wmay.com
SJ-R Parent Company Now Publishing Controversial Proft ”Newspapers”
After one Illinois newspaper company dropped its contract to print and distribute political ads made to look like newspapers… another company has picked up that business. Gannett Publishing, the parent company of Springfield’s State Journal-Register, confirms that it now has the contract to publish and mail the materials produced by Local Government Information Services, the company run by conservative political activist and radio talk show host Dan Proft.
wmay.com
Services Set For Veteran Educator, School Board Member Mike Zimmers
Services have been set for longtime Springfield educator and school board member Mike Zimmers, who passed away last week at the age of 72. Zimmers worked for 34 years in District 186 as a teacher, principal, and administrator, and had spent nine years on the school board, including three as board president, up until his death.
wmay.com
Number Of New Local COVID Infections Holds Steady
The number of new COVID infections in Sangamon County appears to be leveling off. The county saw 209 new confirmed cases in the past week, compared to 215 the week before. And there were no new local deaths connected to the virus in the past week. Sangamon County now stands...
wmay.com
Labor Questions Surround Poplar Place Project
Springfield aldermen will consider an ordinance in the coming week to spend more than $2 million in TIF funds to improve roads and buildings in the Poplar Place neighborhood. But it’s still unclear if labor issues on the project will be a stumbling block. The owners of the property...
wmay.com
Officials kick off tour of Illinois to highlight manufacturing sector
(The Center Square) – Manufacturing officials are hitting the road for a statewide bus tour to talk about the importance of manufacturing in Illinois. The Illinois Manufacturers Association is hosting the bus tour, which will travel to nearly every region of the state for the next week. IMA President and CEO Mark Denzler said not only do they plan to visit manufacturing facilities, but also schools and colleges to highlight job opportunities in the sector.
Greyhound to join SMTD Transfer Center
DALLAS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon Mass Transit District (SMTD) Transfer Center is welcoming its first national intercity transit provider. Greyhound will join the station in November. The new partnership aims to seamlessly connect local and intercity bus services. Each stop will include one arriving and departing schedule every day. Passengers can connect to over […]
Herald & Review
Wall Street Journal mischaracterizes Decatur schools as 'failing,' officials say
DECATUR — A recent editorial in the Wall Street Journal rebuked Illinois schools, and Decatur in particular, for low state test results in 2019, prior to the closures and remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. The opinion piece, credited to the publication's editorial board, referred to “an epidemic of...
wmay.com
Litchfield Drive-In Aims For The Record Books
A central Illinois drive-in theater is going to attempt to set a world record. The Skyview Drive-In in Litchfield is hoping to get into the Guinness Book of World Records for most dogs gathered at a drive-in. The current record is 120, so the Skyview is hoping to get at least 121 dogs… and their owners… to come together at the drive-in on Saturday, October 15th.
Washington Examiner
Illinois's public education system ought to be burned to the ground
The public education system in Illinois is so egregious that families who send their children to its schools might as well not send them at all. That’s the takeaway from a new report highlighting the many educational failures in the state’s schools, which were struggling to meet basic standards of learning well before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
WAND TV
Grand jury indicts five Springfield residents for fraud related to COVID-19 relief program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A grand jury has returned indictments for five Springfield residents, charging them with fraud related to the Paycheck Protection Program that was administered through the Small Business Administration during the COVID-19 pandemic. Indictments were returned Tuesday against:. Sean Jackson, 32, charged with two counts of wire...
25newsnow.com
Police and community enjoy the day together in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department and the Illinois State University Police joined forces to bring some fun to the community. The event was called Faith and Blue and it’s a national effort to strengthen the bond between communities and police. Police offered food and fun with cornhole and basketball.
wlds.com
Former Springfield School Board President and Financial Adviser Released Early from Jacksonville Correctional Center
A former Springfield school district president and financial adviser were released from the Jacksonville Correctional Center on Tuesday. 39-year-old Adam Lopez was sentenced in Sangamon County Court in June of 2021, to serve 11 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to theft. Lopez, who ran...
National attention intensifies for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District race
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One congressional race in Illinois, viewed by many as a toss-up, is gaining national attention on both sides. Voters will soon head to the polls to send either Democrat Nikki Budzinski or Republican Regan Deering to Congress to represent Illinois’ 13th Congressional District, which includes parts of Springfield, Champaign-Urbana, Decatur and […]
wdbr.com
Saturday night campout for homeless Vets
Fifth Street Renaissance and SARA Center hosted their 5th Annual Campout for Homeless Veterans on Saturday night and into Sunday morning on the campus of the Springfield Art Association at 700 North 4th Street in Springfield. The goal, to raise awareness of homelessness among veterans and the unique challenges they...
wmay.com
Friends of Lincoln Library Fall Book Roundup This Saturday
Looking to get rid of some stuff and give it to a good cause? The Lincoln Library is accepting gently used books, CDs, games, and albums. Volunteers will unload your vehicle for you! Simply pull into North Alley, and they will handle the rest (they reserve the right to refuse an item). It’s happening this Saturday (10/8) from 9a-noon. See you there!
wmay.com
Langfelder Wants Another Push For Springfield Casino
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder isn’t giving up on the idea of landing a casino license for the Capital City. Langfelder says he will once again ask aldermen to approve a resolution stating the city’s interest in having a casino… which he hopes could spur state lawmakers to authorize a license in the spring legislative session.
WAND TV
Truck submerged at Springfield Marina
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 reported a truck submerged at the Springfield Marina. The driver of the vehicle had evacuated the cabin by the time firefighters arrived on the scene. No injuries were reported. Engine 11 remained on the scene to assist in removing the vehicle from the water. The driver was not injured.
wmay.com
Five Springfield Residents Charged With Pandemic Relief Fraud
Five Springfield residents have been indicted on charges accusing them of defrauding the government’s pandemic relief programs. All five are accused of getting fraudulent payments under the Paycheck Protection Program, which was supposed to help small businesses maintain payrolls during the business slowdown caused by the COVID pandemic. The alleged fraud in the latest cases occurred in the spring of 2021.
wmay.com
Farm fatalities declined in Illinois, but ‘still too high’
(The Center Square) – As the 2022 Illinois farming season winds down, the number of farm fatalities for the year is lower than average. So far this year, seven farm-related deaths have been recorded in Illinois. That’s down from 10 in a typical year. Rodney Knittel, assistant director...
Small Town in Illinois Crowned Pumpkin Capital of the World
As soon as October starts people go crazy looking for the perfect pumpkin. You might want to look at visiting Morton, Illinois because it's the Pumpkin Capital of the World. Since 1978 when the former Illinois governor named Morton the Pumpkin Capital people from all over come to visit the small town every year. Especially during the giant Pumpkin Festival which brings in close to 75,000 people to the town. So why Morton? The Nestle/Libby's Plant which is located in Morton produced 82% of the canned pumpkin in the world. So, when you buy that canned pumpkin in the store most likely it has come from Morton, Illinois.
