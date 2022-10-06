ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

wwnytv.com

Power goes out for hundreds in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A few hundred customers in the Watertown area were without power Friday morning. According to National Grid’s website by a little after 7 a.m., about 720 customers were without power in Watertown, with another 30 out in the town of Pamelia. According to reports,...
WATERTOWN, NY
Watertown, NY
Syracuse.com

Home, land sell for $1.6 M for computer chip factory site in Clay: See 189 home sales in Onondaga County

This week, 189 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Sep. 26 and Sep. 30. Four of those sales were properties in the proposed White Pines Commerce Park in Clay and were purchased by the Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency (OCIDA). They were purchased to make way for a proposed computer chip factory.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Elizabeth H. “Betty” Boulter, 90, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth H. “Betty” Boulter, 90, of Watertown passed away Thursday evening, October 6, 2022, at Samaritan Summit Village. Betty will be remembered as an extremely loving friend, Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma. She loved children, music and sharing good food and laughter with those around her.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

A new look for Watertown’s Fall Fest focuses on the arts

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This weekend, artists from across the North Country gathered along the Black River in Watertown. What drew them in? LAFF, which stands for the Locals Arts and Fall Festival. It’s an adaptation of the city’s fall fests of years past. According to event...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Children’s Home helps adults, too

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Children’s Home of Jefferson County isn’t just for children. Jeff Schwind is manager of care coordination services. He said CHJC has been helping adults since 2011. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning. He says the Children’s Home...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 9/26/2 – 10/3/22

14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) – MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE. 14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL0511.01 UM3 (5568) – AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER MV-3RD 14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL1163.0A I0 (5763) – UNSAFE TURN/FAIL TO SIGNAL. 14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL0306.B I0 (3059) OPER MV W/O INSPECT CERTIFICAT...
FULTON, NY
informnny.com

New route set for Watertown’s Christmas Parade

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Holiday preparations are underway in the City of Watertown. The date for Watertown’s Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony has been set for Friday, December 2, according to a press release from the City of Watertown. Beginning at 6 p.m., Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Sailboat stuck in Chaumont Bay

TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - Operators walked away uninjured after their sailboat got stuck in Chaumont Bay Saturday night. Fire, EMS and dive crews responded to County Route 125 in the Town of lyme for a sailboat that became stuck about 60 yards off shore. Crews were able...
CHAUMONT, NY
cnycentral.com

Cash offers for land in Clay triggers massive Onondaga Co. tax base boost from Micron

CLAY, N.Y. — Some of the properties in Clay have been on the market for years with no movement. Then Micron happened. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon revealed a host of new, immediate impacts after the announcement this week that the semiconductor chip manufacturer plans to invest $100 billion over two decades in a plant to be constructed in Clay.
CLAY, NY

