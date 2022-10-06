ADVERTISEMENT REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS RFQ NUMBER: 3107-02-22/23 RFQ NAME: Environmental Consulting for Brownfields Grant OWNER: Berkeley County Government PO Box 6122 Moncks Corner, S.C. 29461 RECEIPT OF BIDS: Separate sealed bids for the above referenced project will be received by the Owner until 11:00 AM LOCAL TIME, THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27, 2022, at which time bids will be publicly identified in the Council Conference Room, Room 125, at 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner, South Carolina. Due to the possibility of negotiation with offerors, prices will not be divulged at the time of closing. RFQ DESCRIPTION: Berkeley County Government is soliciting qualification statements from firms to provide Professional Environmental Services for Brownfields Environmental Site Assessment and Related Activities. RFQ DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE: Offerors must be registered, free of charge, to view and download a copy of the RFQ document and receive electronic notification of any addenda from the Berkeley County Web Site: Web Address: https://www.berkeley countysc.gov/drupal/ dept/procurement QUESTIONS: Questions should be directed to Kayla Dyson via email: Kayla.dyson@berkeleycountysc.gov Kayla Dyson Berkeley County Office of Procurement AD# 2026223.

