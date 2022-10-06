ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio’s COVID-19 cases hit milestone unseen in months

By Mark Feuerborn
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 9,997 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, going under 10,000 for the first time in nearly six months.

The state has seen consistently smaller case rates, breaking a 10-week pattern in the past two weeks. Prior to July, the state’s COVID-19 spread had not broken 20,000 new cases in nearly five months. Ohio has not had new cases dip below 10,000 since April 28, when it reported 8,731. It immediately went up to 11,013 during the week of April 29. Later in July, cases climbed over 20,000 and stayed above that threshold for 10 weeks in a row.

ODH began reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations weekly instead of daily in mid-March after new infections slowed to a low level after the omicron wave. Over the past week, the state averaged around 1,428 new coronavirus cases per day. Ohio saw fewer people hospitalized with the virus as case numbers also dropped. The 369 hospitalizations reported by ODH in the past seven days (about 53 per day) are a noticeable drop from 432 last week and 523 the week prior.

While cases and hospitalizations are down, more people died from COVID-19 in the past week. ODH said 94 died from the virus, up slightly from 89 deaths the week prior.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days)
Cases 3,153,743 +9,997
Hospitalizations 127,180 +369
Deaths 39,950 +94
*Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.

A total of 7,197 Ohioans started the COVID-19 vaccination process in the past seven days. Another 6,607 finished vaccination by getting their second dose. Around six in 10 Ohioans are partially or fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 metric Total Change (past 7 days)
Vaccinations started (one dose) 7,480,468 +7,197
– % of all Ohioans 64.00%
– % of Ohioans 5+ 67.59%
Vaccinations completed (two doses) 6,933,662 +6,607
– % of all Ohioans 59.32%
– % of Ohioans 5+ 62.89%
*Ohio Department of Health reports weekly on Thursdays.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 75

Brenee
2d ago

Anything to keep the fear going! Wake up all u who do everything the govt says! They never gave a s*** about any of us before and they still don't!

Reply
16
Patricia L. Felkner
3d ago

what a joke. all the people I've known with COVID over the last six months haven't reported that they have COVID. I'm sure they're not the only ones. this last week people have told me they're sick and think it's COVID, sounds like COVID symptoms, but didn't test. I'm sure there are many more like them. the government numbers are worthless except perhaps hospitalizations.

Reply(6)
14
Betsy Singh-Anand
2d ago

No stupid mask, no useless tests, certainly no sketchy injections, still haven't been sick, and best of all no regrets!

Reply
8
