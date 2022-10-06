ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garwood, NJ

Renna Media

Used Book Sale To Be Held on October 13,14, and 15

Looking for some good reading at bargain prices? The Friends of the Cranford Public Library invite you to visit their used book sale in the library’s “Friendly Book Cellar.” Browse through shelves full of thousands of books and make as many selections as you’d like! Most hardcover adult books are $2.00 and paperback books are $1.00. Most children’s books are 25 cents or 50 cents.
CRANFORD, NJ
Renna Media

“All About Florham Park Day” at the Library

The Florham Park Public Library will host ‘All About Florham Park Day’ on Saturday, October 15. A Touch-a-Truck featuring vehicles from the fire department, first aid squad, police department, and more will be stationed in the pool parking lot from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Community organizations...
FLORHAM PARK, NJ
Renna Media

Cemetery Tours at the New Providence Presbyterian Church

The New Providence Historical Society is hosting cemetery tours at the New Providence Presbyterian Church. The summer tours have concluded but will return on October 15 at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. for Union County’s Four Centuries Weekend. John Sponauer, New Providence Historical Society member, researcher, and tour guide...
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
Renna Media

Summit Street Sounds Continues in October

Summit Street Sounds continues from 5-8 p.m. every Friday night thru October. Enjoy a meal at one of Summit’s many outdoor cafes, listen to some great live music, and shop at the downtown businesses, some of which will be open late. We are very grateful for our generous sponsor, Cambridge Wines, 320 Springfield Avenue, be sure to give them a thank you! All acts are listed on our website, summitdowntown.org.
SUMMIT, NJ
City
Garwood, NJ
Renna Media

Marianna Zingone Awarded 2022 Margaret Keisler Scholarship

The recipient of the Chatham Historical Society 2022 Margaret Keisler scholarship is Marianna Zingone. The $1,500 scholarship, awarded at the commencement exercises of Chatham High School, is named in memory of “Peg” Keisler, a lifelong resident of Chatham who was the Borough’s historian and dedicated educator. It is through the generosity of members and friends that make this scholarship possible.
CHATHAM, NJ
Renna Media

Drive for Autism Foundation Raises $31,600

The Drive for Autism Foundation is pleased to announce that its annual golf event, Drive for Autism XXI, was a tremendous success. Drive for Autism XXI was held on September 19, 2022. 126 golfers had a great day of golf and with their generosity, we are happy to report raising $31,600.
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
Renna Media

Immediate Need for a Living Donor Kidney Transplant

Summit Police Assist Officer Karen Stenstrom Sauers. The Summit Police Department, Summit Fire Department, Summit PBA Local #55, Summit FMBA #54, Summit Volunteer First Aid Squad and city officials are joining together to raise awareness about the immediate need for a living donor kidney transplant for Summit Police Officer Karen Stenstrom Sauers.
SUMMIT, NJ

