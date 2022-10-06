ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

KARE 11

Low water levels on Lake Minnetonka lead to boats stuck on lifts

MOUND, Minnesota — Drought conditions have worsened across parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities. The latest map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor shows nearly 4% of the state is experiencing extreme drought, including the Twin Cities metro area. Minnehaha Creek Watershed District (MCWD) is now classified with...
MINNETONKA, MN
KARE 11

Free Bikes 4 Kidz in need of donations

MINNEAPOLIS — Allina Health is teaming up with Free Bikes 4 Kidz Minnesota for the 12th year in a row to collect donated bicycles throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Last year more than 7,000 bikes were collected, cleaned and refurbished to donate to those in need of a bike.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

MN man runs 500 miles for pancreatic cancer

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — On Saturday, October 8, Mark Dowdle will embark on a journey many of us would shy away from. Dowdle is running 500 miles in under eight days. He'll run up to 60 miles a day. The journey will take him from the Springfield, Illinois Capitol steps to St. Paul's Capitol steps.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Dry conditions worsening in Minnesota, according to U.S. Drought Monitor

HENNEPIN COUNTY, Minn. — A drier-than-usual summer, including a record September for low moisture, is leading to worsening drought conditions across Minnesota. The latest map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday shows nearly 4% of the state is experiencing extreme drought, including parts of five counties in the Twin Cities metro. Last week the map showed zero locations under the extreme drought category.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

St. Cloud bar cuts hours, cites 'pandemic of work ethic'

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A sports bar in St. Cloud says it has to close on Mondays and Tuesdays because it's struggled to find cooks. In a post on Facebook, the Blue Line Sports Bar and Grill caught the public's attention by saying, "It is with extreme disappointment and regret that I am writing to inform you that the current pandemic of work ethic, personal responsibility and professionalism continues."
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KARE 11

Emergency erosion to close North Shore Scenic Drive near Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — A popular scenic road that runs along Lake Superior near Duluth will be closed for emergency repairs at the height of fall tourism season. St. Louis County transportation officials say a section of North Shore Scenic Drive, also known as County State Aid Highway 61 (CSAH 61) will be shut down for five weeks as crews make repairs to the popular road. Erosion on the lake side of the old highway is causing the slope leading down to the water to fail.
DULUTH, MN
KARE 11

1 killed, 3 injured in St. Paul crash

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police say a person was killed and three others were injured Friday night following a crash on the city's east side. A series of tweets from the police department say officers arrived to the area of Ames and White Bear Avenues just after 7 p.m. on reports of a two-vehicle crash.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

'Hero pay' bonuses start going out Wednesday

ST PAUL, Minn. — On Wednesday, payments of just under $500 will head out to more than one million Minnesotans who worked on the frontlines during the COVID pandemic. Early this week, Governor Tim Walz announced that 1,025,655 people had filed applications for the bonuses and were approved. The $487.45 payments will continue through the fall.
KARE 11

THC law in Minnesota forces employers to revisit drug testing policies

MINNEAPOLIS — Hemp-based THC products have been legal in Minnesota for a little more than three months now, but employers across the state are still struggling to adjust to the brand-new law. Lauryn Schothorst, the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce director of workforce management policy, said the lack of clear...
KARE 11

DNR renews push for funding to upgrade parks and trails

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is renewing its push for state funding to upgrade decades-old trails, campgrounds and fish hatcheries, among other areas. On Tuesday, Minnesota DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen published an op-ed outlining her agency's $318.6 million proposal, known as "Get Out MORE."...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Sudden death of candidate throws Minnesota election into chaos - again

MINNEAPOLIS — The Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate for Minnesota's Second Congressional District, Paula Overby, has died, KARE 11 learned on Wednesday. Overby previously ran for the Second Congressional District as an independent in 2014 and 2016. She was a Green Party candidate for U.S. Senate in 2018, then later ran in the DFL primary for the U.S. Senate in 2020.
KARE 11

Community Policy