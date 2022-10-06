LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. “Jim” Smith, 81, passed away at 3:32 a.m., Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the Salem Circle of Care following a recent illness. Jim was born July 4, 1941 in Lisbon, a son of the late Earl G. and D. Eileen (Ewing) Smith and had lived in Lisbon all of his life.

