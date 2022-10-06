Read full article on original website
L'Observateur
TPSO: Juvenile killed in overnight shooting
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating an overnight shooting which left one juvenile dead in Hammond. Chief Jimmy Travis reports just before midnight last night, a 911 call of a shooting in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood of Hammond was received through 911, indicating someone had been shot. As deputies arrived on scene it was discovered the victim was a 16 year old male who sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
WDSU
BRPD investigating deadly overnight hit-and-run crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash. The accident happened in the 500 block of Ben Hur Road, around midnight Sunday, October 9. Police identified the victim as Jude Jarreau, 44, who died at the scene. Reports show a black Range...
theadvocate.com
2 BRPD officers on leave after wounding man who pulled gun on them, agency says
After an armed 25-year-old man ignored their verbal commands and pointed a gun at them Saturday night, Baton Rouge police officers shot him, sending him to the hospital where he's expected to survive injuries to the upper part of his body, the police department said in a statement Sunday. Two...
brproud.com
Arrest: During traffic stop, Louisiana deputies discover fugitive from Mississippi, illegal drugs
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (October 8) night traffic stop in Zachary led to a violent encounter and three arrests, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO). An official arrest report related to the incident says it was shortly before midnight when deputies were patrolling...
brproud.com
Man struck, killed by SUV in Baton Rouge Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly hit and run that happened Saturday night on Ben Hur Road. According to the police, the crash happened when a black Range Rover SUV hit Jude Jarreau, 44, as he was trying to cross the road around midnight. Police say the SUV fled the scene and the investigation is open.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Baton Rouge Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash near LSU
Baton Rouge Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian along Ben Hur Road late Oct. 8. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old Jude Jarreau. According to a statement from Baton Rouge Police, a black Range Rover SUV struck Jarreau in the 500 block...
NOLA.com
Two carjacked in New Orleans since Saturday morning, police say
Two people were carjacked in two separate incidents in New Orleans on Saturday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. About 2 p.m. Saturday, two armed men pulled up to a 21-year-old who was driving in the 6900 block of Morrison Road in New Orleans East and demanded that the person get out of the car.
brproud.com
BRPD investigating drive-by shooting on I-12
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting on I-12 early Saturday morning. According to BRPD, a 25-year-old male driver and a 28-year-old male passenger were headed west on I-12 around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, when someone began shooting at their vehicle between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane. The driver drove the two to a local hospital.
theadvocate.com
Car shot up on I-12 between Airline and Drusilla, BRPD says; two wounded
Two men were wounded, one "gravely" when their car was shot up on I-12 between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane, Baton Rouge Police said. The driver, 25, and a passenger, 28, were headed west around 3 a.m. Saturday when someone started shooting at them, according to a news release. The driver was able to make it to a local hospital.
2 injured in overnight interstate shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating an overnight shooting on I-12. The reports of the shooting came in around 3 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, according to officials. Police say a 28-year-old male and a 25-year-old male were traveling westbound on I-12 when someone...
wbrz.com
Sheriff: 55-year-old charged with keeping a secret lab after drug bust at his home
ST. HELENA PARISH - A 55-year-old man was arrested after a drug bust at his home led law enforcement to discover his secret lab, among other things. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, along with State Police and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, arrested 55-year-old Ivy Lee Watson on several drug-related charges after law enforcement conducted a search at his home.
Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Crashing Through Storage Business Gate and Accessing Multiple Storage Units
Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Crashing Through Storage Business Gate and Accessing Multiple Storage Units. Louisiana – The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 6, 2022, that Christopher Frasier of Montz, Louisiana, was arrested on Friday, October 1, 2022, in connection with the burglary of a Mini Storage Complex in Laplace on Thursday, September 30, 2022. Deputies arrived at the business and were notified by the owner that someone drove through the business’s gate, cut the locks, and unlawfully accessed eleven storage units.
brproud.com
EBRSO searching for suspects in overnight vehicle heist
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to an alarm around 1:10 a.m. on Friday, October 7. The alarm came from the Complete Collision Center located at 9848 Perkins Rd. EBRSO said, “Upon arrival, two vehicles fled from the Casa Marie Mexican Grill...
wbrz.com
Car struck by gunfire on I-12 early Saturday morning; 2 people hurt
BATON ROUGE - Two men showed up at a hospital after an unknown shooter opened fire on their vehicle on I-12 early Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on the interstate between Airline Highway and Drusilla Lane while the victims were headed westbound. It wasn't immediately clear where the gunfire came from.
brproud.com
Alleged drug dealer from Louisiana arrested after discovery of meth
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – Lance David Metrejean, 45, of Pierre Part, was recently arrested as part of an investigation into narcotics distribution. As the investigation unfolded, detectives gathered information which led them to believe that Metrejean might be involved in drug trafficking. Metrejean was questioned during the investigation...
CRIME STOPPERS: Answers sought in unsolved Zachary murder
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Family members and investigators are urging anyone with information about who killed 22-year-old Jacob Nations last year to come forward. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, Zachary police found Nations dead on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at 4980 Lower Zachary Road, and his death was ruled a homicide by the Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office.
brproud.com
Witnesses testify in trial for man accused of killing police officer in 2018 hit-and-run
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As the manslaughter trial continues for Albert Franklin Jr. and officials are finding out more about the incident that occurred back in 2018. On Thursday, Oct. 6, prosecutors said Franklin ran over Zachary police officer and firefighter Chris Lawton four years ago. The defense...
