The ‘Market Fair’ will be held on Saturday, October 22, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (rain date: October 29), at The Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist, 2018 Dewitt Terrace in Linden. This is a vendor sale that includes household items, clothes, shoes, kitchenware, holiday decorations, books, DVDs and CDs. The flea market will be held on the Great Lawn of the church, across the street from the McManus Middle School. A new addition to this year’s sale is the ‘Gift & Thrift Boutique’.

LINDEN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO