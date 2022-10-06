Read full article on original website
usf.edu
'It's total destruction': After warm welcome in South Florida, evacuees return to devastation in Lee County
The front desk at the West Palm Beach Holiday Inn is just a makeshift reservation table upstairs — the first floor is being renovated. The lobby has that 'under construction' feel that seemed to foreshadow what many guests would be returning to when they checked out. When WLRN visited...
Gov. DeSantis Pleads with Looters
Governor Ron DeSantis made a moral appeal against looting and said that lawlessness would not be tolerated while Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian. “They boarded up all the businesses, and there were people that wrote on their plywood, ‘you loot, we shoot,’” DeSantis said. “At the end of the day, we are not going to allow lawlessness to take advantage of this situation. We are a law-and-order state, and this is a law-and-order community, so do not think that you’re going to go take advantage of people who’ve suffered misfortune.”
850wftl.com
Governor Ron DeSantis gives updates on Fort Myers Beach re-opening
(FORT MYERS, Florida)– Governor Ron DeSantis visited Fort Myers to announce updates about the recovery effort in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. Officials stood with Gov. DeSantis to announce that residents are able to return to Fort Myers Beach. Most residents of Fort Myers Beach were evacuated when...
South Florida doctor to bridge healthcare gap in Pahokee
A doctor is taking on rural health in underserved parts of Palm Beach County. This as health care, especially for women, is not so easily accessible in places like Pahokee.
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn’t over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services, so portable restrooms,...
wqcs.org
Brightline at 110MPH and Home Insurance After Ian
Fort Pierce - Friday October 7, 2022: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media, a conversation with Susan Mehiel, the communications officer for the Alliance for Safe Trains. The Alliance has launched a petition drive to postpone Brightline’s plans to start testing its trains at 110 MPH through...
treasurecoast.com
The Honest Broker: Hurricane Ian’s Effect on the Florida Insurance Market
The Honest Broker: Hurricane Ian’s Effect on the Florida Insurance Market. The damage wrought by Hurricane Ian may be the insurance industry’s breaking point in Florida. Hurricane Ian is expected to undermine the already precarious market for property insurance in Florida, supercharging premiums and exposing gaps in coverage. Long before the storm, Florida’s property insurance system was a mess. Hundreds of thousands of Florida homeowners lost their private insurance policies over the last two years, after a dozen companies left the market in the face of billion-dollar annual losses, including several that went under.
The Best Cities and Small Towns to Live in Florida in 2022, According to HomeSnacks
There's arguably much to like about Florida, as evidenced by the fact that it's been a recent top relocation spot for those looking to move or retire. The weather is nice. There are beaches, theme parks, and outdoor activities to keep one busy, and there is no state income tax.
Catching the Ocean View: “We want to be where the boaters are”: Major nautical company relocates to South Florida
The Fort Lauderdale downtown skyline has a new nautical icon. West Marine has moved its corporate headquarters from Santa Cruz, California to 1 East Broward Blvd. Its sign is located on the tall glass building on the northeast corner of Andrews Avenue. Initially it will occupy three floors and 50,000 square feet with plans for expansion if needed.
Click10.com
Casey DeSantis takes on lead role after Hurricane Ian
MIAMI – Casey DeSantis, Florida’s first lady, has stepped into the spotlight following Hurricane Ian, taking on a lead role in efforts to raise money for hurricane relief. Until the storm, the governor’s wife kept a relatively low profile. She planned to speak about aid for Hurricane...
Mosquito Control to spray nearly 20% of Palm Beach County on Monday
Palm Beach County will conduct aerial spraying Monday to curb mosquito populations. The county's Division of Mosquito Control will target an area of about 260,000 acres, or roughly 17% of Palm Beach County's overall acreage, "in response to increased mosquito levels and potential of vector borne disease threats," according to a news release.
HOLLYWOOD REPORTER: Nikki Finke Dies In Boca Raton
Famed, Legendary Entertainment Reporter Founded “Deadline” Website. Nikki Finke Greenberg Owned $1.3M Condo On Ocean Drive. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Website “Hollywood Reporter” reported mid-day Sunday that famed entertainment reporter Nikki Finke died today in Boca Raton. BocaNewsNow.com has not independently confirmed the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Florida school shooter may have been his own worst witness
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — It's possible Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz talked himself into a death sentence. Prosecutors played video last week at Cruz's penalty trial of jailhouse interviews he did this year with two of their mental health experts. In frank and sometimes graphic detail, he answered their questions about his massacre of 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018 — his planning, his motivation, the shootings.
wuft.org
In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway
The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
Furry Friends Helps Relocate Hurricane-Impacted Animals
The local shelter is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to relocate animals from storm-impacted shelters on the Hope On Wheels bus The post Furry Friends Helps Relocate Hurricane-Impacted Animals appeared first on Stuart Magazine.
West Palm opens new park for street chess, overflow crowd attends
WEST PALM BEACH — Street chess is alive and well. More than 20 players of varying abilites and ages attended the opening Saturday of Palm Beach County's first chess park at Fern Street and South Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach. The day could not have been more appropriate: it was National Chess Day.
bocaratontribune.com
BOCA RATON LAW FIRM WINS THREE MAJOR CASES IN COURT JUST IN THE PAST 10 MONTHS – Board Certified Makes Difference
Boca Raton, FL: Most attorneys never set foot in a courtroom, despite what you see on television shows. A small percentage of lawyers and law firms have substantial trial experience. Less than 1% of attorneys in Florida are Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Florida Bar. Adam Balkan, Board Certified Civil Trial Attorney with the firm of Balkan Patterson & Charbonnet, has recently won three major trials in Florida courtrooms over the last ten months. These cases are outlined below, and total five million, five hundred thousand dollars in judgments.
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or you love to go there on vacation, this article is for you because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are known their impeccable service and for making some truly delicious burgers. If you have never visited these places, add them to your list.
Clean up, Aisle 5: A column person gets schooled by reader for "bag boy" reference
It’s a jungle out there. Consider this. There I was, being uncharacteristically inoffensive, writing a column about a Delray Beach woman with a pet peeve about people who wheel shopping carts from the store, then abandon them in the lots rather than returning the carts to the store or a corral in the lot.
Wellington bicycle ride to honor memory of Donnah Winger, slain by her husband in 1995
WELLINGTON — Donnah Winger, a 33-year-old mother and nurse, was beaten to death with a hammer inside her home in Springfield, Illinois, during the summer of 1995. For seven years, her husband, Mark, got away with the murder. Mark Winger framed another man for her death. A man whom...
