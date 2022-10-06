As always, the gaming world is abuzz with glorious new content. If it wasn’t the reveal of a long-awaited trailer that dominated the news, it was developments surrounding a pair of stellar actresses. In the ever-changing gaming universe, it’s important to stay on one’s toes and expect the unexpected. Yesterday, we tackled a Destiny 2 bug fix, a potential Elden Ring live-action adaptation, and Overwatch 2‘s problematic launch. In today’s gaming news round-up, we were spoiled for choice with headlines, especially after the first trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie dropped out of seemingly nowhere, sparking discourse about the casting choices — both good and bad. Without further ado, let’s take another deep dive into the fast-paced gaming newsroom.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO