Effective: 2022-10-09 21:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-09 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County; Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Palm Beach County through 1115 PM EDT At 1045 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Jupiter, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, Tequesta, Juno Beach, North Palm Beach, Lake Park, Juno Ridge, Fau North Campus, Philo Farms, Jupiter Farms and Limestone Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO