ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 58

Judge dismisses Wisconsin lawsuit against loan forgiveness

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge in Wisconsin has dismissed a lawsuit from a taxpayers group seeking to block President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program, ruling that the group doesn't have standing to bring the lawsuit. The Brown County Taxpayers Association argued that Biden's order unlawfully...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Merrick Garland

Comments / 0

Community Policy