Low water levels cancel Viking Mississippi cruise to St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — There's been a lot of fanfare surrounding America's Great River cruise operated by Viking Cruises. The 13-city cruise was supposed to take passengers between St. Paul and New Orleans, but it has run into some problems due to low water levels,. Tom and Trish Trovato...
Low water levels on Lake Minnetonka lead to boats stuck on lifts
MOUND, Minnesota — Drought conditions have worsened across parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. The latest map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor shows nearly 4% of the state is experiencing extreme drought, including the Twin Cities metro area. Minnehaha Creek Watershed District (MCWD) is now classified with...
Free Bikes 4 Kidz in need of donations
MINNEAPOLIS — Allina Health is teaming up with Free Bikes 4 Kidz Minnesota for the 12th year in a row to collect donated bicycles throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Last year more than 7,000 bikes were collected, cleaned and refurbished to donate to those in need of a bike.
MN man runs 500 miles for pancreatic cancer
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — On Saturday, October 8, Mark Dowdle will embark on a journey many of us would shy away from. Dowdle is running 500 miles in under eight days. He'll run up to 60 miles a day. The journey will take him from the Springfield, Illinois Capitol steps to St. Paul's Capitol steps.
Dry conditions worsening in Minnesota, according to U.S. Drought Monitor
HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. — A drier-than-usual summer, including a record September for low moisture, is leading to worsening drought conditions across Minnesota. The latest map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday shows nearly 4% of the state is experiencing extreme drought, including parts of five counties in the Twin Cities metro. Last week the map showed zero locations under the extreme drought category.
Early jump in RSV hospitalizations concerns Minnesota experts
MINNEAPOLIS — Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was hard to escape respiratory syncytial (RSV) virus during winter months in Minnesota. Since the pandemic started, it's hard to know when you might catch it. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. But as the...
St. Cloud bar cuts hours, cites 'pandemic of work ethic'
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A sports bar in St. Cloud says it has to close on Mondays and Tuesdays because it's struggled to find cooks. In a post on Facebook, the Blue Line Sports Bar and Grill caught the public's attention by saying, "It is with extreme disappointment and regret that I am writing to inform you that the current pandemic of work ethic, personal responsibility and professionalism continues."
Barges grounded by low water halt Mississippi River traffic
LOUISIANA, USA — The unusually low water level in the lower Mississippi River is causing barges to get stuck in mud and sand, resulting in delays for shippers, recreational boaters and even passengers on a cruise line. Lack of rainfall in recent weeks has left the Mississippi River approaching...
Merryl Tengesdal, world’s first and only Black woman U-2 pilot, visits St. Paul students
ST PAUL, Minn. — Farnsworth Aerospace Magnet school is celebrating 20 years, and what better way to commemorate that than to bring in a special speaker to share words of inspiration with students?. Inside a packed auditorium at the St. Paul school, retired Air Force Colonel Merryl Tengesdal shared...
Emergency erosion to close North Shore Scenic Drive near Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — A popular scenic road that runs along Lake Superior near Duluth will be closed for emergency repairs at the height of fall tourism season. St. Louis County transportation officials say a section of North Shore Scenic Drive, also known as County State Aid Highway 61 (CSAH 61) will be shut down for five weeks as crews make repairs to the popular road. Erosion on the lake side of the old highway is causing the slope leading down to the water to fail.
Experts concerned about vaccine hesitancy for COVID-19, approaching cold/flu season
MINNEAPOLIS — After historically low levels of the flu during the COVID-19 pandemic, experts anticipate it's return this winter. "We do recognize that this is high viral season, because people are more out and about," said Dr. Madeleine Gagnon, Vice Chief of Staff with Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare. Dr....
1 killed, 3 injured in St. Paul crash
ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police say a person was killed and three others were injured Friday night following a crash on the city's east side. A series of tweets from the police department say officers arrived to the area of Ames and White Bear Avenues just after 7 p.m. on reports of a two-vehicle crash.
'Hero pay' bonuses start going out Wednesday
ST PAUL, Minn. — On Wednesday, payments of just under $500 will head out to more than one million Minnesotans who worked on the frontlines during the COVID pandemic. Early this week, Governor Tim Walz announced that 1,025,655 people had filed applications for the bonuses and were approved. The $487.45 payments will continue through the fall.
Eagan man sentenced to probation for involvement in Jan. 6 insurrection
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A Minnesota man who pleaded guilty in federal court to charges relating to the U.S. Capitol insurrection has been sentenced to six months of probation, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. A district court judge also ordered Frank Bratjan, Jr. to pay a $1,500...
City of St. Paul eliminating youth sports fees at recreation centers
ST PAUL, Minn. — As winter sports season kicks into gear, the city of St. Paul is working to make it easier for kids and teens to play ball. "The recreation centers as a whole received a $1.5 million dollar investment to fund a slew of different things," said St. Paul Parks and Recreation Director, Andy Rodriguez.
THC law in Minnesota forces employers to revisit drug testing policies
MINNEAPOLIS — Hemp-based THC products have been legal in Minnesota for a little more than three months now, but employers across the state are still struggling to adjust to the brand-new law. Lauryn Schothorst, the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce director of workforce management policy, said the lack of clear...
DNR renews push for funding to upgrade parks and trails
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is renewing its push for state funding to upgrade decades-old trails, campgrounds and fish hatcheries, among other areas. On Tuesday, Minnesota DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen published an op-ed outlining her agency's $318.6 million proposal, known as "Get Out MORE."...
Sudden death of candidate throws Minnesota election into chaos - again
MINNEAPOLIS — The Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate for Minnesota's Second Congressional District, Paula Overby, has died, KARE 11 learned on Wednesday. Overby previously ran for the Second Congressional District as an independent in 2014 and 2016. She was a Green Party candidate for U.S. Senate in 2018, then later ran in the DFL primary for the U.S. Senate in 2020.
MN's largest shelter for families experiencing homelessness sees record demand
MINNEAPOLIS — Staff at the state’s largest shelter for families experiencing homelessness say they’re seeing a surge in demand for their services. And you could say that surge is due to a perfect storm of factors exacerbating the crisis of homelessness in our greater community. “Unfortunately, over...
Como Zoo names baby zebra Autumn, after the season of its birth
ST PAUL, Minn. — Could there be a more fitting name for an animal born on the first day of fall?. The Como Zoo announced on Tuesday that it has named its newest baby zebra “Autumn” after zookeepers, visitors and social media agreed on the name for the female foal.
