Houston County, AL

Alabama: Houston County Assistant District Attorney indicted, arrested on ethics charges

By Jolyn Hannah
 3 days ago

ALABAMA (WRBL) – An assistant district attorney in Alabama has been indicted on multiple ethics charges.

According to a news release from the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark David Johnson, 53, of Dothan, was arrested following the indictment brought against him.

Johnson has been charged with three counts of soliciting for the purpose of corruptly influencing official action and three counts of using his official position or office for personal gain.

The charges break down as follow:

  • Count 1 charges Johnson with soliciting “a female companion or escort” from a criminal defendant (Witness One) for the purpose of corruptly influencing official action in her criminal case(s)
  • Count 2 charges Johnson with “soliciting picture(s), or female companionship, or sexual contact” from a criminal defendant (Witness Two) for the purpose of corruptly influencing official action in her criminal case(s)
  • Count 3 charges Johnson with “soliciting picture(s), or female companionship, or sexual contact” from a criminal defendant (Witness Three) for the purpose of corruptly influencing official action in her criminal case(s)
  • Count 4 charges Johnson with using his position as an ADA to obtain “a female companion or escort” from Witness One
  • Count 5 charges Johnson with using his position as an ADA to obtain “sexual picture(s)” from Witness Two
  • Count 6 charges Johnson with using his position as an ADA to obtain “sexual contact or sexual picture(s)” from Witness Three

If Johnson is convicted, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $30,000 fine for each of the six counts, which are Class B felonies.

Comments / 15

allen davis
3d ago

He will be allowed bail. He will just get probation. He will never sever any time in jail or prison. The local courts and judges will see to that. Then all you Bible bangers and hug a thug people will say give him another chance. Yea, so he can continue his perverted criminal activity. Keep in mind, next time it could be your daughter or wife he is perving on. Just say'in.

Reply
11
PowertothePeople
2d ago

Go Alabama.....another example of the Bible belt hypocrisy. Bible Belt, Black Belt...should call it the CORRUPTION BELT.Alabama must maintain its high ranking for corruption, both political and fraud. This pervert just doing his part. After all, how much better off would we be without corrupt politicians and government officials...

Reply
4
Bobby Yearwood
3d ago

he will not be safe in safekeeping. He should have thought about that before he wanted to play. Lol

Reply
6
