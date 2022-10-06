ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green

Creating a winning culture is not an easy thing to do in the NBA. Talent is the most important element in winning. That much is obvious. The league’s best teams always comprise some of its most talented players. With that said, culture counts too. You need players who are...
NBA
Yardbarker

Kevin Huerter is separating himself from other Kings guards

Sacramento, CA – Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown made it clear that De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and Harrison Barnes are the only players with guaranteed starting jobs. But after Friday’s practice, the new coach said Kevin Huerter is separating himself from the other shooting guards. Huerter...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

The Best Destinations For Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, And Other Free Agents

The NBA preseason has begun, which means that we are starting to get closer to the tip-off of the 2022-23 season. While the start of the season has been anticipated, it doesn’t mean that teams are done adding to their franchise. If there is a way to get a competitive edge, a team will always look into it no matter the cost. The free agency buzz has long passed, but that does not mean that there are players available.
NBA
Lakers Daily

LeBron James gets absolutely lit while watching Travis Scott perform at Bronny’s 18th birthday party

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was recently seen getting hyped up during his son Bronny’s 18th birthday celebration as rapper Travis Scott performed. It seems Bronny James and his father were having a grand time together. The younger James turned 18 on Thursday. The elder James even penned an emotional greeting for his oldest son through an Instagram post.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Bulls Waive Chicago Native Javon Freeman-Liberty

The Chicago Bulls waived guard Javon Freeman-Liberty Saturday, according to the team’s Twitter account. Freeman-Liberty made his preseason debut in the late stages of the Bulls’ 131-113 victory against Denver Friday. The Chicago native and former DePaul Blue Demon blocked and sank a three-pointer within 30 seconds of checking into the game.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Point guard uncertainty on the Chicago Bulls leaves room from Coby White — but a big jump would be needed

In three years with the Chicago Bulls, Coby White has fashioned himself into a journeyman. The guard joked last season that he would play anywhere on the court — even at center if necessary. But this year, the Bulls hope to cement a role for White to become a more productive scorer, both off ball and with the ball in his hands. As the Bulls recalibrate to start the season without point guard ...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Friday's Malika Andrews News

Malika Andrews continues to climb up the ladder at ESPN. On Friday, it was announced that she'll host the NBA Countdown studio show every Wednesday during the 2022-23 season. Andrews filled in for Mike Greenberg at times during last season. That experience should make it a smooth transition for her.
NBA
NBC Sports

Kuminga takes center stage with Draymond out after punch

SAN FRANCISCO -- A mutual decision between Draymond Green and the Warriors has been made where Green will be away from his teammates and team facilities for the time being following his Wednesday practice incident that resulted in him punching Jordan Poole in the face. Green will not suit up...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
