ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambell, AK

Two foreign nationals detained in Alaska after boating from Russia

By Misty Severi
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bx9cQ_0iOseWMF00


T wo foreign nationals believed to be Russians were detained and taken to Anchorage, Alaska , on Tuesday after landing near the village of Gambell on St. Lawrence Island, Gov. Mike Dunleavy said Wednesday.

The Department of Homeland Security is working with Customs and Border Protection and the Coast Guard to determine whether or not the two men will be allowed into the United States because of the current heightened tension with Russia.

TRUSS AND MACRON JOIN EUROPEAN LEADERS AT FIRST SUMMIT OF EUROPEAN POLITICAL COMMUNITY

“We don’t anticipate a continual stream of individuals or a flotilla of individuals," Dunleavy said in a statement. "We have no indication that’s going to happen, so this may be a one-off.”

The two men arrived on the island on a small boat and were apprehended by the United States Coast Guard, which took them to a public safety building in the village. The men told villagers that they were fleeing from the Russian military and had traveled from the city of Egvekinot in northeastern Russia, approximately 300 miles across the ocean, Town Clerk Curtis Silook told the Alaska News Service.

The men were taken from Gambell to Anchorage later Tuesday, where federal authorities are determining the next step, including whether and how they can enter the U.S.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Thousands of Russian men have been fleeing the country after Russian President Vladimir Putin pushed a mobilization effort to draft men into the military to fight the war in Ukraine.

Comments / 2

Related
TheDailyBeast

Two Russians Fleeing Military Service Detained After Boating to Alaska

Two Russians, discovered near Gambell on St. Lawrence Island just 40 miles from the Russian coast on Tuesday, are now being held by federal authorities in Anchorage, according to Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy. The Department of Homeland Security is working in conjunction with Customs and Border Protection and the Coast Guard to determine whether or not the foreign nationals will be allowed admission to the United States given the current heightened tension with Russia, Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) said in a statement. “We don’t anticipate a continual stream of individuals or a flotilla of individuals. We have no indication that’s going to happen, so this may be a one-off,” said Dunleavy during a Wednesday press conference. The two men told villagers that they were escaping the Russian military, and had departed from Egvekinot, Russia, which is about 300 miles across the ocean.Read it at Alaska NewsSource
ANCHORAGE, AK
radiokenai.com

State Senators Ask Attorney General To Investigate Spike In Fuel Prices

Two Democratic State Senators wrote a letter to Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor asking the Department of Law to investigate Alaska’s high price spike at the gasoline pump and to determine if Alaskans are experiencing price gouging. The letter penned by Anchorage Sen. Bill Wielechowski, and Fairbanks Sen. Scott Kowasaki urges Taylor to find out why pump prices went up so much in the past week.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Alaska lawmakers urge investigation on fuel price spike in Alaska

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Thursday, Anchorage Senator Bill Wielechowski and Fairbanks Senator Scott Kawasaki wrote to Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor urging the Department of Law to investigate Alaska’s excessively high fuel prices and determine if Alaskans are experiencing price gouging. According to AAA, Alaska consumer prices for...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

9th annual AFN tribal conference scheduled for the 19th

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) announced their 9th annual tribal conference will take place Wednesday, October 19th. The AFN is the largest statewide Native organization in Alaska. AFN celebrated its 50th year in 2016. The conference will take place in Anchorage at the William A....
ANCHORAGE, AK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anchorage, AK
Anchorage, AK
Crime & Safety
State
Alaska State
Local
Alaska Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Gambell, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

FAA alters, adds routes for Alaska air travel

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ralph Gibbs of Angel Aviation first got the flying bug when he was 19 years old and behind the wheel of a hot rod. “Literally. I was driving my GTO by the time my draft number came up. That’s what got me into aviation, military aviation in particular,” Gibbs said.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskalandmine.com

Review: Alaska Daily, Season One – Episode One

I wasn’t planning on watching Alaska Daily, then curiosity and targeted ads got the better of me. I suspect my experience isn’t unique – I read about the show when it was first announced and… kind of forgot about it. Then, about two weeks ago I was on the receiving end of a massive marketing push. Without Googling I know Alaska Daily is on ABC, starts after Grey’s Anatomy, stars Oscar Award winner Hilary Swank, has two Native Alaskan writers, has ties to the ADN, and was even partly filmed in Anchorage.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Wasilla resident lost PFD after hackers redirected banking information

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Many Alaskans were relieved when Governor Mike Dunleavy announced this year’s larger-than-usual Permanent Fund Dividend at the Three Bears store in Palmer. With inflation on the rise and gas prices soaring once again, the yearly fall payout helps residents offset costs. But for one Wasilla...
WASILLA, AK
Must Read Alaska

NEA pushes transgender-identity agenda in Alaska

A major movement afoot to completely change our culture is being systematically pushed across America through our schools. This includes the movement to sexualize our children in the K-12 classrooms. Alaska is not exempt from this radical change. It is seen in Alaska’s schools, including the Anchorage School District, the...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Alaska Media News Network

New Show, ‘Alaska Daily’, Shines Spotlight on Missing Native Alaskans. Is it Enough?

Upon the premiere release date of a brand new television show, ‘Alaska Daily’, starring Hollywood celebrity Hilary Swank, comes a spotlight of the long history regarding Alaska’s missing persons. Specifically, the show focuses on Native Alaskan women who have disappeared. Swank’s character, a downwardly out New York reporter, named Eileen Fitzgerald, takes a position writing for a much smaller newspaper that is based in Anchorage, Alaska. Situated in a strip mall, the news office is sparsely staffed and filled with younger reporters who are new to journalistic writing.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

FEMA provides Alaska disaster assistance hotline

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has established an Alaska-specific disaster assistance hotline for residents who have experienced damage or loss from the severe mid-September storm in the areas of the Bering Strait, Kashunamiut, Lower Kuskokwim, and Lower Yukon. The online news release states residents affected...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Anchorage Man convicted by jury on drug and firearm charges

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A federal jury convicted an Anchorage man for possessing heroin, pure methamphetamine, and a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Anchorage Police Department officers responded...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

Anchorage Grand Jury indicts man for alleged Manslaughter

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An Anchorage grand jury issued a supplemental indictment for one charge of manslaughter against Roderick McClam after the victim, Robert Malone, succumbed to his injuries on Sept. 26, from a vehicle collision. McClam allegedly caused the collision on Sept. 10, at the intersection of Northern Lights...
ANCHORAGE, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Nationals#Boating#Russians#The Coast Guard#European#The Alaska News Service
alaskasnewssource.com

Houston mayor, deputy mayor, treasurer step down

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Three top officials from the city of Houston have abruptly resigned from their posts. City of Houston mayor Virgie Thompson, deputy mayor Lance Wilson, and city treasurer Sally Schug tendered their resignations, effective Oct. 7. The reason for their resignations is unknown. In spartan letters of...
HOUSTON, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

Troopers sum up summer narcotics operation results

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Alaska Department of Public Safety joined by Alaska Department of Health officials and local, state, and federal law enforcement partners announced the results of a summer operation that targeted drug seizures across the state during a live press briefing in Anchorage today. Over 212 pounds...
FAIRBANKS, AK
The Daily Scoop

Best Steakhouses in Anchorage: A Deliciously Informative Guide

(Creative Commons/ehfisher) For steak lovers, there's nothing quite like sinking your teeth into a perfectly cooked cut of meat. And if you're looking for the best steakhouses in Anchorage, you're in luck. This guide will help you find the tastiest steakhouse in town, whether you're looking for a casual spot or a fine dining experience. So pull up a chair and get ready to savor some of the best steaks in the state.
ANCHORAGE, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
kinyradio.com

Escaped Anchorage prison inmate sentenced to 50 years

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Oct. 4, Superior Court Judge Eric A. Aarseth sentenced 36-year-old Kevin Gerald Tuckfield to serve 50 years for escape, robbery, and attempted kidnapping. Tuckfield pled guilty to escape in the second degree prior to his June 2022 jury trial on charges of robbery in the...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

Anchorage grand jury indicts man for beating death of girlfriend

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - An Anchorage man has been indicted on very serious charges related to his late girlfriend. On Oct. 6, an Anchorage grand jury indicted William Gonzalez III for Murder in the Second Degree for the alleged beating death of his girlfriend, Loni Perez, in East Anchorage, on Sept. 22.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

High winds brought power outages to South Anchorage & Hillside Saturday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wind gusts as high as 79 mph caused numerous power outages throughout Anchorage on Saturday, mainly across South Anchorage and the adjacent Hillside. By mid-afternoon the number of outages had reached its peak of nearly 1,300 customers (assuming an average household of 4 people, that’s roughly 2,200 people with out power), according to the outage map from Chugach Electric.
ANCHORAGE, AK
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
245K+
Followers
71K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy