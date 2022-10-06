Summit Street Sounds continues from 5-8 p.m. every Friday night thru October. Enjoy a meal at one of Summit’s many outdoor cafes, listen to some great live music, and shop at the downtown businesses, some of which will be open late. We are very grateful for our generous sponsor, Cambridge Wines, 320 Springfield Avenue, be sure to give them a thank you! All acts are listed on our website, summitdowntown.org.

