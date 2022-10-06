ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Below freezing temperatures moving into southeastern South Dakota, NWS says

By Alfonzo Galvan, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 3 days ago

The first signs of winter are approaching as colder temperatures are starting to creep their way into southeastern South Dakota with the area's first freeze a possibility.

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has put much of the state under a freeze warning, with significant freezing temperatures expected. Sioux Falls, and surrounding areas, are just outside the freeze warning zone and are under a freeze watch, with the potential for significant widespread freezing.

How long is the freeze warning/watch in effect for?

The warning will start at midnight Thursday into Friday until 10 a.m. A large portion of South Dakota will see temperatures drop to 26 degrees. Most of the remainder of southeastern South Dakota, and a portion of southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa are under a freeze watch for the same time period, according to the NWS.

Is a freeze warning for Sioux Falls possible?

Samantha Garrett, meteorologist at the NWS, said the predictions made by the NWS can change by the hour, and as of 1:15 p.m. Thursday, the NWS was planning to change the freeze watch Sioux Falls was under.

"Right now based off the new model data, we are planning on going from a freeze watch to a freeze warning in Sioux Falls," Garrett said.

The forecast low for the city heading into Friday is at 31 degrees, according to Garrett. That's enough to freeze any plants left outside.

A look at the days ahead, according to the NWS:

Tonight : Widespread frost, mainly after 4 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday : Widespread frost before 10 a.m.. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 50. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday night : Widespread frost after midnight. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 28. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday : Widespread frost, mainly before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 62. Light southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday night : Mostly clear, with a low around 39. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday : Sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday night : Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Native American Day/Columbus Day : Sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday night : Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Tuesday : Sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Tuesday night : Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Below freezing temperatures moving into southeastern South Dakota, NWS says

