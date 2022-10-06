Read full article on original website
Related
Trump news - live: Ex-president accuses George HW Bush of keeping ‘documents in bowling alley’
Donald Trump claimed yesterday that former president George HW Bush “took millions and millions of documents to a former bowling alley pieced together with what was then an old and broken Chinese restaurant”.“They put them together. And it had a broken front door and broken windows. Other than that it was quite secure,” Mr Trump said, without giving the basis for his claim. He demanded to know why the former president was not prosecuted for ‘hiding’ documents.Mr Trump was likely referring to reports from 1994 about the site of a future George Bush Presidential Library and Museum at Texas...
Trump ally Mike Lindell is predicting a surge in Republican votes at the midterms, saying liberals in California have expressed interest in his baseless voter fraud claims
Lindell told Insider at least 30 people he met over the four days he spent in California "wanted to talk about how bad the economy is."
WLWT 5
Hamilton County Judge temporarily blocks restrictive Ohio abortion law
CINCINNATI — An Ohio law banning virtually all abortions will remain blocked while a state constitutional challenge proceeds, a judge said Friday. The ruling will allow pregnancy terminations through 20 weeks’ gestation to continue for now. Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins issued the preliminary injunction from...
Fear of reporters is fear of the truth
In the weeks after he assumed office, former President Donald Trump put reporters in the crosshairs when he labeled them “the enemy of the American people.” He was following the authoritarian playbook, long consulted by the likes of Stalin and Hitler, but it was shocking to see such strongman rhetoric coming from an American leader, […] The post Fear of reporters is fear of the truth appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Comments / 0