Salem, OR

Tree knocks out power for 2,500 Salem customers. Here's when it may be restored

By Dejania Oliver, Salem Statesman Journal
 3 days ago

Story updated at 4:30 p.m.

At least 1,559 people are still without power in South Salem after a power outage impacted more than 2,524 customers Thursday morning, according to Portland General Electric.

Crews are still working on restoring power to remaining customers. The estimated restoration time is 7 p.m.

The power outage was reported at 10:55 a.m. Thursday. The cause of the outage is a tree knocking down a power line, according to PGE's power outage map. The tree fell on the intersection of Madrona Avenue S and Croisan Scenic Way S., according to Marsha Sanchez, associate communications consultant for PGE.

Dejania Oliver is the breaking news reporter for the Statesman Journal. Contact her at DAOliver@salem.gannett.com or follow on Twitter @DejaniaO .

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Tree knocks out power for 2,500 Salem customers. Here's when it may be restored

StatesmanJournal.com is the home page of Salem, Oregon, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, travel and opinions. Stay informed with Willamette Valley news.

