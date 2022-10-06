Read full article on original website
10Explores: Laurel Falls
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — From peaks to valleys, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has dozens of waterfalls and cascades flowing through its foggy trails. Some visitors flock to popular vistas like Grotto Falls while others seek out lesser-known treks like Spruce Flats Falls. Among all of...
This North Carolina Mountain Coaster is an Epic Fall Destination
North Carolina is home to an abundance of amazing roller coasters and theme parks. But, if you're looking to take an epic ride on North Carolina's only coaster that takes you through the mountains, you have to head to this one-of-a-kind resort in the Appalacian Mountains, keep reading to learn more.
ocracokeobserver.com
North Carolina to celebrate Oyster Week
Three island restaurants are among the many featured Oct. 10 through 16 for North Carolina Oyster Week. Howard’s Pub, Flying Melon and Ocracoke Oyster Company are members of the North Carolina Oyster Trail. Ocracoke Mariculture, a family-owned oyster farm located in the Pamlico Sound off Ocracoke, while not a restaurant, is also part of the trail as it is one of the suppliers of oysters.
‘Nothing like it’: NC mansion on the market for $30M
The 5.8-acre property sits on top of a rocky ridge in the Blue Ridge Mountains.
nowhabersham.com
Roads Less Traveled: NC Highway 28
Highway 28 in North Carolina is, without a doubt, one of my favorite drives in our region. The multiple, easy-access waterfalls and gorgeous scenery make it a great trip any time of year, but particularly in the fall. As we rush quickly into the peak of fall leaf season, this is a great time to take a hop, skip, and jump north and check out this scenic route.
Raccoon rabies vaccines fall from the sky in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Packets of vaccines fell from the skies across East Tennessee on Thursday. It's an ongoing project by state and federal leaders to cut the cases of rabies in wild animals. It is a disease that is preventable but could be deadly in humans. Crews with the...
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to come from North Carolina forests
The 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will bring a North Carolina flavor while on display to tourists and onlookers enjoying the holiday season. Every year, a different national forest is selected to provide a tree to appear on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the holiday season. The 2022 tree will come from the National Forests in North Carolina.
wccbcharlotte.com
First Freeze Watch Of The Season For The Mountains
NORTH CAROLINA MOUNTAINS — The coldest temperatures of the season arrive in the High Country this weekend. Expect overnight lows to flirt with freezing in the Mountains Saturday night. The Piedmont will see lows in the mid 40s. The first Freeze Watch of the season has been issued for...
FOX Carolina
Parts of western North Carolina under overnight frost advisory
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service announced that parts of western North Carolina will be in a frost advisory overnight. Officials said the advisory will be in effect on October 9, from 12:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Officials advised residents to get their plants ready for the...
Dry weather and falling leaves may create conditions for spreading brush fires
SEYMOUR, Tenn. — It hasn't rained more than a quarter of an inch in Knoxville since mid-September. In that time, the ground has gotten dry, and the humidity has stayed relatively low. Because of those conditions, firefighters across the state warn it's time to be cautious about accidentally setting...
Foliage expert says it's a 'very good fall color season' in East Tennessee
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Leaves are starting to change in the highest elevations of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. "If we get the rain, it looks like a very optimistic and a very good fall color season," University of Tennessee Forest Management Professor Wayne Clatterbuck said. "In the 40s at night, up into the 60s/70s, even 80s during the day is just ideal."
FOX Carolina
Bear safety tips as sightings in Upstate continue to grow
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - You may see a bear in your backyard as sightings across the Upstate grow. Officials are giving tips on what to do if you see one. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), bears are able to learn how to live near humans but sightings will continue as more people move to the Upstate area officials call “bear country”.
wkml.com
The Top 3 Halloween Candy Choices in North Carolina
Halloween is right around the corner, and that means it’s the best candy season in North Carolina!. October is my favorite month of the year! We dive deeper into the fall season, it’s my birthday month, and of course – it’s Halloween time!. 172 million Americans...
kiss951.com
What the Most Expensive House in North Carolina Looks Like
Wonder what the most expensive house in North Carolina looks like? It’s an enormous mansion on top of a 5,000 mountain top in the North Carolina mountains. The nearly 11,000-square-foot home popped up on the market earlier this week. It’s listed for 29.5 million dollars! The mansion has incredible views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte. The brown lodge-style home in Linville is a little over ten thousand square feet.
WRAL
Coastal cleanup: Removing abandoned and derelict vessels along North Carolina coast
Stacia Strong reports on how the North Carolina Coastal Federation began working last year to remove several abandoned and rundown boats along the coast. Stacia Strong reports on how the North Carolina Coastal Federation began working last year to remove several abandoned and rundown boats along the coast.
WBIR
Dry conditions create fall fire fears in East Tennessee
Most of Tennessee is abnormally dry, though East Tennessee fared better with rain over the summer. Dry ground and falling leaves are concerns for firefighters.
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly Beautiful
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest attractions you'll find within the entire state.
How to control stink bugs and other pests that invade your home in the fall
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cooler nights, changing leaves, and now, stink bugs are showing up at your doorstep. The Brown Marmorated stink bug made its way to the United States from Asia into Pennsylvania in the 90s. Unfortunately, in 2009, the invasive creature found its way through Forsyth County, spreading rapidly across the piedmont.
81-year-old man found dead near boat on Watts Bar Lake
RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee wildlife officers said they found a man dead in the water Thursday afternoon after responding to a call on Watts Bar Lake. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, officers found the body of Larry Ezell, 81, from Rhea County in the water near a pontoon boat.
‘Petrified’: Greensboro deputy city manager reveals the ‘freakiest thing’ he’s ever seen, and it happened at Bur-Mil Park
(WGHP) — As Halloween draws near, we are reopening our vault of the unexplained. There are countless stories from the Piedmont Triad that may leave you with more questions than answers. They may pique your curiosity or stoke your fear of the unknown — or you may find it easier to dismiss them as tall […]
