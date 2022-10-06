Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
City of Watertown special session scheduled to discuss Ken Mix’s future as city manager
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A special meeting has been set to discuss Watertown City Manager Ken Mix’s future with the city. Mix announced earlier this week that he handed over a letter which stated he is “unwilling” to renew his current contract, which is set to expire on December 31st.
wwnytv.com
Late firefighter Peyton Morse honored at National Fallen firefighters Memorial
EMITTSBURG, Maryland (WWNY) - Fallen Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse was honored during a ceremony in Emmitsburg, Maryland Sunday. It’s part of National Fallen firefighters Memorial weekend, which serves as an official tribute to all firefighters who have died in the line of duty. Peyton was one of several firefighters...
wwnytv.com
Power goes out for hundreds in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A few hundred customers in the Watertown area were without power Friday morning. According to National Grid’s website by a little after 7 a.m., about 720 customers were without power in Watertown, with another 30 out in the town of Pamelia. According to reports,...
wwnytv.com
Witches Gala to benefit Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County is hosting events. VAC Executive Director appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday. Watch her interview above. The first event is VAC’s Behind Closed Doors demonstration on Friday, October 7...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How A New York Man Caught A Record-Breaking ‘Monster’ Fish
A young New York fisherman reeled in a "monster" catfish which broke a New York State record. Here's how he caught it. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos recently announced that the New York State catfish record was broken. "New York has an abundance...
Home, land sell for $1.6 M for computer chip factory site in Clay: See 189 home sales in Onondaga County
This week, 189 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Sep. 26 and Sep. 30. Four of those sales were properties in the proposed White Pines Commerce Park in Clay and were purchased by the Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency (OCIDA). They were purchased to make way for a proposed computer chip factory.
House of the Week: Owner enjoys a ‘simpler life’ at his 250-acre historic Parish farm
PARISH, N.Y. – Owner Hadwen Fuller can describe his Parish farmhouse and surrounding 250 acres in a single word.
wwnytv.com
Elizabeth H. “Betty” Boulter, 90, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth H. “Betty” Boulter, 90, of Watertown passed away Thursday evening, October 6, 2022, at Samaritan Summit Village. Betty will be remembered as an extremely loving friend, Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma. She loved children, music and sharing good food and laughter with those around her.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local Author To Release Second Book On Central New York Snow This Month
FULTON – After hearing there were bigger winter storms than the Blizzard of 1966, including ones from 1947 and 1958, Jim Farfaglia, a Fulton-based writer, penned his second book on Central New York snow. “Historic Snowstorms of Central New York,” coming out later this month, is a collection of...
wwnytv.com
A new look for Watertown’s Fall Fest focuses on the arts
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This weekend, artists from across the North Country gathered along the Black River in Watertown. What drew them in? LAFF, which stands for the Locals Arts and Fall Festival. It’s an adaptation of the city’s fall fests of years past. According to event...
wwnytv.com
Animal shelter with high kill rate attracts local and state attention
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As Ogdensburg goes over its proposed city budget, money to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA will be scrutinized. City Manager Stephen Jellie says he was shocked by our recent report that the animal shelter kills nearly 90 percent of the pets it takes in. Ogdensburg...
wwnytv.com
Children’s Home helps adults, too
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Children’s Home of Jefferson County isn’t just for children. Jeff Schwind is manager of care coordination services. He said CHJC has been helping adults since 2011. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning. He says the Children’s Home...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ryan McMahon postpones $25M sports complex, asks lawmakers to use money for Micron project
Syracuse, N.Y. – Onondaga County officials plan to divert $25 million that had been set aside to develop a large outdoor sports complex and use it to help pave the way for Micron Technology’s giant chip fab complex instead. The money, part of $89 million in federal stimulus...
Cop Logs: Fulton PD – 9/26/2 – 10/3/22
14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL0509.01 I0 (3183) – MV LICENSE VIOL:NO LICENSE. 14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL0511.01 UM3 (5568) – AGGRAVATED UNLIC OPER MV-3RD 14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL1163.0A I0 (5763) – UNSAFE TURN/FAIL TO SIGNAL. 14:45:10 – 09/27/22 VTL0306.B I0 (3059) OPER MV W/O INSPECT CERTIFICAT...
wwnytv.com
Watertown physician assistant to help care for Ukrainian war refugees
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The name Milly Smith may be familiar to you. She’s an outspoken reformer of Watertown’s schools and a physician assistant who owns an urgent care in Watertown. What you might not know is that she’s traveling to eastern Europe to help care for...
informnny.com
New route set for Watertown’s Christmas Parade
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Holiday preparations are underway in the City of Watertown. The date for Watertown’s Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony has been set for Friday, December 2, according to a press release from the City of Watertown. Beginning at 6 p.m., Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith...
wwnytv.com
Out of the Darkness Walk brings awareness to suicide at Thompson Park
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Names of people who have lost their lives to suicide are read every year at the Out of the Darkness Walk at Watertown’s Thompson Park. A darkness which survivor Bobby Palmer says is possible to overcome. “I didn’t want to be here anymore, it...
wwnytv.com
Sailboat stuck in Chaumont Bay
TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - Operators walked away uninjured after their sailboat got stuck in Chaumont Bay Saturday night. Fire, EMS and dive crews responded to County Route 125 in the Town of lyme for a sailboat that became stuck about 60 yards off shore. Crews were able...
Watertown woman pleads guilty to bank fraud, faces possible 30-year sentence
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown woman has pleaded guilty to bank fraud, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Carrie Wetherell, 44, of Watertown, pled guilty to one count of bank fraud in connection to a scheme to withdraw and spend benefits of a deceased relative, the Attorney’s Office confirmed. The […]
cnycentral.com
Cash offers for land in Clay triggers massive Onondaga Co. tax base boost from Micron
CLAY, N.Y. — Some of the properties in Clay have been on the market for years with no movement. Then Micron happened. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon revealed a host of new, immediate impacts after the announcement this week that the semiconductor chip manufacturer plans to invest $100 billion over two decades in a plant to be constructed in Clay.
Comments / 1