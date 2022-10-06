Read full article on original website
Hicks: Johns Island finally gets a seat at the table. It could've had 3.
The people of Johns Island have spoken — and, much to their surprise, Charleston City Council actually listened. And they'll no doubt be listening even more soon, because Johns Island's voice is about to get notably louder. On Tuesday, City Council is expected to pledge that Johns Island —...
When: 4:30 p.m. – Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George Street. City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities. James Island Fire and Emergency Preparedness Committee. When: 6:30 p.m. Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Rd. Mount Pleasant Historic District Preservation Commission. When: 5 p.m. Where:...
Letters: Join MOJA finale to wrap up 2022 arts festival
As we come to the close of the 2022 MOJA Arts Festival, Charleston’s annual celebration of African-American and Caribbean arts and culture, I would like to salute all involved in the festival for their creativity and resiliency. Hurricane Ian set this year’s festival back a few paces, notably causing...
Where SC's homeless people went during Hurricane Ian: churches, shelters, parking garages
Ronny Frame rode out Hurricane Ian inside a parking garage in downtown Charleston. For the 61-year-old man who has experienced homelessness for the past year, the decision was a simple one. “I had to get out of the rain and the wind,” Frame explained matter-of-factly. Residents across South Carolina...
Cleanup at Garden City dwarfs complaints area is ignored
Hours before Hurricane Ian ravaged Garden City, a handful residents met with Georgetown County officials to share their concerns about how little of their tax dollars are spent on taking care of their area of the county. In the days that followed, county officials and employees were out in force...
Invitation to Bid - Brownfields Grant
Magnolia developer to donate land near Charleston Rifle Club to city for affordable housing
The owner of the undeveloped Magnolia tract on Charleston's upper peninsula plans to give several small parcels to the city for the development of affordable housing. Houston-based Highland Resources is donating 1.1 acres on Heriot Street between Rutledge Avenue and Petty Street near Interstate 26. The property is across the street from the entrance to the private-membership Charleston Rifle Club.
Just a short drive up Meeting Street from downtown sits the city of North Charleston, resting perfectly between the Ashley and Cooper Rivers with the prominent I-26 and I-526 highways running directly through the city. The area came up with the downtown area back in the late 1600s, providing the necessary land and agriculture landscape for the many plantations that cultivated rice and indigo in the 18th and 19th centuries.
Revitalization around the Lowcountry
By definition, revitalization is the act of granting something new life and vitality. Think of it as the method of breathing new life into something and making it fresh and new. Revitalization doesn’t necessarily mean that something becomes “modern”, per se, but instead is restored, taken care of, and updated....
Run-down 19th-century Charleston house sells for $650K, to be saved instead of razed
A consulting engineer this year all but wrote the obituary for a dilapidated 19th-century house on the Charleston peninsula. Now, the weathered and tilting structure is destined to be saved after a preservationist builder stepped in and bought the run-down home for $651,000. In February, consulting engineer Russell Rosen of...
Huge rent increases have Charleston-area residents questioning if they should move
Two years of huge rent increases in the already-expensive Charleston area have caused some tenants to take extra jobs, consider relocating to the rural edges of the suburbs or leave altogether for more affordable cities. Stress-inducing monthly rates have radiated out from the pricey Charleston peninsula and Mount Pleasant to...
The Gathering Cafe in West Ashley is For Sale
SIZE: The restaurant is approximately 1,608 square feet. Space is centrally located in West Ashley, SC. This space has loads of character! The patio can seat approximately 20 customers. Great wood flooring throughout the restaurant! This space also includes a fully-equipped kitchen, walk-in cooler, and an in-ground grease trap. The restaurant includes a 9-foot hood system. Plenty of on-site parking. This restaurant is a MUST-SEE and can easily be converted to fit any concept!
Running with the 'pack': Goose Creek PD chips in on 'Packing Day'
Members of Goose Creek PD police department joined officers from all over the state for Greg’s Groceries “Packing Day" last week on Oct. 6 held in Columbia. The 14th Annual Greg's Groceries event saw Serve and Connect collaborate with law enforcement agencies to gather edibles that will be distributed to anyone in need. Serve and Connect is a 7-year-old organization committed to fostering positive change via sustainable police and community partnerships.
The Black Food Truck Festival Returns to Exchange Park November 19-20, 2022
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Black Food Truck Festival is back this fall celebrating Black businesses and culture with food, music, and family-friendly activities and entertainment. Tickets are on sale now for the two-day festival on Nov. 19-20 at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson. The springtime festival drew 15,000...
Charleston Nightclub Trio Expanding to the Queen City
Popular Charleston nightclub Trio is expanding to North Carolina. According to a report from Axios Charlotte, the Holy City business plans to open in the Queen City next year. Owner Eric Gussin told the outlet that Trio is hoping to open at 1513 South Mint St. in March 2023. You can learn more here.
West Ashley bass pro Gainey earns another shot at the big one
There's no "give-up" in Nick Gainey when it comes to bass fishing. Gainey, 78 and a real-estate investor from Charleston, has been fishing professional bass tournaments for going on 40 years with dreams of cashing in on the big one. And now he has another shot, qualifying to compete in...
Tour de Plantersville returns Oct. 29 to Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN — Area bicyclists will take to the road Oct. 29 when the 4th Annual Tour de Plantersville returns to Georgetown County. The Tour runs from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and begins at Plantersville Elementary School, 1668 Exodus Drive, in Georgetown. Presented by South Carolina’s Hammock Coast, the...
Former Mount Pleasant Sticky Fingers restaurant site sells for $3.8M
A high-profile Mount Pleasant restaurant building where a taco eatery plans to open is now under new ownership. Laura Reuss, president of Asheville, N.C.-based White Duck Taco Shop, paid just over $3.8 million on Oct. 4 for the 5,800-square-foot building at 341 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., where Sticky Fingers Ribhouse operated for years.
Ax Throwing Venue to Open on James Island
The Axe Hole, Charleston’s latest ax throwing venue, is planning to open on James Island before the end of the year. Alongside ax throwing, the venue will also offer food and drinks. The Axe Hole, which is planning to open in December, will be located at 915 Folly Road, Unit S.
1 arrested, 4 recovered from water in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The US Coast Guard says four people were rescued from the water in North Charleston Saturday night. According to the US Coast Guard, a man has been arrested following a boat crash that ejected four people into the water in North Charleston. Officials told News 2 that a 22-foot boat […]
