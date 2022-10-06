Read full article on original website
Renna Media
Cemetery Tours at the New Providence Presbyterian Church
The New Providence Historical Society is hosting cemetery tours at the New Providence Presbyterian Church. The summer tours have concluded but will return on October 15 at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. for Union County’s Four Centuries Weekend. John Sponauer, New Providence Historical Society member, researcher, and tour guide...
Renna Media
Used Book Sale To Be Held on October 13,14, and 15
Looking for some good reading at bargain prices? The Friends of the Cranford Public Library invite you to visit their used book sale in the library’s “Friendly Book Cellar.” Browse through shelves full of thousands of books and make as many selections as you’d like! Most hardcover adult books are $2.00 and paperback books are $1.00. Most children’s books are 25 cents or 50 cents.
Renna Media
Market Fair Returns To Linden – Oct. 22
The ‘Market Fair’ will be held on Saturday, October 22, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (rain date: October 29), at The Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist, 2018 Dewitt Terrace in Linden. This is a vendor sale that includes household items, clothes, shoes, kitchenware, holiday decorations, books, DVDs and CDs. The flea market will be held on the Great Lawn of the church, across the street from the McManus Middle School. A new addition to this year’s sale is the ‘Gift & Thrift Boutique’.
Renna Media
“All About Florham Park Day” at the Library
The Florham Park Public Library will host ‘All About Florham Park Day’ on Saturday, October 15. A Touch-a-Truck featuring vehicles from the fire department, first aid squad, police department, and more will be stationed in the pool parking lot from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Community organizations...
Renna Media
Drive for Autism Foundation Raises $31,600
The Drive for Autism Foundation is pleased to announce that its annual golf event, Drive for Autism XXI, was a tremendous success. Drive for Autism XXI was held on September 19, 2022. 126 golfers had a great day of golf and with their generosity, we are happy to report raising $31,600.
Renna Media
Marianna Zingone Awarded 2022 Margaret Keisler Scholarship
The recipient of the Chatham Historical Society 2022 Margaret Keisler scholarship is Marianna Zingone. The $1,500 scholarship, awarded at the commencement exercises of Chatham High School, is named in memory of “Peg” Keisler, a lifelong resident of Chatham who was the Borough’s historian and dedicated educator. It is through the generosity of members and friends that make this scholarship possible.
Renna Media
Successful Toy Drive for Children’s Specialized Hospital
The Rotary Club of Union and Hillmann Consulting of Union combined their forces to conduct a toy drive for the littlest patients at Children’s Specialized Hospital. During the month of August, Hillmann employees and Rotary members were asked to donate special “Indestructible” books, board books and rattles for patients at the hospital from birth to one year old. Members of the community as well as members of the Union teachers ADK Epsilon sorority also donated toys.
