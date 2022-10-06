ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBIR

10Explores: Laurel Falls

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — From peaks to valleys, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has dozens of waterfalls and cascades flowing through its foggy trails. Some visitors flock to popular vistas like Grotto Falls while others seek out lesser-known treks like Spruce Flats Falls. Among all of...
TRAVEL
ocracokeobserver.com

North Carolina to celebrate Oyster Week

Three island restaurants are among the many featured Oct. 10 through 16 for North Carolina Oyster Week. Howard’s Pub, Flying Melon and Ocracoke Oyster Company are members of the North Carolina Oyster Trail. Ocracoke Mariculture, a family-owned oyster farm located in the Pamlico Sound off Ocracoke, while not a restaurant, is also part of the trail as it is one of the suppliers of oysters.
FOOD & DRINKS
nowhabersham.com

Roads Less Traveled: NC Highway 28

Highway 28 in North Carolina is, without a doubt, one of my favorite drives in our region. The multiple, easy-access waterfalls and gorgeous scenery make it a great trip any time of year, but particularly in the fall. As we rush quickly into the peak of fall leaf season, this is a great time to take a hop, skip, and jump north and check out this scenic route.
HIGHLANDS, NC
WRAL News

U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to come from North Carolina forests

The 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will bring a North Carolina flavor while on display to tourists and onlookers enjoying the holiday season. Every year, a different national forest is selected to provide a tree to appear on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the holiday season. The 2022 tree will come from the National Forests in North Carolina.
POLITICS
wccbcharlotte.com

First Freeze Watch Of The Season For The Mountains

NORTH CAROLINA MOUNTAINS — The coldest temperatures of the season arrive in the High Country this weekend. Expect overnight lows to flirt with freezing in the Mountains Saturday night. The Piedmont will see lows in the mid 40s. The first Freeze Watch of the season has been issued for...
ASHE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Sales#Public Art#Oil Painting#Gsmnp#The National Park Service#Maryville College
FOX Carolina

Parts of western North Carolina under overnight frost advisory

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service announced that parts of western North Carolina will be in a frost advisory overnight. Officials said the advisory will be in effect on October 9, from 12:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Officials advised residents to get their plants ready for the...
ENVIRONMENT
WBIR

Foliage expert says it's a 'very good fall color season' in East Tennessee

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Leaves are starting to change in the highest elevations of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. "If we get the rain, it looks like a very optimistic and a very good fall color season," University of Tennessee Forest Management Professor Wayne Clatterbuck said. "In the 40s at night, up into the 60s/70s, even 80s during the day is just ideal."
TENNESSEE STATE
FOX Carolina

Bear safety tips as sightings in Upstate continue to grow

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - You may see a bear in your backyard as sightings across the Upstate grow. Officials are giving tips on what to do if you see one. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), bears are able to learn how to live near humans but sightings will continue as more people move to the Upstate area officials call “bear country”.
ANIMALS
wkml.com

The Top 3 Halloween Candy Choices in North Carolina

Halloween is right around the corner, and that means it’s the best candy season in North Carolina!. October is my favorite month of the year! We dive deeper into the fall season, it’s my birthday month, and of course – it’s Halloween time!. 172 million Americans...
POLITICS
kiss951.com

What the Most Expensive House in North Carolina Looks Like

Wonder what the most expensive house in North Carolina looks like? It’s an enormous mansion on top of a 5,000 mountain top in the North Carolina mountains. The nearly 11,000-square-foot home popped up on the market earlier this week. It’s listed for 29.5 million dollars! The mansion has incredible views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte. The brown lodge-style home in Linville is a little over ten thousand square feet.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBIR

81-year-old man found dead near boat on Watts Bar Lake

RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee wildlife officers said they found a man dead in the water Thursday afternoon after responding to a call on Watts Bar Lake. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, officers found the body of Larry Ezell, 81, from Rhea County in the water near a pontoon boat.
WBIR

