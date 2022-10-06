Read full article on original website
Jake Paul offers NBA player Draymond Green $10 million to box after viral knockout of teammate
Jake Paul is willing to offer NBA star Draymond Green a lot of money to enter the boxing ring. The rise of crossover boxing in the last few years is some of the strangest theatre in combat sports. YouTubers, former professional football or basketball players, actors, wrestlers, and more, have all decided to enter the boxing ring for a huge payday.
NBA・
Paddy Pimblett plans to fight at UFC 282 but claims he’s having a hard time getting an opponent: “When the contract is in front of them, they’re not as confident”
Paddy Pimblett claims he’s having a hard time getting an opponent. Pimblett hasn’t fought since UFC London in July when he scored a submission victory over Jordan Leavitt. After the win, the plan was for Pimblett to return later this year and his goal was to be on UFC 282 in Las Vegas. However, according to ‘The Baddy’ he’s having a difficult time getting an opponent to sign the contract.
Daniel Cormier gets physical as special guest referee in WWE Extreme Rules match (Video)
UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier was involved in the main event of WWE Extreme Rules this past Saturday night. Cormier was the special guest referee for the Fight Pit match between former UFC fighter Matt Riddle and Seth “Freakin” Rollins. During the match, Riddle and Rollins quickly learned that “DC” isn’t to be played with. At one point, both men shoved Cormier out of the way and the former two-division UFC champion pushed back at both men and got in their faces to let them know he was the law.
WWE・
Brendan Schaub opines prime Tim Sylvia could pose problems for UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou: “He’s a monster”
Brendan Schaub believes former UFC heavyweight champion Tim Sylvia could pose problems for Francis Ngannou. Dream fights are a common conversation for MMA fans and pundits. Matchups such as Anderson Silva vs. Georges St-Pierre and Brock Lesnar vs. Fedor Emelianenko are still discussed today. While they never did, and never could happen, it’s still fun to dream.
Justin Gaethje unsure if Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev will be “amazing” or “extremely boring”
Justin Gaethje thinks the UFC Lightweight Championship fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev could be a barn burner, but he thinks it also has a chance of being a dud. Oliveira vs. Makhachev will headline UFC 280 on October 22. The title fight will be held inside Etihad Arena...
Rafael Fiziev takes aim at Justin Gaethje with derogatory post involving Conor McGregor
Rafael Fiziev has taken aim at Justin Gaethje with a derogatory post involving Conor McGregor. Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) is ready to re-enter the Octagon after having his nose rebuilt following his loss to Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA) at UFC 274 in May of this year. A possible opponent was thought to be Conor McGregor (22-6).
Jake Paul still interested in matchup with Nate Diaz after Anderson Silva fight: “There’s beef between Nate Diaz and I”
Jake Paul still has his eye on a showdown with UFC welterweight star Nate Diaz. The Stockton native is fresh off his fight over Tony Ferguson last month at UFC 279. The headliner came together on short notice after Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for the main event. As a result, ‘El Cucuy’ was bumped to the headliner against Diaz.
Greg Hardy earns second-round KO in boxing debut (Video)
Greg Hardy isn’t done swinging leather following his UFC release. Hardy was back in action this past Saturday night, but this time he was in a boxing match. Hardy went one-on-one with Mike Cook, who competed under the BYB bare-knuckle fighting promotion last year. Black Sheep Boxing promoted the Hardy vs. Cook bout. Hardy scored the second-round knockout.
NFL・
Jake Paul reacts after Eddie Hearn files $100 million lawsuit for fight fixing allegations: “I’m 5-0 in lawsuits”
Jake Paul is reacting after Eddie Hearn Files $100 million lawsuit for fight fixing allegations. It was back in August of this year when Glenn Feldman, who was the lone official overseeing the Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk heavyweight title rematch in Saudi Arabia, scored in favor of Usyk. Prior...
Paddy Pimblett shares prediction for upcoming Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match
Paddy Pimblett has shared his thoughts on how Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva will play out. Paul and Silva will be going one-on-one in a pro boxing match on October 29. This will be Paul’s sixth pro boxing match, while Silva will enter his fifth pro boxing match. Silva has been more involved in boxing since he was released from the UFC.
Super-fit Dana White hits back at ‘douche’ over steroid accusations
Dana White has never been fitter in his life, and he owes the change to ‘human biologist and mortality expert’ Gary Brecka, who initially diagnosed him with just 10 years to live. Not, as some online have suggested, to steroids. According to White, Brecka took a full blood...
Julian Lane suffers brutal knockout loss at Pravda FC boxing event (Video)
BKFC veteran Julian Lane suffered a brutal knockout loss at the hands of Vlad Tuinov at this weekend’s Pravda FC boxing event. Lane (12-10-1 MMA, 4-7 BKFC), who is well known for his antics as a cast member on Season 16 of The Ultimate Fighter, squared off with kickboxing veteran Tuinov in Friday’s Pravda FC co-headliner in Russia.
Charles Oliveira responds after Islam Makhachev expresses concern over UFC 280 title fight: “Calm down, dad is coming”
Charles Oliveira has responded after Islam Makhachev expressed concern that their UFC 280 title fight may not come to fruition. Oliveira (33-8 MMA) and Makhachev (22-1 MMA) are set to collide for the promotions vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi on October 22nd.
Alistair Overeem and Badr Hari detail how they were able to bury the hatchet ahead of trilogy fight at Glory: Collision 4
Alistair Overeem and Badr Hari have detailed how they were able to bury the hatchet ahead of trilogy fight at Glory: Collision 4. Glory: Collision 4 takes place this Saturday, October 8th at the GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands. Overeem and Hari are set to finish their bitter-turned-respectful rivalry once and...
Bills fans disappointed in lack of 1 p.m. ET Sunday home games?
With the success of the Buffalo Bills over the last few seasons, it has seen the team playing in different time slots during the year. Are more Bills fans disappointed with the lack of 1 p.m. ET games on Sundays this season? Read more here:
Glory Collision 4 Results: Alistair Overeem defeats Badr Hari (Video)
Alistair Overeem and Badr Hari will have their highly anticipated trilogy fight in the headliner of today’s ‘Glory: Collision 4’ event. The fight card takes place live at the GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands. Overeem and Hari first met back in 2008, where ‘The Reem‘ was able to...
