Alabama: Houston County Assistant District Attorney indicted, arrested on ethics charges

ALABAMA (WRBL) – An assistant district attorney in Alabama has been indicted on multiple ethics charges.

According to a news release from the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark David Johnson, 53, of Dothan, was arrested following the indictment brought against him.

Johnson has been charged with three counts of soliciting for the purpose of corruptly influencing official action and three counts of using his official position or office for personal gain.

The charges break down as follow:

Count 1 charges Johnson with soliciting “a female companion or escort” from a criminal defendant (Witness One) for the purpose of corruptly influencing official action in her criminal case(s)

Count 2 charges Johnson with “soliciting picture(s), or female companionship, or sexual contact” from a criminal defendant (Witness Two) for the purpose of corruptly influencing official action in her criminal case(s)

Count 3 charges Johnson with “soliciting picture(s), or female companionship, or sexual contact” from a criminal defendant (Witness Three) for the purpose of corruptly influencing official action in her criminal case(s)

Count 4 charges Johnson with using his position as an ADA to obtain “a female companion or escort” from Witness One

Count 5 charges Johnson with using his position as an ADA to obtain “sexual picture(s)” from Witness Two

Count 6 charges Johnson with using his position as an ADA to obtain “sexual contact or sexual picture(s)” from Witness Three

If Johnson is convicted, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $30,000 fine for each of the six counts, which are Class B felonies.

