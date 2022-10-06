Kansas football (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) will look to bounce back from its first loss of the season on Saturday with a game against Oklahoma (3-3, 0-3 Big 12). KU dropped its first game of the season — a 38-31 loss to TCU — over the weekend. It was a close game in which KU had the chance to go on a potential game-winning drive but its comeback bid came up just short. Oklahoma, on the other hand, was blown out for the second straight week. Oklahoma lost to arch-rival Texas 49-0. The loss comes after Oklahoma lost to TCU 55-24. Over the last three games, Oklahoma's defense has allowed 145 total points (48.3 points per game).

NORMAN, OK ・ 5 HOURS AGO