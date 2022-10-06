ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Hicks: Johns Island finally gets a seat at the table. It could've had 3.

The people of Johns Island have spoken — and, much to their surprise, Charleston City Council actually listened. And they'll no doubt be listening even more soon, because Johns Island's voice is about to get notably louder. On Tuesday, City Council is expected to pledge that Johns Island —...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Weekly Meetings

When: 4:30 p.m. – Where: Public Meeting Room, First Floor, 2 George Street. City of Charleston Committee on Public Works and Utilities. James Island Fire and Emergency Preparedness Committee. When: 6:30 p.m. Where: Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Rd. Mount Pleasant Historic District Preservation Commission. When: 5 p.m. Where:...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Letters: Join MOJA finale to wrap up 2022 arts festival

As we come to the close of the 2022 MOJA Arts Festival, Charleston’s annual celebration of African-American and Caribbean arts and culture, I would like to salute all involved in the festival for their creativity and resiliency. Hurricane Ian set this year’s festival back a few paces, notably causing...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
City
Mount Pleasant, SC
Mount Pleasant, SC
Lifestyle
Mount Pleasant, SC
Government
Coastal Observer

Cleanup at Garden City dwarfs complaints area is ignored

Hours before Hurricane Ian ravaged Garden City, a handful residents met with Georgetown County officials to share their concerns about how little of their tax dollars are spent on taking care of their area of the county. In the days that followed, county officials and employees were out in force...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Invitation to Bid - Brownfields Grant

ADVERTISEMENT REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS RFQ NUMBER: 3107-02-22/23 RFQ NAME: Environmental Consulting for Brownfields Grant OWNER: Berkeley County Government PO Box 6122 Moncks Corner, S.C. 29461 RECEIPT OF BIDS: Separate sealed bids for the above referenced project will be received by the Owner until 11:00 AM LOCAL TIME, THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27, 2022, at which time bids will be publicly identified in the Council Conference Room, Room 125, at 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner, South Carolina. Due to the possibility of negotiation with offerors, prices will not be divulged at the time of closing. RFQ DESCRIPTION: Berkeley County Government is soliciting qualification statements from firms to provide Professional Environmental Services for Brownfields Environmental Site Assessment and Related Activities. RFQ DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE: Offerors must be registered, free of charge, to view and download a copy of the RFQ document and receive electronic notification of any addenda from the Berkeley County Web Site: Web Address: https://www.berkeley countysc.gov/drupal/ dept/procurement QUESTIONS: Questions should be directed to Kayla Dyson via email: Kayla.dyson@berkeleycountysc.gov Kayla Dyson Berkeley County Office of Procurement AD# 2026223.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Magnolia developer to donate land near Charleston Rifle Club to city for affordable housing

The owner of the undeveloped Magnolia tract on Charleston's upper peninsula plans to give several small parcels to the city for the development of affordable housing. Houston-based Highland Resources is donating 1.1 acres on Heriot Street between Rutledge Avenue and Petty Street near Interstate 26. The property is across the street from the entrance to the private-membership Charleston Rifle Club.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston’s Northern Neighbor

Just a short drive up Meeting Street from downtown sits the city of North Charleston, resting perfectly between the Ashley and Cooper Rivers with the prominent I-26 and I-526 highways running directly through the city. The area came up with the downtown area back in the late 1600s, providing the necessary land and agriculture landscape for the many plantations that cultivated rice and indigo in the 18th and 19th centuries.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Park
The Post and Courier

Revitalization around the Lowcountry

By definition, revitalization is the act of granting something new life and vitality. Think of it as the method of breathing new life into something and making it fresh and new. Revitalization doesn’t necessarily mean that something becomes “modern”, per se, but instead is restored, taken care of, and updated....
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

The Gathering Cafe in West Ashley is For Sale

SIZE: The restaurant is approximately 1,608 square feet. Space is centrally located in West Ashley, SC. This space has loads of character! The patio can seat approximately 20 customers. Great wood flooring throughout the restaurant! This space also includes a fully-equipped kitchen, walk-in cooler, and an in-ground grease trap. The restaurant includes a 9-foot hood system. Plenty of on-site parking. This restaurant is a MUST-SEE and can easily be converted to fit any concept!
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Post and Courier

Running with the 'pack': Goose Creek PD chips in on 'Packing Day'

Members of Goose Creek PD police department joined officers from all over the state for Greg’s Groceries “Packing Day" last week on Oct. 6 held in Columbia. The 14th Annual Greg's Groceries event saw Serve and Connect collaborate with law enforcement agencies to gather edibles that will be distributed to anyone in need. Serve and Connect is a 7-year-old organization committed to fostering positive change via sustainable police and community partnerships.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
charlestondaily.net

The Black Food Truck Festival Returns to Exchange Park November 19-20, 2022

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Black Food Truck Festival is back this fall celebrating Black businesses and culture with food, music, and family-friendly activities and entertainment. Tickets are on sale now for the two-day festival on Nov. 19-20 at the Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson. The springtime festival drew 15,000...
LADSON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Nightclub Trio Expanding to the Queen City

Popular Charleston nightclub Trio is expanding to North Carolina. According to a report from Axios Charlotte, the Holy City business plans to open in the Queen City next year. Owner Eric Gussin told the outlet that Trio is hoping to open at 1513 South Mint St. in March 2023. You can learn more here.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

West Ashley bass pro Gainey earns another shot at the big one

There's no "give-up" in Nick Gainey when it comes to bass fishing. Gainey, 78 and a real-estate investor from Charleston, has been fishing professional bass tournaments for going on 40 years with dreams of cashing in on the big one. And now he has another shot, qualifying to compete in...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Tour de Plantersville returns Oct. 29 to Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN — Area bicyclists will take to the road Oct. 29 when the 4th Annual Tour de Plantersville returns to Georgetown County. The Tour runs from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and begins at Plantersville Elementary School, 1668 Exodus Drive, in Georgetown. Presented by South Carolina’s Hammock Coast, the...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Former Mount Pleasant Sticky Fingers restaurant site sells for $3.8M

A high-profile Mount Pleasant restaurant building where a taco eatery plans to open is now under new ownership. Laura Reuss, president of Asheville, N.C.-based White Duck Taco Shop, paid just over $3.8 million on Oct. 4 for the 5,800-square-foot building at 341 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., where Sticky Fingers Ribhouse operated for years.
ASHEVILLE, NC
holycitysinner.com

Ax Throwing Venue to Open on James Island

The Axe Hole, Charleston’s latest ax throwing venue, is planning to open on James Island before the end of the year. Alongside ax throwing, the venue will also offer food and drinks. The Axe Hole, which is planning to open in December, will be located at 915 Folly Road, Unit S.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy