Read full article on original website
Related
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH LIVE: Citizens Political Forum for Cocoa Beach City Commission to be Held Saturday
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA – A Citizens Political Forum will be held at the Cocoa Beach Library on Saturday, October 8 for Cocoa Beach City Commission candidates in the upcoming November 8 election. The event will be open to the public, this event has traditionally been...
click orlando
City supports Cocoa police chief despite complaint, unpopularity with officers
COCOA, Fla. – Since he was sworn in last year, the city of Cocoa says Chief Evander Collier has helped reduce crime and led a more diverse police force. But a report from July says the city’s first Black police chief was investigated for racial comments to two of his officers.
aroundosceola.com
Good Samaritan to residents: "Secure other housing options"
It’s a scene that, in pictures, looks like it should only happen once in a lifetime. But the incredible flooding of Shingle Creek into the Good Samaritan Village retirement community after Hurricane Ian dropped 15 inches of rain looks eerily similar to the last time a hurricane directly affected Osceola County.
spacecoastdaily.com
PETER CRANIS: August Brevard County Tourist Development Tax Comes in at Record-Setting $1.823 Million
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – August Tourist Development Tax (TDT) has come in at $1.823 million – a record for the month of August, making it the 17th consecutive month of “best month for that given month” results. This is 31% ahead of the previous high in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
DeSantis says state ready to repair shoreline from Daytona Beach Shores visit
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Volusia County damage assessment stands at $263 million and climbing which comes as a shock to so many residents who realize they got much more than a tropical storm. Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Friday in Daytona Beach Shores. He was joined...
spacecoastdaily.com
HOOK ‘EM and BOOK ‘EM: Brevard Sheriff’s Office ‘Fishing for Fugitives’ Seeks Lenora Evette West
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect Lenora Evette West in the latest edition of “Fishing for Fugitives.”. West has a warrant for violation of probation in reference to the sale, manufacture, or delivery of cocaine. She was last seen in the Titusville...
floridapolitics.com
Police officer fired for his political social media posts sues Kissimmee
Johnson claims he was discriminated against for being a White man and his political views. Like many in these political times, Andrew Johnson turned to social media to share his thoughts on everything from the COVID virus origins, affirmative action and memes that mocked the Black Lives Matter movement and supported President Donald Trump.
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: October 8, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spacecoastdaily.com
Palm Bay Police Department Honors Longtime Volunteer Peg Rutledge With VCOP Spotlight
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – The Palm Bay Police Department recognized longtime volunteer Peg Rutledge with October’s VCOP Spotlight. When you have five members of law enforcement in your family, it gets in your blood, so to speak. That’s why volunteering for the Palm Bay...
click orlando
Associate of ex-Seminole tax collector Joel Greenberg pleads not guilty to fraud charges
ORLANDO, Fla. – A former consultant for the Seminole County Tax Collector’s Office pleaded not guilty to fraud-related charges Thursday. Michael Shirley was hired by former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg on the same day Greenberg was sworn into office in January 2017, records show. [TRENDING: Orlando...
WESH
Man borrowed Orange County couple’s phone to steal their money, they say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County couple says a man who told them he was stranded ripped them off. They let him use their phone because he said he needed to call a friend to get help. Instead of calling for help, he used their phone to tap...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: New Episode Released for ‘H.I.T. the Streets’ With Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Get ready to “H.I.T. the streets” with Sheriff Wayne Ivey and the men and women of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office directed patrol unit as they police high-intensity target areas throughout Brevard County. In this episode of H.I.T., you’ll witness action-packed car...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WESH
Communities throughout Brevard County continue to experience flooding
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Crews across Brevard County continue to work to repair Ian’s impact. This is underway as water flowing through the St. Johns River is flooding communities in the northern part of the county. One is Eagle Point, tucked down the road from a golf course...
click orlando
‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
veronews.com
Mobile home park residents wonder why FAA wants them out
Citrus Park Village residents said Sunday that Vero Beach Regional Airport officials still hadn’t explained to them why – after more than half a century – the Federal Aviation Administration is forcing the city to shut down their mobile home community. Two weeks after news of their...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Construction Set to Begin Monday On City of Melbourne’s Margaritaville Multiplex On U.S. 1
WATCH: Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey details the city’s planned Margaritaville complex that will include a hotel, marina, two restaurants, and an outdoor event venue along the Indian River Lagoon in Melbourne in the former Shooters, Coral Bay, and Intracoastal Marina location on U.S. 1. Space Coast Daily’s Ron Lighthall is with Mayor Alfrey on location, introducing what is to become the “Premier Destination” resort on the Space Coast.
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Animal Center Offering Free Adoptions for Month of October, Courtesy of Boniface Hiers
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Animal Services is offering free adoptions on dogs and cats for the month of October after the contribution by Boniface Hiers Automotive Group. The offer includes spay/neuter, a microchip, current vaccinations, free medical insurance through Trupanion and a county tag ( with an...
thenextmiami.com
Fastest Florida Train Ever: Brightline To Begin 110 MPH Test
Brightline will begin testing trains travelling at 110 miles per hour, the company announced. It will likely be the fastest that a train has ever run in Florida, the Orlando Sentinel said. To reduce the possibility of accidents, the company has installed quad gates or medians at all crossing where...
click orlando
Osceola County considers seizing senior community after flood from Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee Village was still taped off on Friday because of the amount of standing water after Hurricane Ian. Osceola County manager, Don Fisher, said the senior living community is in a floodway and that they’ve seen three major floods since 2006. The community was built on the banks of Shingle Creek.
fox35orlando.com
FEMA money and relief programs you may not know about
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - In some areas, flooding is finally starting to recede after Hurricane Ian. That means people are able to get back into their homes and assess the damage. It also means more people are applying for disaster relief with FEMA. "I found it really, really easy. Now...
Comments / 0