Oakland, CA

KRON4 News

Oakland sees several sideshows overnight

OAKLAND, Calif (KRON) — Oakland was rife with illegal sideshow activity on Saturday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department. The first sideshow took place in the area of the Northbound Hegenberger offramp and northbound Interstate 80. This incident drew around 90 vehicles, and participants pointed lasers at officers while setting off […]
OAKLAND, CA
Oakland North

Are First Fridays days numbered in Oakland?

Music and the smell of grilled meat and seafood wafted in the air as people grabbed food, browsed necklaces and earrings and watched street performances on Telegraph Avenue in Oakland Friday. Thousands of people attend Oakland First Fridays – a free monthly event that features local vendors, from 5 p.m....
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Blue Angels cancel their Sunday air show at Fleet Week

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - The Blue Angels canceled their Sunday air show at San Francisco Fleet Week because of weather. In a Tweet, the Blue Angels said "we are unable to perform today at the San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show. We want to send a special thank you to the city of San Francisco for the hospitality and we are looking forward to clearer skies next year, at San Francisco Fleet Week 2023!"
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

A Bay Area eccentric fights to save his Marin home

David Lee Hoffman knows the way he has chosen to live for nearly 50 years is unconventional, maybe even a little bit crazy and probably against the law. In 1973, after years of travel abroad to avoid being drafted and sent to Vietnam, Hoffman bought 2 acres of land in Marin County, California, a lush, leafy peninsula across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Some Dude Took a Swim in Lake Merritt

Someone with a death wish or a fetish for pollutants took an actual swim in Oakland's Lake Merritt the other day, and it was caught on video. This is disgusting, no one should ever do this, and the man's current health status/mental state has not been confirmed. [itsthebay/Instagram]. There was...
OAKLAND, CA
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Things to Do in Half Moon Bay, CA

Half Moon Bay is a coastal city in California, located about 25 miles south of San Francisco and about 35 miles north of San Jose. The city has a population of about 11,000 people. According to Visit Half Moon Bay, Half Moon Bay was founded in the 1840s and incorporated in 1959. The city is known for its beautiful beaches, surfing, and coastal hiking trails. The main industries in the city are tourism and agriculture. Half Moon Bay is home to several large pumpkin farms and hosts the annual Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Festival, which attracts over 150,000 visitors each year and is one of the largest pumpkin festivals in the world.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
SFGate

SF Fire Department: Fire burns three homes, displaces 15 people

UPDATE, 8:38 p.m.: The San Francisco Fire Department said on Twitter that the fire was under control with no major injuries. The number of people displaced by the fire remained at 15, and two of the three homes burned had suffered major damage. The Fire Department said the cause of the fire was under investigation.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland Zoo mourns mountain lion found in Santa Rosa

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A young mountain lion that was rescued from a Santa Rosa resident’s backyard a week ago has died, according to the Oakland Zoo. The mountain lion was originally found on September 30 by a resident who observed that the wild animal was unable to jump over a fence to escape from […]
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

The Daily 10-06-22: 80-year-old SF Bay Area radio station KGO abruptly says goodbye

American broadcasting company Cumulus Media is taking San Francisco’s 80-year-old news station KGO (810 AM) off air, and it’s unclear what is next for the channel. “Today we say goodbye to the legendary KGO,” a statement posted Thursday on the station’s Twitter account said. “... We thank you for your loyalty and for trusting KGO to be your source for information. We also want to sincerely thank all the talented men and women that worked so hard over the years to produce award-winning programming on KGO.” The message didn’t specify what will happen to the channel on the radio and offered an ambiguous look at the future. • 200 employees at Bay Area company take relocation offer to move
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
