush over a movie you almost definitely haven’t seen
One of the great strengths of the horror genre is how universal it is, and how different countries and cultures approach it. The British and Irish isles have tended towards an incredible independent scene, and horror fans are announcing their love for a lesser known about film. A Dark Song...
wegotthiscovered.com
An influential action classic that redefined the blockbuster business confiscates the evidence on streaming
Looking at the overwhelming success of both the movie itself and the key players involved in its creation, not to mention an enduring legacy as a classic of the genre, it’s easy to forget that Bad Boys holds a shockingly low Rotten Tomatoes score of just 42 percent. Ignoring...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: The cast discusses trusting strangers and Isildur’s character arc
As the first Tolkien adaptation in almost a decade, it’s a shame that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has left most fans unimpressed. Yes, the live-action series is supposedly the most expensive production in the history of television. Yes, the visuals are breathtaking and sometimes even unbelievable. But Middle-earth has always been about its story and characters, something that’s palpably missing in this new project.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lindsay Lohan is officially back in the trailer for her new Netflix holiday rom-com, ‘Falling For Christmas’
Lindsay Lohan is back, baby, with a new holiday-themed Netflix rom-com, Falling For Christmas, which dropped its trailer on Friday. The title of the movie is a bit of a play on words since Lohan’s character, a spoiled hotel heiress named “Sierra Belmont,” falls in more ways than one — first, literally, in a freak skiing accident, and later, metaphorically, when she falls in love with a hunky local blue-collar lodge owner while suffering from total amnesia. And naturally, this all takes place just before Christmas, giving the film an Overboard meets Hallmark Channel vibe to it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
A bargain basement war story mounts a mind-numbing streaming rescue mission
The war genre has always proven a reliable draw both on the big screen and at home, so nobody should really be all that surprised that 2020’s Enemy Lines has mounted a daring rescue mission on-demand, in spite of being resoundingly panned for not being very good. As per...
wegotthiscovered.com
Eagle-eyed horror fans observe an Easter egg that interestingly connects ‘It’ with ‘Tom & Jerry’
Film buffs and detail-oriented horror fans alike are notorious for indulging in rewatches of past movies in order to take a closer look at minuscule hints scattered throughout the project. And while some horror features like Candyman (2021) and Us (2019) boast a slew of distinctive Easter eggs, other sneaky items are less obvious to the naked eye — which is precisely the case with Andy Muschietti’s supernatural horror film It Chapter Two (2019).
wegotthiscovered.com
The jury is out on whether ‘The Midnight Club’ lives up to Mike Flanagan’s lofty Netflix standards
It’s safe to say that Mike Flanagan ranks alongside the likes of Jordan Peele and Ti West as a modern-day horror aficionado whose name alone is enough to get the hype train pulling out of the station at warp speed. The Midnight Club encapsulated this perfectly, with Flanagan’s latest horror adaptation having drummed up quite a bit of noise in the days and weeks leading up to its release.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: The trolls keep coming for ‘Captain Marvel’ while ‘Werewolf by Night’ breaks a major curse
We’re closing in on half a decade since Captain Marvel was released, and yet the trolls won’t stop coming for either Brie Larson or her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. At this stage, we’ve all resigned ourselves to that fact, but that doesn’t mean we’re not curious to see what happens when The Marvels is gearing up to fly onto the big screen next year.
Comments / 0