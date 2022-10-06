Cleveland Guardians' youthful playoff roster prepares for another round of firsts vs. Rays

The Guardians know they sound cheesy. They know it's a cliche. They know it's something a lot of teams say at any random point.

But while the youngest team in the league prepares for its first taste of postseason baseball together following a surprising 92-win season and an unlikely division title, the camaraderie and energy within the clubhouse is something on which they're leaning.

Rookie outfielder Steven Kwan, who is likely to finish as an American League Rookie of the Year finalist, compared it to the feel more of a college team than one in the major leagues.

"It may be a little cheesy, but first, it's how we pull for each other," Kwan said during the team's workout on Thursday ahead of Friday's Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Rays. "All through the minors, I kind of heard that major league ball can be really selfish. You kind of have to look out for yourself. It's business first and then baseball. Here, it doesn't feel like that. We really pull for each other. We want each other to succeed. It's not like looking over your shoulder the whole time."

It's something the Guardians have repeated all season whenever asked about the club's unexpected success or how they managed to handle the grind of a 162-game season and the pressure of a playoff push with such poise.

"I think we play for each other. That tends to be a little cliché in sports, but it really is the truth," said Shane Bieber, who will start for the Guardians in Friday's Game 1. "It’s a different type of energy in that clubhouse and it’s a very loving and competitive energy, so I think as long as we continue that and pull for each other and trust each other, that tends to put us over the top and puts us in advantageous situations."

Few outside of the organization thought the Guardians would be in the position they're in as AL Central Division champs and hosting the best-of-three Wild Card Series. A franchise-record-tying 17 rookies made their debuts in 2022. Chicago White Sox shortstop Elvis Andrus early in September said they'd just need to wait for the Guardians to "crumble." Instead, the Guardians rolled into Chicago and outscored the White Sox 22-11 en route to a three-game sweep.

The Guardians went on to win the division by 11 games. It is the sixth-largest division lead to end a season in franchise history.

But the youthful Guardians now face a newer and larger challenge: postseason baseball. Thus far, the Guardians have been learning on the fly.

"The whole year has felt a little bit different because every time we go through something, it’s kind of the first time," manager Terry Francona said. "It hasn’t held us back, but when you’re a veteran player and you go through a tough time, you have something to fall back on. These guys have been doing it as they’re learning. Now, they’ve done a pretty good job of it. We just told them, ‘Just play the game the way you know how to play baseball.’ This is why they work so hard, is to get to this, where they can enjoy and embrace the competition. I don’t see them backing down."

This will be the first postseason experience for most of the roster. For others, it'll be the first with a full crowd. Bieber was on the 2018 team that won the division but never pitched in the ALDS against the Houston Astros. He did pitch in the 2020 series against the New York Yankees, but it was during the COVID-shortened year and without the usual playoff atmosphere and packed house that accompanies the postseason.

"It’s going to be an entirely different feel as opposed to 2020, just feed off the energy of the Cleveland crowd and my teammates, most importantly, this something I’m excited to share with them," Bieber said. "Not lose sight of how special of an opportunity this is to just be out there representing the city and to take advantage of an opportunity that we’ve worked very hard for, dating all the way back to last year and last offseason."

The Guardians are younger than the average Triple-A roster. That was even before Bryan Shaw, the elder statesmen of the clubhouse at 34 years old, was designed for assignment. The oldest pitcher on the roster is now Zach Plesac at 27 years old. In baseball terms, it's largely a team of kids.

"I think our team is an easy team to like," Francona said. "They’re good kids. I know we have a couple that aren’t kids. They’re good people and they treat the game with so much respect. I hope people want to show up and help them out, because they deserve it."

The Guardians' season was unexpected, but some in the clubhouse say they simply blocked out the outside noise.

"I don't think very many of us care what anyone has to say," said Cal Quantrill, who would start Game 3 on Sunday if necessary. "We show up, we have energy, we play for a manager that we believe in. We play for a team and a city that we believe in. It's just a bonus that we happen to prove people wrong. …The fact that people are just realizing we're a good team now has played to our advantage."

Cleveland Guardians vs Tampa Bay Rays Wild Card playoff schedule

Game 1: 12:07 p.m. Friday

Game 2: 12:07 p.m. Saturday

Game 3, if necessary: 4:07 p.m. Sunday

