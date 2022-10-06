Read full article on original website
David E. James, Transfer, PA
TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David E. James, 91, of Transfer, passed away Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. Mr. James was born March 4, 1931, in Sharon, a son of the late Elmer “Red” and Margaret (Keckes) James. He was a 1949 graduate...
Anthony “Tony” Paoletta, Sr., Lake Latonka, PA
LAKE LATONKA, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony “Tony” Paoletta, Sr., 86, formerly of Lake Latonka, West Middlesex and Hermitage passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, October 8, 2022, on what would have been his 67 wedding anniversary. Mr. Paoletta was born May 10, 1936, in Sharon, a son of...
Shane Joseph Wahabi George, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shane Joseph Wahabi George, 61, of Sharon, passed away Thursday afternoon, October 6, 2022, at his home. Shane was born September 28, 1961, in Putnam, Connecticut, a son of Joseph A. and Karen (Frost) George. In his younger years, Shane enjoyed playing the drums and...
Gizella (Szabo) Vargo, Mercer, PA
MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gizella Vargo, 97, formally of Mercer, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at St. Paul’s in Greenville, Pennsylvania. Gizella was born August 7, 1925 to Bertha (Domonkos) and Alex Szabo in Farrell, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Farrell High School class of...
Helen M. Pascutazz, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Helen M. Pascutazz, 106, of Hermitage, passed away Saturday evening, October 8, 2022, in St. John XXIII Home. Funeral arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E State Street, Sharon.
Marvin R. Watt, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyributes) – Services will be Wednesday, October 12, at 12:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home in New Middletown for Marvin R. Watt, 88, who passed away Friday afternoon, October 7, at Hospice House. Marvin was born September 17, 1934, in Youngstown, a son of George...
John A. “Junior” DePasquale, Jr., Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. DePasquale, Jr., 83, also known as “Junior” and “Pops” to many, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in Port Charlotte, Florida. He was born on August 9, 1939, in Lowellville, Ohio to Mary Musolino and John A....
Marian Huffman, East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marian Huffman, age 83, of East Palestine, a much loved wife and mother went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 8, 2022. She was born on July 24, 1939, in East Palestine, daughter of the late Eugene and Anna...
James “Jim” E. and Diane K. Wheeler, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Wheeler, 59, and Diane K. Wheeler, 61, both departed from this world on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Diane was born November 17, 1960 in Youngstown, a daughter of Kenneth and Sally Winterburn Restle. James, known by most as “Jim,” was born September 18,...
Mary Elizabeth (Swartz) Conner, Burghill, Ohio
BURGHILL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Elizabeth Conner, of Burghill, Ohio, passed from this life on Sunday, October 2, 2022, while a patient at the Cortland Healthcare Center, following complications from a stroke. She was 76. Mary was born on July 25, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter to Edward...
Helen Peggy “GG” Gillam, Howland, Ohio
HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Peggy Gillam, age 88, of Howland, passed away suddenly on Friday, October 7, 2022. She was born on July 6, 1934, to the late Harry and Mabel Hall Latham. She was a lifelong member of the Howland community, graduating from Howland High School in...
Barbara J. Seidita, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara J. Seidita, 74, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 1, 2022, with her loving family by her side. Barbara was born October 14, 1947 in Hubbard, the daughter of Gilpin D. and Vera Grace Tobey Small. Barbara attended East High School and graduated from...
Emilia “Millie” (Scarmack) Gadola, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Emilia “Millie” (Scarmack) Gadola, 98, of Hermitage passed away peacefully with her children and family members at her side late Thursday evening, October 6, 2022, in her home. Mrs. Gadola was born May 14, 1924, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Paul...
James E. “Jim” Smith, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. “Jim” Smith, 81, passed away at 3:32 a.m., Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the Salem Circle of Care following a recent illness. Jim was born July 4, 1941 in Lisbon, a son of the late Earl G. and D. Eileen (Ewing) Smith and had lived in Lisbon all of his life.
Clara Mae Brocious, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clara Mae Brocious, 94, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Clara was born on April 4, 1928, in Putneyville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Ivan D. and Irene (Crissman) Smith. On July 18, 1946, she was united in marriage...
Thomas A. Symbolik, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Anthony Symbolik, 80, of Youngstown, died Thursday morning, October 6, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Youngstown. He was born November 15, 1941 in Youngstown, a son of Stephen and Anna Symbolik, and was a lifelong area resident. Tom was a 1960 graduate of...
Harry L. Burbick, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry L. Burbick, age 85, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday evening, October 5, 2022, at his home after an extended illness. He was born on November 10, 1936, at the homestead in Beaver Township, a son of the late Leon and Kathleen Oesch Burbick. Harry...
Kristen Irene Anderson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved Kristen Irene Anderson, passed away unexpectedly at her home from complications of diabetes on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Kristen was born on October 24, 1982, in Youngstown, Ohio to Robert and Deborah Anderson of Berlin Center. She graduated from Western Reserve High School...
Irene Mary Keffalos, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene Mary Keffalos, 89, of Warren passed away on Monday evening, October 3, 2022, at her home in Warren. Mary was born on June 28, 1933, in Weirton, West Virginia, a daughter of Sidaris and Aphrodite (Ambeltsiotis) Galatis. Mary was a 1951 graduate of Warren...
Rich Cataffa, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With great sadness, the Cataffa family announces the passing of Rich Cataffa, 79, on Sunday morning, October 2, 2022. He died peacefully in his sleep just a couple of weeks before the fourth anniversary of his wife’s passing. Richard Gene Cataffa was born on...
