CBS 58
Badgers beat Northwestern 42-7 in Jim Leonhard's first game as interim head coach
EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS 58) -- The Badgers have defeated Northwestern 42-7 in Jim Leonhard's first game as interim head coach. This was the Badgers' first game under interim head coach Jim Leonhard, who was previously the team's defensive coordinator. The team fired Paul Chryst a day after their 34-10 loss to Illinois. Chryst spent over seven seasons with the Badgers.
CBS 58
'I was a little devastated': Waukesha South seniors speak out after football season cancelled
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Friday marked an abrupt end to the season for the Waukesha South Varsity football team. The Blackshirts were set to play their homecoming game against Arrowhead Friday night, but the game was cancelled Thursday, along with the rest of their season, due player injuries. "It's...
CBS 58
Big companies keep leaving Chicago. What's going on?
(CNN) -- Tyson Foods is the latest company closing its Chicago-area offices, joining Boeing, Caterpillar and Citadel among others. The poultry producer said Wednesday that it's bringing together its corporate employees at its global headquarters in Arkansas, resulting in the closure of three offices, including downtown Chicago, Downers Grove, Illinois, and Dakota Dunes in South Dakota. Roughly 1,000 employees work in the three offices and will begin relocation in early next year.
CBS 58
A freezing airmass flying in Friday night
It's just that time of the year. No, I'm not talking about Pumpkin spice latte... but rather freezing temps and a hard freeze. Especially for spots inland. But for more urban areas like Milwaukee proper, Racine and Kenosha, we generally have to wait a bit yet. As you can see it's the last ten days of October that really seals the deal on vegetation for the season areawide. But that doesn't mean we can't experience frost a little earlier.
CBS 58
Several people protest outside Racine County Courthouse in support of Harry Wait
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Protesters and supporters held signs outside the Racine County Courthouse Friday afternoon as another hearing was underway for Harry Wait. Wait is accused of committing election fraud by ordering absentee ballots in the names of the mayor and state assembly speaker. Wait says he did so to prove a point.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Indoor Inclusive Sensory Gym opens in Racine County
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- A new indoor inclusive sensory gym is now open in Racine County. Heather Bennett, from We Rock the Spectrum joined us in studio to discuss opening day. WRTS is committed to providing a safe, nurturing, and fun environment to foster learning, exploration and safe sensory experiences. Through our nonprofit My Brother Rocks The Spectrum Foundation, they provide social skills groups and activities for children across the spectrum.
CBS 58
'Mass chaos': Darrell Brooks trial continues with more witness testimony
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The defendant, Darrell Brooks, appeared emotional in court Friday after a day's worth of witness testimony about incidents leading up to the Waukesha Christmas Parade. "I'm trying my best to hold everything together, considering how this day has been," Brooks said. Brooks is accused of...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Beer/Bacon Walk & Candy Crawl
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- You can enjoy an afternoon of sampling local beer paired with bacon-infused finger foods!. The Downtown Racine Corporation is hosting their 3rd annual Beer & Bacon Walk on Saturday, November 5th from 1pm-6pm. Stroll the sidewalks downtown and sample delicious brews paired with bacon-infused bites at twenty downtown locations. Mark your calendars and set your alarms because tickets are expected to sell out fast! Tickets on Sale October 1st!
CBS 58
Racine & Me: The Over Our Head Players perform Moby Dick
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- From the people who created the wildly successful Kringle: The Musical? saga comes an all-new comedy. The Over Our Head Players will perform Moby Dick: the sketch comedy puppet musical that Herman Melville would have loved but never admitted October 14 - October 30 at Sixth Street Theatre located at 318 6th Street in Racine.
CBS 58
Veteran-run nonprofit is helping serve those who served
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- If you would have told Pat Horvath 15 years ago that he would be running a successful nonprofit that hosts over 30 events for veterans with disabilities, he probably would have laughed at you. "Never, never" said the Vietnam veteran, when asked if he ever...
