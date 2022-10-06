DULUTH, Minn. — A popular scenic road that runs along Lake Superior near Duluth will be closed for emergency repairs at the height of fall tourism season. St. Louis County transportation officials say a section of North Shore Scenic Drive, also known as County State Aid Highway 61 (CSAH 61) will be shut down for five weeks as crews make repairs to the popular road. Erosion on the lake side of the old highway is causing the slope leading down to the water to fail.

