It's just that time of the year. No, I'm not talking about Pumpkin spice latte... but rather freezing temps and a hard freeze. Especially for spots inland. But for more urban areas like Milwaukee proper, Racine and Kenosha, we generally have to wait a bit yet. As you can see it's the last ten days of October that really seals the deal on vegetation for the season areawide. But that doesn't mean we can't experience frost a little earlier.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO