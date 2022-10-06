Read full article on original website
PhillyBite
The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Delaware
Delaware - When visiting Delaware, don't miss the opportunity to indulge in the best ice cream parlors. Whether you're looking for a unique flavor or a sweet treat, you'll find it here! In Delaware, you can visit The Ice Cream Store in Rehoboth Beach, Sweet Lucy's Ice Cream & Treats in Wilmington, and the Dairy Palace in New Castle.
oceancity.com
The Hurricane of 1933: Ocean City, Maryland
Could you imagine Ocean City without the famous Ocean City Inlet? Back in the 1930’s, it was a reality until…. It was August of 1933 and a small tropical storm out in the Atlantic had caught the eye of everyone on the mid Atlantic coast including Ocean City, Maryland. The 50 mph winds were tolerable and non threatening at the time. Slowly as the days went on, the incredible storm picked up speed and had hurled itself into hurricane status territory.
WMDT.com
Wicomico TOY announced as finalist for Maryland TOY
SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County’s Teacher of the Year is one of seven finalists for Maryland’s Teacher of the Year. Rebecca Mathews from Wicomico High was honored earlier this year as the county’s Teacher of the Year. A celebration will be held Thursday to honor the 24 school system Teacher of the year winners, as well as announce the state winner.
WBOC
Delmarvans Sound Off on Possible State Pot Pardons
SALISBURY, Md. - On Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden issued a bombshell pardon for minor marijuana offenses. "First, I'm announcing a pardon for all prior federal offenses for the simple possession of marijuana," Biden said in a video posted to the White House Twitter account. But the majority of simple...
WMDT.com
Bayside Week 6 Final Scores and Updated Standings
SALISBURY, Md. – Week 6 in the Bayside Conference featured the game of the year thus far between Queen Anne’s and Easton. The Warriors knock off the last-remaining unbeaten team in the conference, and grab control of the top spot in the North in the process. Decatur found...
The Disgrace That Has Sparked Civil War in a Delaware Town
However the midterm elections go, they will see the end of a tradition in President Biden’s home state that has embodied the spirit of democracy at its best for more than two centuries.Since at least 1812, the winners and losers of state- and federal-level elections have ridden carriages together in parades through the Delaware municipality of Georgetown. The event is held on Return Day, the Thursday after the polling, the time decades ago when the tallies became available. The winner of a particular race sits in the carriage facing forward, the loser backward.The starting point where the victors and...
Cape Gazette
Local law firm featured on national legal media website
A local law firm, Baird Mandalas Brockstedt Federico & Cardea, was recently featured in a piece by Lawdragon, a legal media company that provides free online news and editorial features – including well-known guides to the nation’s leading lawyers. Written by Emily Jackoway, the article, titled Combining forces...
Ocean City Today
Worcester County flustered on stalled Route 589 progress
Once again, Maryland highway officials have no immediate plans to widen or expand Route 589, the Worcester County Commissioners were told Tuesday by state transportation department representatives. That news was given to the commissioners during a meeting with state officials to discuss the state’s transportation plans and what effects they...
WJLA
Surveying what's left of Maryland and Delaware beaches after Hurricane Ian
REHOBOTH, Del. (7News) — Maryland and Delaware officials are surveying the damage to the local beaches in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. And 7News is monitoring what the high tides and erosion have done to several beach towns. Brad Bell got an ATV tour of the damage to Rehoboth...
talbotspy.org
ShoreRivers Hosts Inaugural Riverboat Rendezvous and Race!
Join ShoreRivers on Saturday, November 5, for its inaugural Riverboat Rendezvous and Race, an on-the-water party and friendly competition hosted aboard the Choptank Riverboat Company’s turn-of-the-century paddle wheelers in Hurlock, MD. Tickets to attend this one-of-a-kind event are limited, so visit shorerivers.org/events to get yours today. This nautical adventure...
WBOC
Snow Days to Become Extinct in Somerset County?
SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. - After days of gloomy weather on Delmarva, Somerset County neighbors might be forgiven for wanting to take a day off for a "sun day" on Thursday. But the real buzz on the streets of Crisfield is a proposal before the County Board of Education to replace snow days with virtual learning.
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Ocean City, Maryland
Home to myriad waterways and beautiful coastlines, Maryland is a great state to head to for your summer vacation. And if the sea is calling, the lovely resort town of Ocean City should be your first port of call. There are loads of fun things to do in Ocean City, Maryland, from family-friendly theme parks to beaches, boardwalks, and brewpubs.
Ocean City Today
Worcester County Commissioner briefs
When the Worcester County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, they discussed everything from vehicle repair expenditures to hotel requests from the board of elections. Elections hotel request. County Election Director Patricia Jackson asked the commissioners to approve hotel accommodations in Ocean City from Oct. 27 through...
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next month
A popular regional grocery store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in Delaware next month. Read on to learn more. Redner's Warehouse Markets recently announced that they would open another new store in Lewes, Delaware, on Thursday, November 17, 2022.
Appraisal for rare lavender pearl found in dish served at Delaware restaurant comes back
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) – You might remember, CBS Philadelphia told you about a couple that found a rare lavender pearl in a clam at a Rehoboth Beach restaurant in August. They now know how much it is worth.The Overlands of Chester County made the surprising finding and enlisted the help of the Gemological Institute of America and Philadelphia jewelry appraisers. The appraisal came back at just over $4,000.For the record, the dish at the restaurant cost $14. They almost sent it back to the chef at first, because it came with peppers.
Cape Gazette
Cape Henlopen Senior Center making plans for new home
It’s been nearly 20 years since the Cape Henlopen Senior Center was given six acres of land off Hebron Road outside Rehoboth Beach with the express purpose of building a new home. Senior center board members are now in the beginning stages of developing a site plan. For a...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City’s special event zone could inspire state legislation
Ocean City’s successful efforts to deter the droves of tuner car enthusiasts who once wreaked havoc in the resort have caught the attention of state and regional officials. Mayor Rick Meehan said during a City Council meeting Monday that the city’s implementation of a Special Event Zone and accompanying strict enforcement of regulations associated with policing the destructive pop-up event over the past few years worked in pretty much keeping the souped-up car enthusiasts away from Ocean City this September.
Cape Gazette
NEW LISTING-112 MISSISSIPPI AVE-BROADKILL BEACH
112 Mississippi Avenue, Milton, DE 19968 - BUILD YOUR CUSTOM DREAM HOME! Wonderful 50 X 100 foot piece of property to build the beach home you've always wanted! Amazing sunset views! Here is your opportunity to own your piece of paradise in the community of Broadkill Beach. Beach is just a short walk away or if you prefer to drive downtown Milton is right down the road where you can enjoy shopping and dining! All site work and wetlands delineations have been completed. Public water and and property has been approved for Mound septic or Peat Bio-Filtration System. Contact us today to discuss building footprints and building options!
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – October 7, 2022
This postcard image (circa 1909) shows an Ocean City in the time before paved streets and traffic jams. Photographed from the old water tower on Somerset Street the view looks east across Baltimore Avenue toward the ocean. The tall brick chimney in the foreground was part of the town’s electric...
Ocean City Today
County accepts $380,000 grant from Governor’s office
The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office will have help covering the cost of body-worn cameras via a $379,904 grant from Gov. Larry Hogan’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention Grant. The Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday agreed to enter a contract with Axon, an Arizona-based company that specializes in...
