Volunteers Benefit from Jiffy Lube Partnership with MOW Diablo RegionZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
The Most Dangerous Bridges in AmericaTerry MansfieldSan Francisco, CA
This $75 fine-dining restaurant is dog-approvedInna DinkinsSan Francisco, CA
Trove of stolen photos reveals Oakland street life in the 1970s
A good Samaritan tracked down the owner of photos dumped on the street after a robbery.
Oakland sees several sideshows overnight
OAKLAND, Calif (KRON) — Oakland was rife with illegal sideshow activity on Saturday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department. The first sideshow took place in the area of the Northbound Hegenberger offramp and northbound Interstate 80. This incident drew around 90 vehicles, and participants pointed lasers at officers while setting off […]
Multiple people mysteriously died at this Victorian bathhouse. It's now the site of an Oakland Whole Foods.
The Piedmont Baths, an aquatic theater and pleasure palace, were mired in tragedy.
Oakland North
Are First Fridays days numbered in Oakland?
Music and the smell of grilled meat and seafood wafted in the air as people grabbed food, browsed necklaces and earrings and watched street performances on Telegraph Avenue in Oakland Friday. Thousands of people attend Oakland First Fridays – a free monthly event that features local vendors, from 5 p.m....
San Francisco rent soars to $4,170 a month for a two-bedroom apartment
In 2022, San Francisco’s rental market has maintained its reputation as being one of the most unaffordable in the country. Back in July, I reported the median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in San Francisco was $3,950 a month, up 7 percent from the previous year. Well, hang onto your wallets because the price for rent has gone up again.
'A whirlwind': KGO hosts reflect on the Bay Area radio station's closure
The Bay Area has lost its "community square."
KTVU FOX 2
SFGate
A Bay Area eccentric fights to save his Marin home
David Lee Hoffman knows the way he has chosen to live for nearly 50 years is unconventional, maybe even a little bit crazy and probably against the law. In 1973, after years of travel abroad to avoid being drafted and sent to Vietnam, Hoffman bought 2 acres of land in Marin County, California, a lush, leafy peninsula across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco.
SFist
Tsunami Hazard Maps Updated by CA Geological Survey for Four Bay Area Counties
The California Geological Survey (CGS), which is a branch of the California Department of Conservation, recently updated its Tsunami Hazards Maps that affect Marin, Sonoma, Napa, and Solano counties — showing an increased risk of inland flooding for each of them. Since 1850, there have been around 50 or...
New Burger Joint Coming to Broadway in Oakland
BigE Burgers, a new, locally owned and operated burger joint, will soon open at 1312 Broadway.
The Blue Angels cancel Sunday air show due to weather conditions
The Blue Angels cancelled its air show on Sunday due to the foggy weather conditions, but they want to thank San Francisco for their hospitality. Sad you missed Sunday's show? Don't fret! We have a look back at the "best of" from this weekend's show.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Some Dude Took a Swim in Lake Merritt
Someone with a death wish or a fetish for pollutants took an actual swim in Oakland's Lake Merritt the other day, and it was caught on video. This is disgusting, no one should ever do this, and the man's current health status/mental state has not been confirmed. [itsthebay/Instagram]. There was...
How these Bay Area cities are transforming intersections to crack down on illegal sideshows
From so-called "Botts' Dots" to speed bumps in the middle of an intersection. Here's what some Bay Area cities are doing to curb sideshow activity.
U.S. Dept. of Labor fines Bay Area food delivery startup nearly $140K for hiring underaged drivers
Some drivers were as young as 16.
California’s tech Mecca saw largest drop in median income during pandemic as the wealthy fled cities
Tech companies and their workers fled San Francisco throughout the pandemic, causing the city's median income to plummet. California is losing residents across the board.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Things to Do in Half Moon Bay, CA
Half Moon Bay is a coastal city in California, located about 25 miles south of San Francisco and about 35 miles north of San Jose. The city has a population of about 11,000 people. According to Visit Half Moon Bay, Half Moon Bay was founded in the 1840s and incorporated in 1959. The city is known for its beautiful beaches, surfing, and coastal hiking trails. The main industries in the city are tourism and agriculture. Half Moon Bay is home to several large pumpkin farms and hosts the annual Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Festival, which attracts over 150,000 visitors each year and is one of the largest pumpkin festivals in the world.
SFGate
SF Fire Department: Fire burns three homes, displaces 15 people
UPDATE, 8:38 p.m.: The San Francisco Fire Department said on Twitter that the fire was under control with no major injuries. The number of people displaced by the fire remained at 15, and two of the three homes burned had suffered major damage. The Fire Department said the cause of the fire was under investigation.
Oakland Zoo mourns mountain lion found in Santa Rosa
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A young mountain lion that was rescued from a Santa Rosa resident’s backyard a week ago has died, according to the Oakland Zoo. The mountain lion was originally found on September 30 by a resident who observed that the wild animal was unable to jump over a fence to escape from […]
SFGate
Pandemic exodus left Bay Area with largest drop in household income in U.S.
The San Francisco Bay area has long been known as the home of Big Tech - and the extreme wealth the industry has created. But during the pandemic, as workers and companies relocated elsewhere, San Francisco experienced the largest drop in median household income among top U.S. metropolitan areas, according to data from the Census Bureau.
The Daily 10-06-22: 80-year-old SF Bay Area radio station KGO abruptly says goodbye
American broadcasting company Cumulus Media is taking San Francisco’s 80-year-old news station KGO (810 AM) off air, and it’s unclear what is next for the channel. “Today we say goodbye to the legendary KGO,” a statement posted Thursday on the station’s Twitter account said. “... We thank you for your loyalty and for trusting KGO to be your source for information. We also want to sincerely thank all the talented men and women that worked so hard over the years to produce award-winning programming on KGO.” The message didn’t specify what will happen to the channel on the radio and offered an ambiguous look at the future. • 200 employees at Bay Area company take relocation offer to move
SFGate
