The Rotary Club of Union and Hillmann Consulting of Union combined their forces to conduct a toy drive for the littlest patients at Children’s Specialized Hospital. During the month of August, Hillmann employees and Rotary members were asked to donate special “Indestructible” books, board books and rattles for patients at the hospital from birth to one year old. Members of the community as well as members of the Union teachers ADK Epsilon sorority also donated toys.

UNION, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO