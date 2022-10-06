Read full article on original website
Used Book Sale To Be Held on October 13,14, and 15
Looking for some good reading at bargain prices? The Friends of the Cranford Public Library invite you to visit their used book sale in the library’s “Friendly Book Cellar.” Browse through shelves full of thousands of books and make as many selections as you’d like! Most hardcover adult books are $2.00 and paperback books are $1.00. Most children’s books are 25 cents or 50 cents.
“All About Florham Park Day” at the Library
The Florham Park Public Library will host ‘All About Florham Park Day’ on Saturday, October 15. A Touch-a-Truck featuring vehicles from the fire department, first aid squad, police department, and more will be stationed in the pool parking lot from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Community organizations...
Cemetery Tours at the New Providence Presbyterian Church
The New Providence Historical Society is hosting cemetery tours at the New Providence Presbyterian Church. The summer tours have concluded but will return on October 15 at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. for Union County’s Four Centuries Weekend. John Sponauer, New Providence Historical Society member, researcher, and tour guide...
Summit Street Sounds Continues in October
Summit Street Sounds continues from 5-8 p.m. every Friday night thru October. Enjoy a meal at one of Summit’s many outdoor cafes, listen to some great live music, and shop at the downtown businesses, some of which will be open late. We are very grateful for our generous sponsor, Cambridge Wines, 320 Springfield Avenue, be sure to give them a thank you! All acts are listed on our website, summitdowntown.org.
Marianna Zingone Awarded 2022 Margaret Keisler Scholarship
The recipient of the Chatham Historical Society 2022 Margaret Keisler scholarship is Marianna Zingone. The $1,500 scholarship, awarded at the commencement exercises of Chatham High School, is named in memory of “Peg” Keisler, a lifelong resident of Chatham who was the Borough’s historian and dedicated educator. It is through the generosity of members and friends that make this scholarship possible.
Drive for Autism Foundation Raises $31,600
The Drive for Autism Foundation is pleased to announce that its annual golf event, Drive for Autism XXI, was a tremendous success. Drive for Autism XXI was held on September 19, 2022. 126 golfers had a great day of golf and with their generosity, we are happy to report raising $31,600.
Immediate Need for a Living Donor Kidney Transplant
Summit Police Assist Officer Karen Stenstrom Sauers. The Summit Police Department, Summit Fire Department, Summit PBA Local #55, Summit FMBA #54, Summit Volunteer First Aid Squad and city officials are joining together to raise awareness about the immediate need for a living donor kidney transplant for Summit Police Officer Karen Stenstrom Sauers.
