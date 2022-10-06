ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Philip Jaynes
3d ago

China is started invasion killing off the kids while Joe and Hunter took millions to do zero. Buy electric cars and solar panels from China aiding our demise while they burn records amount of coal to make them. Welcome new age of green energy.

Roy
2d ago

Too many parents enabling the kids because they are afraid of the stain on their social reputation. Until these kids are washing the car, mowing the grass and other chores again they will continue to kill themselves in their “spare” time.

#007
3d ago

it's hard sometimes to tell young people not to do something because for some reason they think it's a challenge but this is a deadly game. Don't fall for it. My brother always told me if you want to try something never take the who thing just take half of it. Well, I met that something, and I wouldn't be here if I tried the whole thing. Be a leader not a follower! R.I.P. young man.

westviewnews.org

Misery in Missouri

A 12-Year-Old Reporter Speaks Out on Corporal Punishment in Public Schools. It is well known among my friends, family, and readership that I have beenam on a mission to stop corporal punishment in public schools. So, it was no surprise when a relevant article in the Wall Street Journal hit the news, that they all sent it to me. It has come to my attention that Cassville County School District in Missouri, has recently made this topic come to light by sending forms home to parents asking for permission to beat their children. I am working on a letter to the Missouri governor concerning corporal punishment, though to my understanding it is not Governor Mike Parson who did this, it is the school district and I will do everything in my power to bring the importance of changing this old law to the governor’s attention. Hopefully he can make this practice illegal in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Arrest made following hit-and-run that killed construction worker

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old man from Independence, Missouri, has been arrested following the Saturday morning hit-and-run that killed a construction worker in Cass County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an arrest was made of Trent Mitchell, 24, Saturday evening at 6:53 p.m. Mitchell is charged...
CASS COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Shots fired at FBI agents, police during investigation in rural Missouri

WARSAW, Mo. — Three people are in custody after a tense situation in rural Missouri early Friday. The Kansas City Division of the FBI said early Friday morning that the FBI was conducting an investigation in the 30,000 block of U.S. 64 in Warsaw, Missouri, when agents and police came under fire.
WARSAW, MO
Salina Post

KC-area business owners charged with wiring drug money to Mexico

KANSAS CITY – The owners of three money wiring businesses in the Kansas City metropolitan area are among five new defendants charged for their roles in a $4.7 million conspiracy to distribute more than 335 kilograms of methamphetamine and 22 kilograms of heroin, and to utilize wire transfers to send the drug-trafficking proceeds to Mexico.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Video shows fight that led to off-duty KC firefighter's death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WARNING: The video associated with this story contains disturbing video. A man suspected in the death of an off-duty Kansas City firefighter Thursday afternoon has been charged in federal court with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The U.S. Attorney for the Western...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Investigation leads to 1st degree murder charge in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 25-year-old from Topeka is in custody and has been charged with murder in the first degree after police respond to a medical emergency, according to the Topeka Police Department. On Saturday, Oct. 8, at approximately 11:40 a.m. the Topeka Police Department responded to a medical emergency in the 200 block of […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Are there fentanyl cartels in Topeka?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Fentanyl cartels are in the Topeka area flooding the area with the highly addictive drug, according to Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan. “The cartel is now here in Shawnee County working hand in glove with the cartel in Mexico,” Marshall told 27 News morning anchor Tiffany Littler. Marshall said the border crisis is […]
TOPEKA, KS
kjluradio.com

Catholic Bishops of Missouri speak out against marijuana legalization amendment

The Catholic Bishops of Missouri are expressing opposition to Amendment 3, which would legalize the use of recreational marijuana in the state. The measure will appear on the November ballot. In addition to legalizing marijuana, the measure would expunge the records of those convicted of non-violent marijuana-related offenses. The Bishops...
MISSOURI STATE
KMBC.com

Two people shot and killed overnight in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead Friday morning. Police said they were called to the 6700 block of South Benton around 2 a.m. to investigate a report someone had a gun. When officers arrived, they said they found a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D): Raytown, Missouri – October 7, 2022

Yesterday Trudy Busch Valentine (D) made four stops to talk to voters – in Jefferson City, California, Warrensburg, and Raytown – on her RV campaign tour across central and west central Missouri. Yesterday evening in Raytown, for a crowd of approximately 75 individuals at the Breakfast & Lunch...
RAYTOWN, MO

